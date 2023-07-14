Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.0%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
Net Assets
$51.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
73.0%
Expense Ratio 2.08%
Front Load 4.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 264.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GUMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-11.6%
|15.8%
|91.00%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|84.47%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|47.96%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|28.92%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GUMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.1%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|16.33%
|2021
|1.1%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|30.93%
|2020
|2.0%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|44.44%
|2019
|0.5%
|-13.2%
|12.9%
|56.96%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-11.7%
|7.9%
|N/A
|Period
|GUMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.0%
|-11.7%
|15.8%
|92.00%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-33.0%
|41.7%
|93.20%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-10.5%
|13.4%
|61.22%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-4.8%
|11.1%
|39.76%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|7.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GUMAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.1%
|-31.7%
|23.2%
|16.33%
|2021
|1.1%
|-20.7%
|10.7%
|30.93%
|2020
|2.0%
|-12.4%
|14.7%
|51.11%
|2019
|0.5%
|-12.7%
|12.9%
|75.95%
|2018
|0.0%
|-11.5%
|13.2%
|N/A
|GUMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GUMAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51.8 M
|105 K
|12.6 B
|63.46%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|5
|2526
|89.42%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|37.9 M
|-619 M
|6.53 B
|31.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|72.96%
|7.6%
|96.1%
|15.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUMAX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.11%
|-57.09%
|325.56%
|24.04%
|Cash
|44.72%
|-225.56%
|102.75%
|45.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.67%
|62.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.47%
|69.23%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|63.30%
|71.15%
|Other
|-3.83%
|-11.90%
|43.69%
|94.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUMAX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|93.91%
|2.15%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.28%
|82.80%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.55%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.58%
|91.40%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.28%
|89.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.37%
|95.70%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.30%
|86.02%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.72%
|89.25%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.58%
|84.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.06%
|63.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.74%
|93.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GUMAX % Rank
|US
|59.11%
|-55.82%
|325.56%
|22.12%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-7.09%
|86.98%
|64.42%
|GUMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.08%
|0.73%
|9.52%
|47.57%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.13%
|1.65%
|49.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.15%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.40%
|N/A
|GUMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|4.75%
|2.75%
|5.75%
|72.22%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GUMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GUMAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|264.00%
|30.00%
|483.00%
|86.52%
|GUMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GUMAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.75%
|47.12%
|GUMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GUMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|GUMAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.29%
|-2.49%
|4.20%
|49.51%
|GUMAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$1.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Samir Sanghani’s responsibilities include equity portfolio management, research, and development of strategies as head of the Quantitative Strategies Group in Santa Monica. He also leads a team of fundamental sector analysts covering US equities. Prior to joining Guggenheim in 2008, he was portfolio manager of a value/opportunistic equity hedge fund. Mr. Sanghani also served as VP of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer at a multi-manager hedge fund firm offering fundamental and quantitative equity long/short strategies. Prior to this, he was a Management Consultant for six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Sanghani holds a B.S. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rice University and an MBA from M.I.T. Sloan School of Management. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 25, 2021
1.26
1.3%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.59
|6.3
|9.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...