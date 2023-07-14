Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

0.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$574 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.0
$16.31
$18.23

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.55%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.60%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PREF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly
  • Net Income Ratio 3.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Principal Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    20000005
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Manu Krishnan

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in preferred securities at the time of purchase. Examples of preferred securities include preferred stock, certain depositary receipts, and various types of junior subordinated debt (such debt generally includes the contractual ability to defer payment of interest without accelerating an immediate default event). In particular, the Fund focuses on preferred securities known as “$1,000 par preferred securities” which are issued in large, institutional lot sizes, typically by U.S. and non-U.S. financial services companies (i.e., banking, insurance and commercial finance companies) and other corporations. Preferred securities generally pay fixed and floating rate distributions and are junior to all forms of the company's senior debt, but may have "preference" over common stock in the payment of distributions and the liquidation of a company's assets. The Fund may invest its assets in below investment grade preferred securities (sometimes called "high yield" or "junk") which are rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody’s") and BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Service ("S&P") (if a security is rated differently by the rating agencies, the highest rating is used; if the security has been rated by only one of those agencies, that rating will determine whether the security is below investment grade; If the security has not been rated by either of those agencies, the Sub-Advisor will determine whether the security is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade).The Fund concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in one or more industries (i.e., banking, insurance and commercial finance) within the financial services sector.
Read More

PREF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PREF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% -7.6% 8.3% 24.69%
1 Yr 0.8% -11.8% 3.5% 2.47%
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 11.6% 20.51%
5 Yr 0.0%* -8.2% 4.8% 17.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.3% 5.9% 27.12%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PREF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -26.1% -8.2% 12.82%
2021 1.0% -1.5% 11.1% 32.05%
2020 N/A -9.1% 2.9% 10.81%
2019 N/A 1.6% 7.2% 95.77%
2018 N/A -3.2% -0.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PREF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.8% -12.1% 4.2% 91.36%
1 Yr -8.8% -11.8% 16.6% 74.70%
3 Yr 2.5%* -7.4% 9.3% 13.16%
5 Yr N/A* -7.6% 6.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.4% 7.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PREF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -26.1% -8.2% 12.82%
2021 1.0% -1.5% 11.1% 32.05%
2020 N/A -9.1% 2.9% 10.81%
2019 N/A 1.7% 7.2% 95.77%
2018 N/A -3.2% -0.4% N/A

PREF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PREF Category Low Category High PREF % Rank
Net Assets 574 M 19 M 13 B 56.79%
Number of Holdings 82 32 500 88.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 91.8 M 2.16 M 2.37 B 63.75%
Weighting of Top 10 25.92% 12.4% 48.5% 28.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Toronto-Dominion Bank 4.41%
  2. Wells Fargo Co. 4.03%
  3. Principal Government Money Market Fund 3.83%
  4. State Street Institutional U.S. Government Money Market Fund 2.82%
  5. MT Bank Corp. 2.71%
  6. Duke Energy Corp. 2.64%
  7. Bank of Nova Scotia 2.53%
  8. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. 2.50%
  9. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. 2.36%
  10. Transcanada Trust 2.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PREF % Rank
Bonds 		83.26% 0.00% 83.26% 1.25%
Convertible Bonds 		10.60% 0.00% 31.65% 70.00%
Preferred Stocks 		3.84% 2.27% 115.85% 93.75%
Cash 		2.30% -27.79% 4.60% 23.75%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 34.04% 87.50%
Other 		0.00% -0.16% 11.21% 87.50%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PREF % Rank
Corporate 		97.70% 62.31% 100.00% 41.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.30% 0.00% 8.83% 37.50%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 12.03% 90.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 85.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.00%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 93.75%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PREF % Rank
US 		66.52% 0.00% 66.52% 1.25%
Non US 		16.74% 0.00% 22.86% 40.00%

PREF - Expenses

Operational Fees

PREF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.55% 0.11% 4.45% 82.05%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.00% 24.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

PREF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PREF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PREF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.60% 12.00% 199.00% 7.04%

PREF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PREF Category Low Category High PREF % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.42% 0.00% 9.98% 20.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PREF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PREF Category Low Category High PREF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.43% 0.88% 7.54% 66.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PREF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PREF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Manu Krishnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Manu Krishnan joined Spectrum in 2004. Mr. Krishnan earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Osmania University, India, an M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Delaware, and an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University. Mr. Krishnan has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Roberto Giangregorio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Mr. Giangregorio joined Spectrum in 2003. Previously, he was an intern with the Cayuga MBA Fund LLC where he covered Utility Sector equities. He also worked for the Ford Motor Company for over eight years as an engine design engineer. Mr. Giangregorio holds a BS (Mechanical Engineering) from S.U.N.Y. at Stony Brook, a MS (Mechanical Engineering) from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a MBA (Finance) with distinction from Cornell University.

L. Jacoby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Mr. Jacoby joined Spectrum in 1995 as a Portfolio Manager and most recently held the position of Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager until his appointment as CIO on January 1, 2010, following the planned retirement of his predecessor. Prior to joining Spectrum, Mr. Jacoby was a Senior Investment Officer at USL Capital Corporation (a subsidiary of Ford Motor Corporation) and co-manager of the preferred stock portfolio of its US Corporate Financing Division for six years. Mr. Jacoby began his career in 1981 with The Northern Trust Company, Chicago and then moved to Los Angeles to join E.F. Hutton & Co. as a Vice President and Institutional Salesman, Generalist Fixed Income Sales through most of the 1980s. Mr. Jacoby holds a BSBA (Finance) from the Boston University School of Management.

Mark Lieb

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 10, 2017

4.89

4.9%

Prior to founding Spectrum in 1987, Mr. Lieb was a Founder, Director and Partner of DBL Preferred Management, Inc., a wholly owned corporate cash management subsidiary of Drexel Burnham Lambert, Inc. Mr. Lieb was instrumental in the formation and development of all aspects of DBL Preferred Management, Inc., including the daily management of preferred stock portfolios for institutional clients, hedging strategies, and marketing strategies. Mr. Lieb's prior employment included the development of the preferred stock trading desk at Mosley Hallgarten & Estabrook. Mr. Lieb holds a BA in Economics from Central Connecticut State College and a MBA (Finance) from the University of Hartford.

Satomi Yarnell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Satomi Yarnell joined Spectrum in 2015. Ms. Yarnell earned a M.A. in Economics from Waseda University. Ms. Yarnell has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Chartered Member of Security Analyst Association of Japan (CMA).

Kevin Nugent

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 19, 2021

0.53

0.5%

Kevin Nugent joined Spectrum in 2012. Previously, Mr. Nugent had been a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with MF Global through Nugent Investment Group, LLC, since 2002. Additionally, since 2007 he has been a portfolio manager at Huntington Bay Capital Management and HFP Investment Management, with an emphasis on trading a proprietary volatility strategy for a hedge fund. He has held senior positions at Smith Barney, UBS and Prudential Securities where he developed low risk market strategies by using a proprietary trading model and statistical analysis. He also has extensive experience in developing various hedging strategies for commercial and institutional clients. Mr. Nugent graduated in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Wesleyan University. He holds a Series 3 (National Commodities Futures) license. He is NASD Series 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law Examination) examination qualified.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 30.32 7.94 11.42

