Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in preferred securities at the time of purchase. Examples of preferred securities include preferred stock, certain depositary receipts, and various types of junior subordinated debt (such debt generally includes the contractual ability to defer payment of interest without accelerating an immediate default event). In particular, the Fund focuses on preferred securities known as “$1,000 par preferred securities” which are issued in large, institutional lot sizes, typically by U.S. and non-U.S. financial services companies (i.e., banking, insurance and commercial finance companies) and other corporations. Preferred securities generally pay fixed and floating rate distributions and are junior to all forms of the company's senior debt, but may have "preference" over common stock in the payment of distributions and the liquidation of a company's assets. The Fund may invest its assets in below investment grade preferred securities (sometimes called "high yield" or "junk") which are rated at the time of purchase Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody’s") and BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Service ("S&P") (if a security is rated differently by the rating agencies, the highest rating is used; if the security has been rated by only one of those agencies, that rating will determine whether the security is below investment grade; If the security has not been rated by either of those agencies, the Sub-Advisor will determine whether the security is of a quality comparable to those rated below investment grade).The Fund concentrates its investments (invests more than 25% of its net assets) in securities in one or more industries (i.e., banking, insurance and commercial finance) within the financial services sector.