The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in equity securities listed on a U.S. exchange based on the results of a proprietary, quantitative research system called “Fundametrics ® ” developed by CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large-capitalization companies. The Adviser defines large-capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was $2.9 billion to $2.5 trillion as of May 6, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.

The Adviser uses Fundametrics® to select stocks for the Fund. Fundametrics® evaluates all stocks in the Fund’s investible universe and groups companies with similar characteristics into custom peer groups. Each peer group is evaluated with respect to over 120 fundamental factors across all major styles (value, growth, g rowth at a reasonable price , price momentum, quality, risk) to find the optimized risk adjusted mix. Overall, valuation maintains the highest weight and greatest importance, but each peer group can have an independent style representation.

Buy and sell decisions are determined by the optimized subset of factors contained within the Fundametrics® Alpha Composite (“Alpha Composite”) and the Fundametrics® Financial Warnings Overlay (“Financial Warnings Overlay”). The Alpha Composite is a combination of factors designed to identify alpha stocks, which are stocks considered to have the potential for excess returns. The Financial Warnings Overlay is then applied to the Fund’s investible universe of stocks using a separate set of risk factors designed to identify stocks with risk levels that the Adviser believes will lead to underperformance. The Financial Warnings Overlay is designed to avoid high risk stocks that otherwise rank attractively in the Alpha Composite. The Fund typically buys stocks that score highly with respect to the Alpha Composite and pass the Financial Warnings Overlay and, as a final analysis, improve portfolio diversification. The Fund typically sells stocks that score low on the Alpha Composite or are flagged by the Financial Warnings Overlay as presenting unreasonable risk.

The Adviser selects securities from among approximately 500 issuers ranked according to fundamental factors using the Adviser’s Alpha Composite. Among other fundamental factors, the Alpha Composite model emphasizes the following three key criteria when choosing equity securities with the potential for long-term capital appreciation:

• relative valuation;

• earnings growth rates; and

• cash flow measurements.