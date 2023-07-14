Home
Trending ETFs
CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF

CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF

FUNL | Active ETF

$34.75

$161 M

1.72%

$0.60

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$161 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.0
$29.32
$34.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF

FUNL | Active ETF

$34.75

$161 M

1.72%

$0.60

0.50%

FUNL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CornerCap
  • Inception Date
    Aug 19, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    3900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J. Cannon Carr

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that invests primarily in equity securities listed on a U.S. exchange based on the results of a proprietary, quantitative research system called “Fundametrics®” developed by CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Adviser”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of large-capitalization companies. The Adviser defines large-capitalization companies to be those companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 1000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 1000® Index was $2.9 billion to $2.5 trillion as of May 6, 2022, and is expected to change frequently.
The Adviser uses Fundametrics® to select stocks for the Fund. Fundametrics® evaluates all stocks in the Fund’s investible universe and groups companies with similar characteristics into custom peer groups. Each peer group is evaluated with respect to over 120 fundamental factors across all major styles (value, growth, growth at a reasonable price, price momentum, quality, risk) to find the optimized risk adjusted mix. Overall, valuation maintains the highest weight and greatest importance, but each peer group can have an independent style representation.
Buy and sell decisions are determined by the optimized subset of factors contained within the Fundametrics® Alpha Composite (“Alpha Composite”) and the Fundametrics® Financial Warnings Overlay (“Financial Warnings Overlay”). The Alpha Composite is a combination of factors designed to identify alpha stocks, which are stocks considered to have the potential for excess returns. The Financial Warnings Overlay is then applied to the Fund’s investible universe of stocks using a separate set of risk factors designed to identify stocks with risk levels that the Adviser believes will lead to underperformance. The Financial Warnings Overlay is designed to avoid high risk stocks that otherwise rank attractively in the Alpha Composite. The Fund typically buys stocks that score highly with respect to the Alpha Composite and pass the Financial Warnings Overlay and, as a final analysis, improve portfolio diversification. The Fund typically sells stocks that score low on the Alpha Composite or are flagged by the Financial Warnings Overlay as presenting unreasonable risk.
The Adviser selects securities from among approximately 500 issuers ranked according to fundamental factors using the Adviser’s Alpha Composite. Among other fundamental factors, the Alpha Composite model emphasizes the following three key criteria when choosing equity securities with the potential for long-term capital appreciation:
relative valuation;
earnings growth rates; and
cash flow measurements.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
Read More

FUNL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FUNL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -12.7% 217.8% 22.02%
1 Yr 13.0% -58.4% 200.0% 6.71%
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 93.54%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 56.62%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 67.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FUNL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -65.1% 22.3% 15.59%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.83%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FUNL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.5% -12.7% 217.8% 94.45%
1 Yr 2.6% -58.4% 200.0% 72.24%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FUNL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.8% -65.1% 22.3% 15.59%
2021 12.2% -25.3% 25.5% 10.83%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

FUNL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FUNL Category Low Category High FUNL % Rank
Net Assets 161 M 1 M 151 B 82.93%
Number of Holdings 140 2 1727 21.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.1 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 88.52%
Weighting of Top 10 14.30% 5.0% 99.2% 97.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 8.66%
  2. Exxon Mobil Corp 2.39%
  3. Johnson Johnson 2.14%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc 1.79%
  5. First American Government Obligations Fund 1.76%
  6. Merck Co Inc 1.46%
  7. Comcast Corp 1.37%
  8. Meta Platforms Inc 1.17%
  9. NextEra Energy Inc 1.14%
  10. CVS Health Corp 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FUNL % Rank
Stocks 		98.90% 28.02% 125.26% 38.32%
Cash 		1.10% -88.20% 71.98% 58.79%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 52.44%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 48.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 49.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 50.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FUNL % Rank
Financial Services 		20.44% 0.00% 58.05% 34.94%
Healthcare 		17.21% 0.00% 30.08% 54.44%
Technology 		12.56% 0.00% 54.02% 33.36%
Industrials 		11.42% 0.00% 42.76% 51.04%
Energy 		8.30% 0.00% 54.00% 39.59%
Communication Services 		7.24% 0.00% 26.58% 26.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.12% 0.00% 22.74% 45.15%
Real Estate 		5.32% 0.00% 90.54% 15.68%
Consumer Defense 		5.30% 0.00% 34.10% 83.07%
Utilities 		3.69% 0.00% 27.04% 63.49%
Basic Materials 		2.41% 0.00% 21.69% 72.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FUNL % Rank
US 		98.51% 24.51% 121.23% 15.61%
Non US 		0.39% 0.00% 41.42% 87.12%

FUNL - Expenses

Operational Fees

FUNL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.04% 45.41% 86.49%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 36.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FUNL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FUNL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FUNL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 0.00% 488.00% 36.22%

FUNL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FUNL Category Low Category High FUNL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.72% 0.00% 41.61% 8.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FUNL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FUNL Category Low Category High FUNL % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.68% -1.51% 4.28% 31.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FUNL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FUNL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J. Cannon Carr

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Cannon became Chief Executive Officer in June 2020 after thirteen years as the firm’s Chief Investment Officer. Since joining the firm in 2007, he’s led the firm’s investment committee and oversaw the firm’s investment strategies and process, stock and asset class research, and portfolio management. He also co-manages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large Cap Value, and Balanced). Prior to joining CornerCap, Cannon was a senior equity analyst at CIBC World Markets (formerly Oppenheimer), covering IT business services (2006-07), wireless services (2001-05), and emerging telecom (1998-05). Cannon has provided commentary on CNBC, CNN, Lou Dobbs MoneyLine, and Bloomberg News. He has also been quoted in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Fortune, among other publications. He was rated a five-star analyst by Zachs Research in 2006. Cannon has an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Princeton University in Political Economy. Public service is important to Cannon. He heads the investment committee for the Wesleyan College endowment, serves as Chair of the Advisory Board for the Center for Ethics at Emory University, and is President-Elect of the Atlanta Rotary Club. He is a past Board member of the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation and also currently serves as Chair of the Georgia Tennis Foundation, among other nonprofit endeavors.

Joshua Tucker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Josh is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst.  He leads the investment team’s international quantitative research effort and supports the quant and fundamental research efforts of the domestic strategies. He joined CornerCap in January 2014 after completing a research internship with the firm in 2013.  Josh holds an MBA from Scheller College of Business at Georgia Institute of Technology and a BS in Business Administration with a major in Finance from Mississippi State University.  Prior to business school, Josh worked as a research associate where he was responsible for

Jeffrey Moeller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2020

1.78

1.8%

Jeff is CornerCap's Director of Research, overseeing the day-to-day execution of Fundametrics® and research of the firm's investment products. He is a member of the investment committee and Portfolio Manager. He comanages the three CornerCap mutual funds (Small Cap Value, Large/Mid Cap Value, and Balanced). Jeff joined CornerCap in 2000 and served as the firm’s trader for three years. He returned in 2004 as a research analyst. Jeff is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals. He has a BS in Finance from Oklahoma State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

