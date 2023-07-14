The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc. (the “ Index Provider ”). The Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. Continued Index membership of a constituent is not necessarily subject to the guidelines provided in the Index methodology. A security may be considered for exclusion by the Index Provider on the basis of corporate governance, accounting policies, lack of transparency and lack of representation, despite meeting all the criteria provided in the Index methodology. According to the Index Provider, the Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the market performance of the 50 highest dividend yielding companies involved in the upstream ( i.e. , generally exploration and production) segment of the natural resources sector. The term “free float” describes the portion of an issuer’s outstanding securities that can be publicly traded, and therefore excludes locked-in securities held by an issuer’s affiliates, officers or promoters or securities subject to some other restrictive arrangement that prevents them from being freely traded. Component securities may represent the following businesses: oil and gas exploration and production; integrated oil and gas companies; coal; steel; gold; aluminum; diversified metal and mining; industrial metals; precious metals; water; agricultural products; beverages; agricultural chemicals and fertilizers; and paper and forest products. The Index Provider’s classification of an issuer and its business may be different than any other standardized industry classification applied to the issuer and may reflect only a portion of the issuer’s business activities. Consequently, because an issuer’s principal business activity may be outside the natural resources sector, the Fund’s portfolio may include significant holdings of issuers that the Index Provider classifies in a sector that would otherwise not typically fall within the focus of the Index if classified by a different standard. According to the Index Provider, to be included in the Index, a security must be issued by a company that has (i) a positive earnings-per-share for the preceding 12 months, (ii) paid dividends in each of the prior two years and (iii) paid dividends over the preceding 12 months greater than or equal to the dividends it paid over the same 12-month period one year prior. In addition, a security must meet certain additional criteria, including that it must have a minimum free float equivalent to 10% of shares outstanding, a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion and meet certain liquidity-related requirements that focus on trading activity. Companies may generally be domiciled in any country, including emerging market countries, subject to certain exclusions determined by the Index Provider. Each eligible security is classified into five broad categories: energy, materials, agriculture, water and timber. The 50 securities with the highest dividend yield are included in the Index. The Index is then adjusted to ensure that no more than 30% of the Index's components are classified as comprising one of the five categories. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in securities of non-U.S. issuers and invests in the securities of issuers located in at least three countries. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in materials companies and energy companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.