Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

York Water

Stock

YORW

Price as of:

$36.84 -0.46 -1.24%

Industry

Water Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Water Utilities /

York Water (YORW)

YORW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.83%

utilities Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

59.82%

EPS $1.21

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

18 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get YORW DARS™ Rating

YORW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.84

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,986

Open Price

$38.82

Day's Range

$35.19 - $38.82

Previous Close

$37.0

52 week low / high

$32.29 - $49.85

Percent off 52 week high

-26.70%

YORW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

YORW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

YORW

Compare YORW to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Utilities Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade YORW's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
YORW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast YORW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-27

$0.1802

2019-12-30

$0.1802

2019-09-27

$0.1733

2019-06-27

$0.1733

2019-02-27

$0.1733

2018-12-28

$0.1733

2018-09-27

$0.1666

2018-06-28

$0.1666

2018-02-27

$0.1666

2017-12-28

$0.1666

2017-09-28

$0.1602

2017-06-28

$0.1602

2017-02-24

$0.1602

2016-12-28

$0.1602

2016-09-28

$0.1555

2016-06-28

$0.1555

2016-02-25

$0.1555

2015-12-29

$0.1555

2015-09-28

$0.1495

2015-06-26

$0.1495

2015-02-25

$0.1495

2014-12-29

$0.1495

2014-09-26

$0.1431

2014-06-26

$0.1431

2014-02-26

$0.1431

2013-12-27

$0.1431

2013-09-26

$0.1383

2013-06-27

$0.1383

2013-02-26

$0.1383

2012-12-27

$0.1383

2012-09-27

$0.1336

2012-06-27

$0.1336

2012-02-27

$0.1336

2011-12-28

$0.1336

2011-09-28

$0.131

2011-06-28

$0.131

2011-02-24

$0.131

2010-12-29

$0.131

2010-09-28

$0.128

2010-06-28

$0.128

2010-02-24

$0.128

2009-12-29

$0.128

2009-09-28

$0.126

2009-06-26

$0.126

2009-02-25

$0.126

2008-12-29

$0.126

2008-09-26

$0.121

2008-06-26

$0.121

2008-02-28

$0.121

2007-12-27

$0.121

2007-09-26

$0.118

2007-06-27

$0.118

2007-03-13

$0.118

2006-12-28

$0.118

2006-09-27

$0.112

2006-06-28

$0.112

2006-03-13

$0.112

2005-12-28

$0.112

2005-09-28

$0.104

2005-06-28

$0.104

2005-03-11

$0.104

2004-12-29

$0.104

2000-09-27

$0.08333333333333333

2000-06-28

$0.08

2000-03-13

$0.08

1999-12-29

$0.08

1999-09-28

$0.07833333333333334

1999-06-28

$0.07833333333333334

1999-03-11

$0.07833333333333334

1998-12-29

$0.07833333333333334

1998-09-28

$0.07833333333333334

1998-06-26

$0.07666666666666666

1998-03-12

$0.07666666666666666

1997-12-29

$0.07666666666666666

1997-09-26

$0.07666666666666666

1997-06-26

$0.075

1997-03-12

$0.075

1996-12-27

$0.075

1996-09-11

$0.075

1996-06-26

$0.075

1996-03-13

$0.075

1995-12-27

$0.075

1995-09-27

$0.075

1995-06-28

$0.075

YORW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
YORW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for YORW

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

YORW Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

YORW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.66%

2.96%

18years

YORW

News
YORW

Research
YORW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

YORW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

YORW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1802

2020-01-27

2020-02-27

2020-02-28

2020-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1802

2019-11-25

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2019-08-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2019-05-06

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2019-01-28

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2018-11-20

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

2018-08-20

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

2018-05-07

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

2018-01-29

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1666

2017-11-20

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2017-08-23

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2017-04-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2017-01-30

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1602

2016-11-21

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1555

2016-08-24

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1555

2016-04-20

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1555

2016-02-18

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1555

2015-11-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2015-08-10

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2015-04-13

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2015-01-26

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

2014-11-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1431

2014-08-18

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1431

2014-04-21

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1431

2014-01-27

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1431

2013-11-25

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2013-08-12

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2013-04-24

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2013-01-28

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1383

2012-11-19

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1336

2012-08-20

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1336

2012-04-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1336

2012-01-23

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1336

2011-11-21

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1310

2011-08-22

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1310

2011-04-25

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1310

2011-01-25

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1310

2010-11-22

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2010-08-23

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2010-04-27

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2010-01-25

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2009-11-23

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2009-08-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2009-04-27

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2009-01-26

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2008-11-25

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2008-08-25

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2008-05-27

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2008-02-25

2008-02-28

2008-02-29

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1210

2007-11-16

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

2007-08-27

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

2007-05-29

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

2007-02-26

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1180

2006-11-20

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

2006-08-28

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

2006-05-31

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

2006-02-27

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1120

2005-11-21

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

2005-08-22

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

2005-05-23

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

2005-02-28

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

2004-11-15

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2000-08-29

2000-09-27

2000-09-30

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-05-23

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-02-29

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-11-22

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

1999-08-23

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

1999-05-24

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

1999-02-26

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

1998-12-01

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0783

1998-08-24

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1998-05-26

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1998-02-23

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1997-11-24

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

1997-08-25

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-05-27

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-02-24

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-11-25

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-08-26

1996-09-11

1996-09-15

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-05-28

1996-06-26

1996-06-30

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-02-27

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-11-27

1995-12-27

1995-12-31

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-08-28

1995-09-27

1995-09-30

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-05-22

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

YORW

Investor Resources

Learn more about York Water on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

YORW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Water Utilities

York Water- (YORW)-engages in impounding, purifying, and distributing water in York County and Adams County, Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2007, The York Water Company served approximately 58,890 residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in 39 municipalities in York County and 7 municipalities in Adams County. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in York, Pennsylvania.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X