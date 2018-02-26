Best Dividend Stocks
Connecticut Water Services

Stock

CTWS

Price as of:

$69.98 -0.01 -0.01%

Industry

Water Utilities

i
Connecticut Water Services(CTWS) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Connecticut Water Services by scrolling below.
Connecticut Water Services (CTWS)

CTWS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.31

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

56.96%

EPS $2.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

49 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CTWS DARS™ Rating

CTWS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

318,900

Open Price

$69.98

Day's Range

$69.98 - $70.0

Previous Close

$69.99

52 week low / high

$62.8 - $70.5

Percent off 52 week high

-0.74%

CTWS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CTWS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CTWS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CTWS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CTWS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-30

$0.3275

2019-05-31

$0.3275

2019-02-28

$0.3125

2018-11-30

$0.3125

2018-08-31

$0.3125

2018-05-31

$0.3125

2018-02-28

$0.2975

2017-11-30

$0.2975

2017-08-30

$0.2975

2017-05-30

$0.2975

2017-02-27

$0.2825

2016-11-29

$0.2825

2016-08-30

$0.2825

2016-05-27

$0.2825

2016-02-26

$0.2675

2015-11-27

$0.2675

2015-08-28

$0.2675

2015-05-28

$0.2575

2015-02-26

$0.2575

2014-11-26

$0.2575

2014-08-28

$0.2575

2014-05-29

$0.2475

2014-02-27

$0.2475

2013-11-27

$0.2475

2013-08-28

$0.2475

2013-05-30

$0.2425

2013-02-27

$0.2425

2012-11-29

$0.2425

2012-08-29

$0.2425

2012-05-30

$0.2375

2012-02-28

$0.2375

2011-11-29

$0.2375

2011-08-30

$0.2375

2011-05-27

$0.2325

2011-02-25

$0.2325

2010-11-29

$0.2325

2010-08-30

$0.2325

2010-05-27

$0.2275

2010-02-25

$0.2275

2009-11-27

$0.2275

2009-08-28

$0.2275

2009-05-28

$0.2225

2009-02-26

$0.2225

2008-11-26

$0.2225

2008-08-28

$0.2225

2008-05-29

$0.2175

2008-02-28

$0.2175

2007-11-29

$0.2175

2007-08-29

$0.2175

2007-05-30

$0.215

2007-02-27

$0.215

2006-11-29

$0.215

2006-09-13

$0.215

2006-05-30

$0.2125

2006-02-27

$0.2125

2005-11-29

$0.2125

2005-08-30

$0.2125

2005-05-27

$0.21

2005-02-25

$0.21

2004-11-29

$0.21

2004-08-30

$0.21

2004-05-27

$0.2075

2004-02-26

$0.2075

2003-11-26

$0.2075

2003-08-28

$0.2075

2003-05-29

$0.205

2003-02-27

$0.205

2002-11-27

$0.205

2002-08-29

$0.205

2002-05-30

$0.20222

2002-02-27

$0.20222

2001-11-29

$0.20222

2001-08-30

$0.20222

2001-05-30

$0.2

2001-02-27

$0.2

2000-11-29

$0.2

2000-08-30

$0.2

2000-05-30

$0.19777333333333333

2000-02-28

$0.19777333333333333

1999-11-29

$0.19777333333333333

1999-08-30

$0.19777333333333333

1999-05-27

$0.19555333333333333

1999-02-25

$0.19555333333333333

1998-11-27

$0.19555333333333333

1998-08-28

$0.19555555555555557

1998-05-28

$0.19333333333333333

1998-02-25

$0.19333333333333333

1997-11-26

$0.19333333333333333

1997-08-27

$0.19333333333333333

1997-05-28

$0.19111111111111112

1997-02-26

$0.19111111111111112

1996-11-26

$0.19111111111111112

1996-08-28

$0.19111111111111112

1996-05-29

$0.18666666666666668

1996-02-28

$0.18666666666666668

1995-11-29

$0.18666666666666668

1995-08-30

$0.18666666666666668

1995-05-25

$0.18666666666666668

CTWS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CTWS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CTWS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CTWS Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CTWS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.52%

6.07%

49years

CTWS

News
CTWS

Research
CTWS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CTWS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

CTWS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3275

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3275

2019-05-09

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2019-01-18

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2018-11-19

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2018-05-10

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2018-01-22

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2017-11-10

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2017-08-14

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2017-05-11

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2017-01-23

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2016-11-10

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2016-08-26

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2825

2016-05-13

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2016-01-22

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2675

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2015-05-08

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2015-01-23

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2014-11-14

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2575

2014-08-15

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2014-05-09

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2014-01-27

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2013-11-15

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2013-08-15

2013-08-28

2013-09-02

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2013-05-10

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2013-01-25

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2012-11-19

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2012-08-13

2012-08-29

2012-09-03

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2012-05-11

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2012-01-27

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-11-18

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2375

2011-08-05

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2011-05-13

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2011-01-27

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2010-11-12

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2325

2010-08-12

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2010-05-17

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2010-01-27

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2009-11-23

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2009-08-12

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2009-05-14

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2009-01-09

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2008-11-24

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2225

2008-08-19

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2008-05-16

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2008-01-25

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2007-11-15

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2007-08-16

2007-08-29

2007-09-03

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-05-08

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2007-02-02

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-11-08

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2006-08-09

2006-09-13

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2006-05-11

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2006-01-11

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2005-11-09

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2125

2005-08-10

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-05-12

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-01-12

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2004-11-10

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2004-08-11

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2004-05-13

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2004-01-07

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2003-11-12

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2075

2003-08-13

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-03-14

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2003-01-08

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-11-13

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2002-08-14

2002-08-29

2002-09-03

2002-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

2002-05-08

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

2002-01-09

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

2001-11-14

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

2001-08-15

2001-08-30

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-05-09

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-01-10

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-11-14

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-08-16

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

2000-05-11

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

2000-01-12

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

1999-11-17

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1978

1999-08-11

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1956

1999-05-12

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1956

1999-01-13

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1956

1998-11-18

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1956

1998-08-12

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1998-05-13

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1998-01-14

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1997-11-12

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1933

1997-08-13

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

1997-05-14

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

1997-01-15

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

1996-11-13

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1911

1996-08-14

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1996-05-12

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1996-01-17

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1995-11-15

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1995-08-16

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

1995-05-17

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

CTWS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Connecticut Water Services on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CTWS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Water Utilities

Connecticut Water Service- (CTWS)-operates as a regulated water company in Connecticut. It operates in three segments: Water Activities, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. As of December 31, 2007, Connecticut Water Service supplied water to 84,418 customers in 41 towns in Connecticut. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

