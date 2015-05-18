Best Dividend Stocks
Targa Resources Inc

Stock

TRGP

Price as of:

$7.12 +0.02 +0.28%

Industry

Gas Utilities

Targa Resources Inc (TRGP)

TRGP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS -$0.22

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get TRGP DARS™ Rating

TRGP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.12

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,532,699

Open Price

$7.82

Day's Range

$6.85 - $7.89

Previous Close

$7.1

52 week low / high

$3.66 - $43.47

Percent off 52 week high

-83.62%

TRGP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TRGP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TRGP

Compare TRGP to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Utilities Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade TRGP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

TRGP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TRGP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.91

2019-10-31

$0.91

2019-07-30

$0.91

2019-04-30

$0.91

2019-01-30

$0.91

2018-10-30

$0.91

2018-07-31

$0.91

2018-04-30

$0.91

2018-01-31

$0.91

2017-10-31

$0.91

2017-07-28

$0.91

2017-04-28

$0.91

2017-01-30

$0.91

2016-10-31

$0.91

2016-07-29

$0.91

2016-04-29

$0.91

2016-01-29

$0.91

2015-10-29

$0.91

2015-07-30

$0.875

2015-04-30

$0.83

2015-01-29

$0.775

2014-10-30

$0.7325

2014-07-24

$0.69

2014-04-24

$0.6475

2014-01-23

$0.6075

2013-10-29

$0.57

2013-07-25

$0.5325

2013-04-25

$0.495

2013-01-24

$0.4575

2012-10-18

$0.4225

2012-07-19

$0.39375

2012-04-19

$0.365

2012-01-19

$0.33625

2011-10-19

$0.3075

2011-07-19

$0.29

2011-04-19

$0.2725

2011-02-01

$0.0616

TRGP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TRGP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TRGP

Metric

TRGP Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TRGP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

TRGP

News
TRGP

Research
TRGP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TRGP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

TRGP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.9100

2020-01-16

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2019-07-17

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2019-01-17

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2018-01-18

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2017-07-19

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2017-04-19

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2017-01-19

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2016-10-19

2016-10-31

2016-11-02

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2016-07-19

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2016-04-20

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2016-01-19

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9100

2015-10-20

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2015-07-21

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2015-04-21

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7750

2015-01-21

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7325

2014-10-23

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6900

2014-07-15

2014-07-24

2014-07-28

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6475

2014-04-15

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6075

2014-01-14

2014-01-23

2014-01-27

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2013-10-21

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2013-07-16

2013-07-25

2013-07-29

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4950

2013-04-16

2013-04-25

2013-04-29

2013-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2013-01-15

2013-01-24

2013-01-28

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4225

2012-10-11

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3938

2012-07-11

2012-07-19

2012-07-23

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2012-04-11

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3363

2012-01-12

2012-01-19

2012-01-23

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3075

2011-10-11

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2011-07-11

2011-07-19

2011-07-21

2011-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2725

2011-04-11

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0616

2011-01-21

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-21

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

TRGP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Targa Resources Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TRGP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

This company provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas, as well as in storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs, NGL products, refined petroleum products, and crude oil. Targa Resources also sells propane and provides related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users; offers NGL balancing services; purchases and resells component NGL products and natural gas; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area. The company has approximately 1,400 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines in west Texas; 3,200 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines in southeastern New Mexico; 1,138 miles of low pressure gathering pipelines in west Texas; 528 miles high-pressure gathering pipelines in west Texas; 2 interconnected gathering systems with 4,200 miles of pipelines in north Texas; and 875 miles of gathering system pipelines covering 3,800 square miles in southwest Louisiana. It also owns or operates 39 storage wells with a net storage capacity of approximately 64 million barrels. In addition, the company manages approximately 565 railcars; 74 owned and leased transport tractors and 100 company-owned tank trailers; and 18 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

