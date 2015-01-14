Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Suburban Propane L.P.

Stock

SPH

Price as of:

$22.23 +0.3 +1.37%

Industry

Gas Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

Suburban Propane L.P. (SPH)

SPH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

10.86%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

195.38%

EPS $1.23

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPH DARS™ Rating

SPH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

290,900

Open Price

$22.0

Day's Range

$21.95 - $22.28

Previous Close

$21.93

52 week low / high

$18.63 - $24.89

Percent off 52 week high

-10.69%

SPH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SPH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SPH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.6

2019-08-05

$0.6

2019-05-06

$0.6

2019-02-04

$0.6

2018-11-05

$0.6

2018-08-06

$0.6

2018-05-07

$0.6

2018-02-05

$0.6

2017-11-06

$0.6

2017-07-28

$0.8875

2017-04-28

$0.8875

2017-01-27

$0.8875

2016-10-28

$0.8875

2016-07-29

$0.8875

2016-04-29

$0.8875

2016-01-29

$0.8875

2015-10-30

$0.8875

2015-07-31

$0.8875

2015-05-01

$0.8875

2015-01-30

$0.875

2014-10-30

$0.875

2014-08-01

$0.875

2014-05-02

$0.875

2014-01-31

$0.875

2013-11-01

$0.875

2013-08-02

$0.875

2013-05-03

$0.875

2013-02-01

$0.875

2012-11-02

$0.8525

2012-07-27

$0.8525

2012-04-27

$0.8525

2012-01-27

$0.8525

2011-10-28

$0.8525

2011-07-29

$0.8525

2011-04-29

$0.8525

2011-01-28

$0.8525

2010-10-29

$0.85

2010-07-30

$0.845

2010-04-30

$0.84

2010-01-29

$0.835

2009-10-30

$0.83

2009-07-31

$0.825

2009-05-01

$0.815

2009-01-30

$0.81

2008-10-30

$0.805

2008-08-01

$0.8

2008-05-02

$0.775

2008-02-01

$0.7625

2007-11-02

$0.75

2007-08-03

$0.7125

2007-05-04

$0.7

2007-02-02

$0.6875

2006-11-03

$0.6625

2006-07-28

$0.6375

2006-04-28

$0.6125

2006-01-27

$0.6125

2005-10-28

$0.6125

2005-07-29

$0.6125

2005-04-29

$0.6125

2005-01-28

$0.6125

2004-10-29

$0.6125

2004-07-30

$0.6125

2004-04-30

$0.6

2004-01-30

$0.5875

2003-10-30

$0.5875

2003-08-01

$0.5875

2003-05-02

$0.575

2003-01-31

$0.575

2002-10-31

$0.575

2002-08-02

$0.575

2002-05-03

$0.5625

2002-01-31

$0.5625

2001-11-01

$0.5625

2001-08-02

$0.55

2001-05-03

$0.55

2001-02-01

$0.5375

2000-11-01

$0.5375

2000-07-26

$0.525

2000-04-26

$0.525

2000-01-26

$0.525

1999-10-27

$0.5125

1999-07-28

$0.5125

1999-04-28

$0.5

1999-01-27

$0.5

1998-10-28

$0.5

1998-07-29

$0.5

1998-04-29

$0.5

1998-01-28

$0.5

1997-10-29

$0.5

1997-07-30

$0.5

1997-04-30

$0.5

1997-01-29

$0.5

1996-10-30

$0.5

1996-07-24

$0.66

SPH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SPH Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SPH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.23%

0.00%

0years

SPH

News
SPH

Research
SPH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SPH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6000

2019-10-24

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2019-07-25

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2019-04-25

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2019-01-24

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-10-25

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-07-26

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-04-25

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-01-24

2018-02-05

2018-02-06

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2017-07-20

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

2017-05-02

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2017-01-19

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2016-10-20

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

2016-08-02

2016-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

2016-05-03

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2015-10-22

2015-10-30

2015-11-03

2015-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2015-07-23

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8875

2015-04-22

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2015-01-22

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2014-10-23

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2014-07-23

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2014-04-24

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2014-01-23

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2013-10-24

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2013-07-25

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2013-04-23

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2013-01-23

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2012-10-24

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2012-07-17

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2012-04-19

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2012-01-18

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2011-10-19

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2011-07-20

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2011-04-20

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8525

2011-01-19

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2010-10-21

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8450

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8400

2010-04-22

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8350

2010-01-21

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2009-10-22

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2009-07-22

2009-07-31

2009-08-04

2009-08-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8150

2009-04-22

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100

2009-01-20

2009-01-30

2009-02-03

2009-02-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8050

2008-10-22

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2008-07-24

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7750

2008-04-24

2008-05-02

2008-05-06

2008-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7625

2008-01-24

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-10-25

2007-11-02

2007-11-06

2007-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7125

2007-07-26

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2007-04-26

2007-05-04

2007-05-08

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6875

2007-01-25

2007-02-02

2007-02-06

2007-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6625

2006-07-31

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6375

2006-05-04

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2006-04-20

2006-04-28

2006-05-02

2006-05-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2006-01-19

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2005-10-19

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2005-07-19

2005-07-29

2005-08-02

2005-08-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2005-04-21

2005-04-29

2005-05-03

2005-05-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2005-01-20

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2004-10-21

2004-10-29

2004-11-02

2004-11-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2004-07-22

2004-07-30

2004-08-03

2004-08-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2004-04-22

2004-04-30

2004-05-04

2004-05-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5875

2004-01-22

2004-01-30

2004-02-03

2004-02-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5875

2003-10-23

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5875

2003-07-24

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2003-04-24

2003-05-02

2003-05-06

2003-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2003-01-23

2003-01-31

2003-02-04

2003-02-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2002-10-24

2002-10-31

2002-11-04

2002-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2002-05-15

2002-08-02

2002-08-06

2002-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2002-04-25

2002-05-03

2002-05-07

2002-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2002-01-24

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2001-10-25

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2001-07-26

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2001-04-26

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2001-01-26

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2000-10-24

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2000-07-20

2000-07-26

2000-07-28

2000-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2000-04-25

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

Unknown

2000-01-26

2000-01-28

2000-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

1999-10-22

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

1999-07-20

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1999-04-22

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1999-01-21

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1998-10-28

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1998-07-24

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1998-04-23

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1998-01-22

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1997-10-22

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1997-07-22

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1997-04-22

1997-04-30

1997-05-02

1997-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1997-01-21

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1996-10-22

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

1996-07-18

1996-07-24

1996-07-26

1996-08-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPH

Investor Resources

Learn more about Suburban Propane L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SPH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Suburban Properties LP- (SPH) is a marketer and distributor of a range of products meeting the energy needs of the customers. The company focuses on distributing propane, fuel oil, kerosene, diesel fuel, gasoline, and refined fuels, as well as marketing natural gas and electricity. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X