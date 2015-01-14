Best Dividend Stocks
Summit Midstream Partners LP

Stock

SMLP

Price as of:

$0.77 +0.09 +13.24%

Industry

Gas Utilities

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)

SMLP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

714.17%

EPS $0.07

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SMLP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,598,600

Open Price

$0.74

Day's Range

$0.7 - $0.98

Previous Close

$0.68

52 week low / high

$0.5 - $9.84

Percent off 52 week high

-92.17%

SMLP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SMLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SMLP

Compare SMLP to Popular Screens

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

SMLP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SMLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-06

$0.125

2019-11-06

$0.2875

2019-08-06

$0.2875

2019-05-07

$0.2875

2019-02-06

$0.575

2018-11-06

$0.575

2018-08-06

$0.575

2018-05-07

$0.575

2018-02-06

$0.575

2017-11-06

$0.575

2017-08-03

$0.575

2017-05-04

$0.575

2017-02-03

$0.575

2016-11-03

$0.575

2016-08-03

$0.575

2016-05-04

$0.575

2016-02-03

$0.575

2015-11-04

$0.575

2015-08-05

$0.57

2015-05-06

$0.565

2015-02-04

$0.56

2014-11-05

$0.54

2014-08-05

$0.52

2014-05-06

$0.5

2014-02-05

$0.48

2013-11-05

$0.46

2013-08-05

$0.435

2013-05-06

$0.42

2013-02-05

$0.41

SMLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SMLP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SMLP

Metric

SMLP Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SMLP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-39.87%

-65.22%

0years

SMLP

News
SMLP

Research
SMLP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SMLP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

SMLP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2020-01-29

2020-02-06

2020-02-07

2020-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2019-10-24

2019-11-06

2019-11-07

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2019-07-25

2019-08-06

2019-08-07

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2875

2019-04-25

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2019-01-24

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2018-10-25

2018-11-06

2018-11-07

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2018-07-26

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2018-04-26

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2018-01-25

2018-02-06

2018-02-07

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2017-07-27

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2017-01-26

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-10-27

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-07-21

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-04-21

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2016-01-21

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5750

2015-10-22

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2015-07-22

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2015-04-23

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2015-01-22

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2014-10-23

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2014-07-24

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2014-04-24

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2014-01-23

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2013-10-24

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2013-07-25

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-04-25

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2013-01-23

2013-02-05

2013-02-07

2013-02-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

SMLP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Summit Midstream Partners LP on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SMLP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) is in the business of owning and operating midstream energy infrastructures in North America. The company operates approximately 385 miles of pipeline. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

