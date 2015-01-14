Best Dividend Stocks
Atlas Energy L.P.

Stock

ATLS

Price as of:

$0.01 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Gas Utilities

/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Gas Utilities /

Atlas Energy L.P. (ATLS)

ATLS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ATLS DARS™ Rating

ATLS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,955

Open Price

$0.01

Day's Range

$0.01 - $0.01

Previous Close

$0.01

52 week low / high

$0.0 - $0.02

Percent off 52 week high

-50.00%

ATLS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ATLS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

ATLS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ATLS

Metric

ATLS Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ATLS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

ATLS

News
ATLS

Research
ATLS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ATLS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for ATLS

ATLS

Dividend History

There are no payout history for ATLS

ATLS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Atlas Energy L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ATLS

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Gas Utilities

This company engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas in the Mid-Continent and Appalachia regions. As of December 31, 2010, the company owned and operated 5 natural gas processing plants with aggregate capacity of approximately 520 million cubic feet per day. Its natural gas processing plants are connected to approximately 8,600 miles of active natural gas gathering systems located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, which gathers gas from wells and central delivery points to company’s natural gas processing and treating plants, as well as third-party pipelines. In addition, it owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of natural gas gathering systems in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 70 miles of active natural gas gathering pipelines located in northeastern Tennessee. Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P. operates as the general partner to Atlas Energy, L.P. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pipeline Holdings, L.P. and changed its name to Atlas Energy, L.P. on February 18, 2011. Atlas Energy, L.P. is based in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

