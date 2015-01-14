This company engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas in the Mid-Continent and Appalachia regions. As of December 31, 2010, the company owned and operated 5 natural gas processing plants with aggregate capacity of approximately 520 million cubic feet per day. Its natural gas processing plants are connected to approximately 8,600 miles of active natural gas gathering systems located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, which gathers gas from wells and central delivery points to company’s natural gas processing and treating plants, as well as third-party pipelines. In addition, it owns and operates approximately 1,000 miles of natural gas gathering systems in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 70 miles of active natural gas gathering pipelines located in northeastern Tennessee. Atlas Pipeline Partners, L.P. operates as the general partner to Atlas Energy, L.P. The company was formerly known as Atlas Pipeline Holdings, L.P. and changed its name to Atlas Energy, L.P. on February 18, 2011. Atlas Energy, L.P. is based in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.