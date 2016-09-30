Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

OGE Energy

Stock

OGE

Price as of:

$43.83 -0.64 -1.44%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Electric Utilities /

OGE Energy (OGE)

OGE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.55%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.55

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

69.20%

EPS $2.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

12 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OGE DARS™ Rating

OGE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.83

Quote Time

Today's Volume

677,600

Open Price

$44.41

Day's Range

$43.67 - $44.44

Previous Close

$44.47

52 week low / high

$37.67 - $45.77

Percent off 52 week high

-4.24%

OGE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3875

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 09

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3875

2019-12-04

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-30

Regular

Trade OGE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OGE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OGE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-09

$0.3875

2019-10-09

$0.3875

2019-07-09

$0.365

2019-04-09

$0.365

2019-01-09

$0.365

2018-10-09

$0.365

2018-07-09

$0.3325

2018-04-09

$0.3325

2018-01-09

$0.3325

2017-10-06

$0.3325

2017-07-06

$0.3025

2017-04-06

$0.3025

2017-01-06

$0.3025

2016-10-06

$0.3025

2016-07-06

$0.275

2016-04-06

$0.275

2016-01-06

$0.275

2015-10-07

$0.275

2015-07-08

$0.25

2015-04-08

$0.25

2015-01-07

$0.25

2014-10-08

$0.25

2014-07-08

$0.225

2014-04-08

$0.225

2014-01-08

$0.225

2013-10-08

$0.20875

2013-07-09

$0.20875

2013-04-08

$0.20875

2013-01-08

$0.20875

2012-10-05

$0.19625

2012-07-06

$0.19625

2012-04-05

$0.19625

2012-01-06

$0.19625

2011-10-05

$0.1875

2011-07-06

$0.1875

2011-04-06

$0.1875

2011-01-06

$0.1875

2010-10-06

$0.18125

2010-07-07

$0.18125

2010-04-07

$0.18125

2010-01-06

$0.18125

2009-10-07

$0.1775

2009-07-08

$0.1775

2009-04-07

$0.1775

2009-01-07

$0.1775

2008-10-08

$0.17375

2008-07-08

$0.17375

2008-04-08

$0.17375

2008-01-08

$0.17375

2007-10-05

$0.17

2007-07-06

$0.17

2007-04-05

$0.17

2007-01-08

$0.17

2006-10-05

$0.16625

2006-07-06

$0.16625

2006-04-06

$0.16625

2006-01-06

$0.16625

2005-10-05

$0.16625

2005-07-06

$0.16625

2005-04-06

$0.16625

2005-01-05

$0.16625

2004-10-06

$0.16625

2004-07-07

$0.16625

2004-04-06

$0.16625

2004-01-07

$0.16625

2003-10-08

$0.16625

2003-07-08

$0.16625

2003-04-08

$0.16625

2003-01-08

$0.16625

2002-10-08

$0.16625

2002-07-08

$0.16625

2002-04-08

$0.16625

2002-01-08

$0.16625

2001-10-05

$0.16625

2001-07-06

$0.16625

2001-04-06

$0.16625

2001-01-08

$0.16625

2000-10-05

$0.16625

2000-07-06

$0.16625

2000-04-06

$0.16625

2000-01-06

$0.16625

1999-10-06

$0.16625

1999-07-07

$0.16625

1999-04-07

$0.16625

1999-01-06

$0.16625

1998-10-07

$0.16625

1998-07-08

$0.16625

1998-04-07

$0.16625

1998-01-07

$0.16625

1997-10-08

$0.16625

1997-07-08

$0.16625

1997-04-08

$0.16625

1997-01-08

$0.16625

1996-10-08

$0.16625

1996-07-08

$0.16625

1996-04-08

$0.16625

1996-01-08

$0.16625

1995-10-05

$0.16625

1995-07-06

$0.16625

OGE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OGE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OGE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OGE Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

OGE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.19%

13.76%

12years

OGE

News
OGE

Research
OGE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OGE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OGE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3875

2019-12-04

2020-01-09

2020-01-10

2020-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2019-09-25

2019-10-09

2019-10-10

2019-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2019-05-16

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2019-02-20

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2018-12-06

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2018-09-26

2018-10-09

2018-10-10

2018-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2018-05-17

2018-07-09

2018-07-10

2018-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2018-02-21

2018-04-09

2018-04-10

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2017-11-29

2018-01-09

2018-01-10

2018-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2017-09-26

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2017-05-18

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2017-02-22

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2016-11-30

2017-01-06

2017-01-10

2017-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3025

2016-09-28

2016-10-06

2016-10-11

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-05-19

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2016-02-25

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-12-02

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2015-09-30

2015-10-07

2015-10-12

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-05-14

2015-07-08

2015-07-10

2015-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-02-25

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-12-03

2015-01-07

2015-01-09

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-09-24

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-05-15

2014-07-08

2014-07-10

2014-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-02-12

2014-04-08

2014-04-10

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-12-04

2014-01-08

2014-01-10

2014-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2013-09-25

2013-10-08

2013-10-10

2013-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2013-05-16

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2013-02-26

2013-04-08

2013-04-10

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2088

2012-11-28

2013-01-08

2013-01-10

2013-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

2012-09-26

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

2012-05-17

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

2012-02-15

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1963

2011-12-01

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-07-19

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-05-19

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2011-02-16

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2010-12-02

2011-01-06

2011-01-10

2011-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2010-09-28

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2010-05-20

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2010-02-17

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1813

2009-12-03

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2009-09-30

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2009-05-21

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2009-02-12

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2008-12-03

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2008-09-30

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2008-05-22

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2008-02-27

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2007-11-28

2008-01-08

2008-01-10

2008-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-09-21

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-05-17

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-02-15

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2006-11-15

2007-01-08

2007-01-10

2007-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2006-09-20

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2006-06-27

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2006-02-22

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2005-11-17

2006-01-06

2006-01-10

2006-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2005-09-21

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2005-05-19

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2005-02-23

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2004-11-17

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2004-09-15

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2004-05-20

2004-07-07

2004-07-10

2004-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2004-03-03

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2003-11-19

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2003-09-30

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2003-05-22

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2003-03-26

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2002-11-20

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2002-09-18

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2002-05-16

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2002-03-20

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2001-11-16

2002-01-08

2002-01-10

2002-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2001-09-19

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2001-05-24

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2001-03-21

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2000-11-15

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2000-09-20

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2000-05-18

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

2000-03-21

2000-04-06

2000-04-10

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1999-11-17

2000-01-06

2000-01-10

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1999-09-15

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1999-05-27

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1999-03-17

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1998-11-18

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1998-09-16

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1998-05-21

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1998-03-25

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1997-11-19

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1997-09-17

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1997-05-15

1997-07-08

1997-07-10

1997-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1997-03-19

1997-04-08

1997-04-10

1997-04-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1996-11-20

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1996-09-18

1996-10-08

1996-10-10

1996-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1996-05-15

1996-07-08

1996-07-10

1996-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1996-03-20

1996-04-08

1996-04-10

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1995-11-15

1996-01-08

1996-01-10

1996-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1995-09-20

1995-10-05

1995-10-10

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1663

1995-05-18

1995-07-06

1995-07-10

1995-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

OGE

Investor Resources

Learn more about OGE Energy on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OGE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

OGE Energy- (OGE)-operates as an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. It also offers natural gas transportation and storage services, as well as natural gas gathering and processing services. As of December 31, 2007, the company provided electric services to approximately 762,234 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, as well as owned and operated approximately 5,534 miles of intrastate natural gas gathering pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas, approximately 2,318 miles of intrastate natural gas transportation pipelines in Oklahoma and Texas, and 2 natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma. It primarily serves residential, commercial, industrial, oilfield, street light, and public authorities companies. OGE Energy Corp. was founded in 1995 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X