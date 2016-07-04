Best Dividend Stocks
Stock

Price as of:

$107.68 +0.84 +0.79%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Idacorp (IDA)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.51%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.68

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

60.19%

EPS $4.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IDA DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$107.68

Quote Time

Today's Volume

273,256

Open Price

$107.05

Day's Range

$106.12 - $107.97

Previous Close

$106.84

52 week low / high

$89.31 - $114.01

Percent off 52 week high

-5.55%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IDA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IDA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IDA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.67

2019-08-02

$0.63

2019-05-03

$0.63

2019-02-04

$0.63

2018-11-02

$0.63

2018-08-03

$0.59

2018-05-04

$0.59

2018-02-02

$0.59

2017-11-03

$0.59

2017-08-04

$0.55

2017-05-03

$0.55

2017-02-02

$0.55

2016-11-03

$0.55

2016-08-03

$0.51

2016-05-03

$0.51

2016-02-03

$0.51

2015-11-03

$0.51

2015-08-03

$0.47

2015-05-01

$0.47

2015-02-03

$0.47

2014-11-03

$0.47

2014-08-01

$0.43

2014-05-02

$0.43

2014-02-03

$0.43

2013-11-04

$0.43

2013-08-02

$0.38

2013-05-03

$0.38

2013-02-04

$0.38

2012-11-01

$0.38

2012-08-02

$0.33

2012-05-03

$0.33

2012-02-02

$0.33

2011-11-03

$0.3

2011-08-03

$0.3

2011-05-03

$0.3

2011-02-03

$0.3

2010-11-03

$0.3

2010-08-03

$0.3

2010-05-03

$0.3

2010-02-03

$0.3

2009-11-03

$0.3

2009-08-03

$0.3

2009-05-01

$0.3

2009-02-03

$0.3

2008-11-03

$0.3

2008-08-01

$0.3

2008-05-01

$0.3

2008-02-01

$0.3

2007-11-01

$0.3

2007-08-02

$0.3

2007-05-03

$0.3

2007-02-01

$0.3

2006-11-02

$0.3

2006-08-03

$0.3

2006-05-03

$0.3

2006-02-02

$0.3

2005-11-03

$0.3

2005-08-03

$0.3

2005-05-03

$0.3

2005-02-03

$0.3

2004-11-03

$0.3

2004-08-03

$0.3

2004-05-03

$0.3

2004-02-03

$0.3

2003-11-03

$0.3

2003-08-01

$0.465

2003-05-01

$0.465

2003-02-03

$0.465

2002-11-01

$0.465

2002-08-01

$0.465

2002-05-02

$0.465

2002-02-01

$0.465

2001-11-01

$0.465

2001-08-02

$0.465

2001-05-02

$0.465

2001-02-01

$0.465

2000-11-02

$0.465

2000-08-02

$0.465

2000-05-03

$0.465

2000-01-24

$0.465

1999-10-21

$0.465

1999-07-22

$0.465

1999-04-22

$0.465

1999-01-21

$0.465

1998-10-22

$0.465

1998-07-22

$0.465

1998-04-22

$0.465

1998-01-22

$0.465

1997-10-22

$0.465

1997-07-23

$0.465

1997-04-23

$0.465

1997-01-22

$0.465

1996-10-23

$0.465

1996-07-23

$0.465

1996-04-23

$0.465

1996-01-23

$0.465

1995-10-23

$0.465

1995-07-21

$0.465

IDA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IDA

Metric

IDA Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.82%

11.67%

7years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6700

2019-10-17

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2019-07-18

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2019-04-18

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2019-01-17

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-10-18

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2018-07-19

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2018-04-19

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2018-01-18

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5900

2017-10-19

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-07-20

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-04-20

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2017-01-19

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2016-10-20

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-07-21

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-04-21

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-01-21

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2015-10-15

2015-11-03

2015-11-05

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-07-16

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-04-16

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2015-01-15

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2014-09-18

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-07-17

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-04-17

2014-05-02

2014-05-06

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-01-16

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2013-09-19

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-07-18

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-04-18

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-01-17

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-09-20

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-07-19

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-04-19

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-01-19

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-10-20

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-07-21

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-04-21

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-01-20

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

2011-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-10-20

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-07-15

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

2010-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-01-21

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-10-15

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-07-16

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-04-16

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-01-22

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-10-16

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-07-17

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-04-17

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-01-17

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-10-18

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-07-19

2007-08-02

2007-08-06

2007-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-04-19

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-01-18

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-10-19

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-07-20

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-04-20

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2006-01-19

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-09-15

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-07-21

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-03-17

2005-05-03

2005-05-05

2005-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-01-20

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-09-16

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-07-15

2004-08-03

2004-08-05

2004-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-03-18

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-09-18

2003-11-03

2003-11-05

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2003-07-17

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2003-03-20

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2003-01-16

2003-02-03

2003-02-05

2003-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-01-15

2004-02-03

2004-02-05

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2002-09-19

2002-11-01

2002-11-05

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2002-07-18

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2002-03-21

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2002-01-17

2002-02-01

2002-02-05

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2001-09-20

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2001-07-19

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2001-03-15

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2001-01-18

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-09-21

2000-11-02

2000-11-06

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-07-20

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-03-16

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2000-01-20

2000-01-24

2000-01-26

2000-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1999-09-09

1999-10-21

1999-10-25

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1999-07-08

1999-07-22

1999-07-26

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1999-03-11

1999-04-22

1999-04-26

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1999-01-14

1999-01-21

1999-01-25

1999-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1998-10-02

1998-10-22

1998-10-26

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1998-07-09

1998-07-22

1998-07-24

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1998-03-12

1998-04-22

1998-04-24

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1998-01-08

1998-01-22

1998-01-26

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1997-09-11

1997-10-22

1997-10-24

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1997-07-10

1997-07-23

1997-07-25

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1997-03-13

1997-04-23

1997-04-25

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1997-01-09

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1996-09-12

1996-10-23

1996-10-25

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1996-07-11

1996-07-23

1996-07-25

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1996-03-14

1996-04-23

1996-04-25

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1996-01-11

1996-01-23

1996-01-25

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1995-09-14

1995-10-23

1995-10-25

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

1995-07-13

1995-07-21

1995-07-25

1995-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Idacorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Idacorp- (IDA)-engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy in the United States. It owns and operates 17 hydroelectric generation developments, 2 natural gas-fired plants, and a diesel-powered generator, as well as shares ownership in 3 coal-fired generating plants. As of December 31, 2007, the company supplied electric energy to approximately 482,000 general business customers involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, forest products, beet sugar refining, and winter recreation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

