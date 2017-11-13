Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Black Hills Corp

Stock

BKH

Price as of:

$78.47 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Electric Utilities /

Black Hills Corp (BKH)

BKH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.73%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.14

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

61.39%

EPS $3.49

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

49 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BKH DARS™ Rating

BKH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$78.47

Quote Time

Today's Volume

183,618

Open Price

$78.81

Day's Range

$78.18 - $79.05

Previous Close

$78.47

52 week low / high

$59.49 - $82.01

Percent off 52 week high

-4.32%

BKH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BKH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BKH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BKH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-15

$0.535

2019-08-16

$0.505

2019-05-16

$0.505

2019-02-14

$0.505

2018-11-16

$0.505

2018-08-17

$0.475

2018-05-17

$0.475

2018-02-14

$0.475

2017-11-16

$0.475

2017-08-16

$0.445

2017-05-16

$0.445

2017-02-13

$0.445

2016-11-15

$0.42

2016-08-16

$0.42

2016-05-16

$0.42

2016-02-11

$0.42

2015-11-13

$0.405

2015-08-14

$0.405

2015-05-14

$0.405

2015-02-11

$0.405

2014-11-13

$0.39

2014-08-13

$0.39

2014-05-14

$0.39

2014-02-12

$0.39

2013-11-13

$0.38

2013-08-14

$0.38

2013-05-15

$0.38

2013-02-13

$0.38

2012-11-14

$0.37

2012-08-15

$0.37

2012-05-16

$0.37

2012-02-14

$0.37

2011-11-15

$0.365

2011-08-16

$0.365

2011-05-16

$0.365

2011-02-11

$0.365

2010-11-15

$0.36

2010-08-16

$0.36

2010-05-14

$0.36

2010-02-10

$0.36

2009-11-13

$0.355

2009-08-14

$0.355

2009-05-14

$0.355

2009-02-11

$0.355

2008-11-12

$0.35

2008-08-13

$0.35

2008-05-14

$0.35

2008-02-13

$0.35

2007-11-14

$0.35

2007-08-15

$0.34

2007-05-16

$0.34

2007-02-13

$0.34

2006-11-15

$0.33

2006-08-16

$0.33

2006-05-16

$0.33

2006-02-13

$0.33

2005-11-15

$0.32

2005-08-16

$0.32

2005-05-16

$0.32

2005-02-11

$0.32

2004-11-15

$0.31

2004-08-12

$0.31

2004-05-13

$0.31

2004-02-12

$0.31

2003-11-12

$0.3

2003-08-13

$0.3

2003-05-16

$0.3

2003-02-12

$0.3

2002-11-13

$0.29

2002-08-14

$0.29

2002-05-15

$0.29

2002-02-13

$0.29

2001-11-15

$0.28

2001-08-14

$0.28

2001-05-16

$0.28

2001-02-14

$0.28

2000-11-15

$0.27

2000-08-16

$0.27

2000-05-10

$0.27

2000-02-09

$0.27

1999-11-09

$0.26

1999-08-11

$0.26

1999-05-12

$0.26

1999-02-10

$0.26

1998-11-10

$0.25

1998-08-12

$0.25

1998-05-13

$0.25

1998-02-11

$0.16666666666666666

1997-11-12

$0.23666666666666666

1997-08-13

$0.23666666666666666

1997-05-14

$0.23666666666666666

1997-02-12

$0.23666666666666666

1996-11-13

$0.23

1996-08-14

$0.23

1996-05-15

$0.23

1996-02-14

$0.23

1995-11-08

$0.22333333333333333

1995-08-09

$0.22333333333333333

1995-05-08

$0.22333333333333333

BKH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BKH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKH

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BKH Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BKH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.40%

10.88%

49years

BKH

News
BKH

Research
BKH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BKH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5350

2019-10-29

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2019-07-31

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2019-04-29

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2019-01-30

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5050

2018-10-30

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-07-25

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-04-23

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2017-11-01

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2017-07-26

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2017-04-24

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4450

2017-01-25

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-10-25

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-07-29

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-04-25

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-01-27

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-10-27

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-07-28

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-04-27

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2015-01-28

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-10-28

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-07-30

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-04-28

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-10-29

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-07-24

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-04-22

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2013-01-31

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-10-30

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-07-25

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-04-24

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2012-01-26

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2011-10-27

2011-11-15

2011-11-17

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2011-07-27

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2011-04-26

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2011-01-27

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-10-28

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-07-29

2010-08-16

2010-08-18

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-04-27

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2009-10-29

2009-11-13

2009-11-17

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2009-07-29

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2009-04-28

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2009-01-30

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-10-29

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-07-30

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-04-28

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-01-31

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-11-01

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-07-26

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-04-24

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-10-27

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-07-27

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-04-27

2006-05-16

2006-05-18

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-02-02

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-11-04

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-07-27

2005-08-16

2005-08-18

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-04-28

2005-05-16

2005-05-18

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2005-02-04

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2004-11-05

2004-11-15

2004-11-17

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2004-07-28

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2004-04-27

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2004-02-04

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-10-21

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-08-04

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-04-29

2003-05-16

2003-05-20

2003-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-01-29

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-10-29

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-07-22

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-04-23

2002-05-15

2002-05-17

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-01-31

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-11-06

2001-11-15

2001-11-19

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-07-24

2001-08-14

2001-08-16

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-04-24

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2001-01-31

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-10-16

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-07-18

2000-08-16

2000-08-18

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-04-28

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-01-28

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-10-27

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-07-20

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-04-20

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1999-01-28

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-10-27

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-07-20

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-04-22

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

1998-01-29

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

1997-10-16

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

1997-07-21

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

1997-04-22

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2367

1997-01-31

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-10-23

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-07-24

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-04-24

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1996-01-31

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

1995-10-25

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

1995-07-25

1995-08-09

1995-08-11

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2233

1995-04-27

1995-05-08

1995-05-12

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

BKH

Investor Resources

Learn more about Black Hills Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BKH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

Black Hills Corp- (BKH)- operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two groups, Retail Services and Wholesale Energy. The Retail Services group engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to approximately 64,200 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana; and sale of the electric energy and capacity on a wholesale basis. This group also engages in the distribution of electric and natural gas service in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and vicinity. It serves approximately 38,900 electric customers and 32,600 natural gas customers. As of December 31, 2006, Black Hills Corporation had total proved reserves of approximately 5,723 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 164,754 million cubic feet of natural gas. It also had approximately 285 million tons of coal reserves, as of the above date. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X