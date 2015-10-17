Best Dividend Stocks
Public Service Enterprise Group

Stock

PEG

Price as of:

$58.6 -0.07 -0.12%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

PEG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.17%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.02%

EPS $3.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PEG DARS™ Rating

PEG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$58.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,461,800

Open Price

$58.72

Day's Range

$58.23 - $59.0

Previous Close

$58.67

52 week low / high

$49.22 - $63.88

Percent off 52 week high

-8.27%

PEG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PEG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PEG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PEG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PEG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-09

$0.47

2019-09-06

$0.47

2019-06-06

$0.47

2019-03-07

$0.47

2018-12-06

$0.45

2018-09-06

$0.45

2018-06-07

$0.45

2018-03-07

$0.45

2017-12-07

$0.43

2017-09-07

$0.43

2017-06-07

$0.43

2017-03-08

$0.43

2016-12-07

$0.41

2016-09-07

$0.41

2016-06-07

$0.41

2016-03-08

$0.41

2015-12-07

$0.39

2015-09-04

$0.39

2015-06-05

$0.39

2015-03-06

$0.39

2014-12-08

$0.37

2014-09-03

$0.37

2014-06-04

$0.37

2014-03-05

$0.37

2013-12-04

$0.36

2013-09-04

$0.36

2013-06-05

$0.36

2013-03-06

$0.36

2012-12-05

$0.355

2012-09-05

$0.355

2012-06-06

$0.355

2012-03-07

$0.355

2011-12-07

$0.3425

2011-09-07

$0.3425

2011-06-07

$0.3425

2011-03-08

$0.3425

2010-12-06

$0.3425

2010-09-07

$0.3425

2010-06-07

$0.3425

2010-03-08

$0.3425

2009-12-07

$0.3325

2009-09-04

$0.3325

2009-06-05

$0.3325

2009-03-06

$0.3325

2008-12-04

$0.3225

2008-09-04

$0.3225

2008-06-05

$0.3225

2008-03-06

$0.3225

2007-12-05

$0.2925

2007-09-06

$0.2925

2007-06-06

$0.2925

2007-03-07

$0.2925

2006-12-06

$0.285

2006-09-06

$0.285

2006-06-06

$0.285

2006-03-06

$0.285

2005-12-06

$0.28

2005-09-06

$0.28

2005-06-06

$0.28

2005-03-07

$0.28

2004-12-07

$0.275

2004-09-07

$0.275

2004-06-04

$0.275

2004-03-04

$0.275

2003-12-04

$0.27

2003-09-04

$0.27

2003-06-05

$0.27

2003-03-06

$0.27

2002-12-05

$0.27

2002-09-05

$0.27

2002-06-05

$0.27

2002-03-06

$0.27

2001-12-05

$0.27

2001-09-05

$0.27

2001-06-06

$0.27

2001-03-07

$0.27

2000-12-06

$0.27

2000-09-06

$0.27

2000-06-07

$0.27

2000-03-08

$0.27

1999-12-08

$0.27

1999-09-07

$0.27

1999-06-07

$0.27

1999-03-08

$0.27

1998-12-08

$0.27

1998-09-04

$0.27

1998-06-05

$0.27

1998-03-06

$0.27

1997-12-08

$0.27

1997-09-05

$0.27

1997-06-05

$0.27

1997-03-06

$0.27

1996-12-06

$0.27

1996-09-05

$0.27

1996-06-05

$0.27

1996-03-06

$0.27

1995-12-05

$0.27

1995-09-06

$0.27

1995-06-01

$0.27

PEG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PEG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PEG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PEG Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PEG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.66%

4.44%

7years

PEG

News
PEG

Research
PEG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PEG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

PEG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4700

2019-11-19

2019-12-09

2019-12-10

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2019-07-16

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2019-04-16

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2019-02-19

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-11-20

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-07-17

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-04-17

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-02-20

2018-03-07

2018-03-08

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-11-21

2017-12-07

2017-12-08

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-07-18

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-04-18

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-02-21

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-11-15

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-07-19

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-04-19

2016-06-07

2016-06-09

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-02-16

2016-03-08

2016-03-10

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-11-19

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-07-21

2015-09-04

2015-09-09

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-04-21

2015-06-05

2015-06-09

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-02-17

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-11-18

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-07-15

2014-09-03

2014-09-06

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-04-15

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-02-18

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-11-19

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-07-16

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-04-16

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-02-19

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-11-20

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-07-17

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-04-17

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-02-21

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2011-11-15

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2011-07-19

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2011-04-19

2011-06-07

2011-06-09

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2011-02-15

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2010-11-16

2010-12-06

2010-12-08

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2010-07-20

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2010-04-20

2010-06-07

2010-06-09

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2010-02-16

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2009-11-17

2009-12-07

2009-12-09

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2009-07-21

2009-09-04

2009-09-09

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2009-04-21

2009-06-05

2009-06-09

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3325

2009-02-17

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2008-11-19

2008-12-04

2008-12-08

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2008-07-15

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2008-04-15

2008-06-05

2008-06-09

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3225

2008-01-15

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2007-11-20

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2007-07-17

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2007-04-17

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2925

2007-01-16

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2006-11-21

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2006-07-18

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2006-04-18

2006-06-06

2006-06-08

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2006-01-17

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-11-15

2005-12-06

2005-12-08

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-07-19

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-04-19

2005-06-06

2005-06-08

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2005-01-18

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-11-16

2004-12-07

2004-12-09

2004-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-07-20

2004-09-07

2004-09-09

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-04-20

2004-06-04

2004-06-08

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-01-20

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-11-18

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2003-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-07-15

2003-09-04

2003-09-08

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-04-15

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2003-01-21

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-11-19

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-07-16

2002-09-05

2002-09-09

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-04-16

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2002-01-15

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-11-20

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-07-17

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-04-17

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2001-01-16

2001-03-07

2001-03-09

2001-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-11-21

2000-12-06

2000-12-08

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-07-18

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-04-18

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-01-18

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-11-16

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-07-20

1999-09-07

1999-09-09

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-05-18

1999-06-07

1999-06-09

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-02-16

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-11-17

1998-12-08

1998-12-10

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-07-21

1998-09-04

1998-09-09

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-05-20

1998-06-05

1998-06-09

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1998-02-17

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-11-19

1997-12-08

1997-12-10

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-07-15

1997-09-05

1997-09-09

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-05-20

1997-06-05

1997-06-09

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1997-02-18

1997-03-06

1997-03-10

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-11-19

1996-12-06

1996-12-10

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-07-16

1996-09-05

1996-09-09

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-05-21

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1996-02-20

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1995-11-21

1995-12-05

1995-12-07

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1995-07-19

1995-09-06

1995-09-08

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1995-05-16

1995-06-01

1995-06-07

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

PEG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Public Service Enterprise Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PEG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Public Enterprise Group-(PEG)-engages in the transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy and natural gas to commercial, residential, and industrial customers primarily in the Northeastern and Mid Atlantic United States. As of December 31, 2007, its generation portfolio consisted of approximately 13,314 megawatts of installed capacity. As of the above date, Public Service Enterprise Group served 2.1 million electric customers and 1.7 million gas customers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

