NiSource

Stock

NI

Price as of:

$27.45 -0.31 -1.12%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

NiSource (NI)

NI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.93%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

61.56%

EPS $1.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NI DARS™ Rating

NI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,109,400

Open Price

$27.81

Day's Range

$27.21 - $27.83

Previous Close

$27.76

52 week low / high

$24.36 - $30.67

Percent off 52 week high

-10.50%

NI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.2

2019-07-30

$0.2

2019-04-29

$0.2

2019-02-08

$0.2

2018-10-30

$0.195

2018-07-30

$0.195

2018-04-27

$0.195

2018-02-08

$0.195

2017-10-30

$0.175

2017-07-27

$0.175

2017-04-26

$0.175

2017-02-08

$0.175

2016-10-27

$0.165

2016-07-27

$0.165

2016-04-27

$0.155

2016-02-04

$0.155

2015-10-28

$0.155

2015-07-29

$0.155

2015-04-28

$0.26

2015-02-05

$0.26

2014-10-29

$0.26

2014-07-29

$0.26

2014-04-28

$0.25

2014-02-06

$0.25

2013-10-29

$0.25

2013-07-29

$0.25

2013-04-26

$0.24

2013-01-31

$0.24

2012-10-29

$0.24

2012-07-27

$0.24

2012-04-26

$0.23

2012-02-02

$0.23

2011-10-27

$0.23

2011-07-27

$0.23

2011-04-27

$0.23

2011-01-27

$0.23

2010-10-27

$0.23

2010-07-28

$0.23

2010-04-28

$0.23

2010-01-27

$0.23

2009-10-28

$0.23

2009-07-29

$0.23

2009-04-28

$0.23

2009-01-28

$0.23

2008-10-29

$0.23

2008-07-29

$0.23

2008-04-28

$0.23

2008-01-29

$0.23

2007-10-29

$0.23

2007-07-27

$0.23

2007-04-26

$0.23

2007-01-29

$0.23

2006-10-27

$0.23

2006-07-27

$0.23

2006-04-26

$0.23

2006-01-27

$0.23

2005-10-27

$0.23

2005-07-27

$0.23

2005-04-27

$0.23

2005-01-27

$0.23

2004-10-27

$0.23

2004-07-28

$0.23

2004-04-28

$0.23

2004-01-28

$0.23

2003-10-29

$0.23

2003-07-29

$0.29

2003-04-28

$0.29

2003-01-29

$0.29

2002-10-29

$0.29

2002-07-29

$0.29

2002-04-26

$0.29

2002-01-29

$0.29

2001-10-29

$0.29

2001-07-27

$0.29

2001-04-26

$0.29

2001-01-29

$0.29

2000-10-27

$0.27

2000-07-27

$0.27

2000-04-26

$0.27

2000-01-27

$0.27

1999-10-27

$0.255

1999-07-28

$0.255

1999-04-28

$0.255

1999-01-27

$0.255

1998-10-28

$0.24

1998-07-29

$0.24

1998-04-28

$0.24

1998-01-28

$0.48

1997-10-29

$0.45

1997-07-29

$0.45

1997-04-28

$0.45

1997-01-29

$0.45

1996-10-29

$0.42

1996-07-29

$0.42

1996-04-26

$0.42

1996-01-29

$0.42

1995-10-27

$0.39

1995-07-27

$0.39

1995-04-24

$0.39

NI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NI Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.72%

2.56%

2years

NI

News
NI

Research
NI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

NI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-08-06

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-05-06

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-03-19

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-08-07

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-05-08

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-03-27

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2018-01-26

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-08-08

2017-10-30

2017-10-31

2017-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-05-09

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-03-21

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-01-27

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2016-08-09

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2016-05-11

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2016-03-22

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2016-01-27

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2015-08-04

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2015-07-02

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-03-24

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-01-30

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-08-05

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-05-13

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-03-25

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-29

2014-02-06

2014-02-10

2014-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-08-27

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-05-14

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-03-26

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-08-28

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-05-15

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-03-27

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2012-01-27

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-01-25

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-08-23

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-05-10

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-03-22

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-01-19

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-08-25

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-05-11

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-03-23

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2010-01-19

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-08-26

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-05-12

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-03-24

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-01-09

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-08-26

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-05-13

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-03-25

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-01-04

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-08-28

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-05-08

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-03-27

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-01-05

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-08-22

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-05-10

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-03-28

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2006-01-06

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-08-23

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-05-10

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-03-23

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-01-06

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-08-24

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-05-11

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-03-24

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-01-05

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-08-27

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-05-20

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-03-25

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-01-03

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-08-27

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-05-21

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-03-27

2002-04-26

2002-04-30

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-01-03

2002-01-29

2002-01-31

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-08-28

2001-10-29

2001-10-31

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-05-22

2001-07-27

2001-07-31

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-03-27

2001-04-26

2001-04-30

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-01-03

2001-01-29

2001-01-31

2001-02-20

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-08-22

2000-10-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-05-24

2000-07-27

2000-07-31

2000-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-03-22

2000-04-26

2000-04-28

2000-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

1999-12-17

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-08-24

1999-10-27

1999-10-29

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

Unknown

1999-07-28

1999-07-30

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1999-03-23

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

1998-12-18

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-09-23

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-06-23

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1998-03-24

1998-04-28

1998-04-30

1998-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

1997-12-16

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1997-09-23

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1997-06-24

1997-07-29

1997-07-31

1997-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1997-04-02

1997-04-28

1997-04-30

1997-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1996-12-17

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1996-09-25

1996-10-29

1996-10-31

1996-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1996-07-02

1996-07-29

1996-07-31

1996-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1996-03-26

1996-04-26

1996-04-30

1996-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1995-12-19

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1995-09-26

1995-10-27

1995-10-31

1995-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1995-06-27

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

1995-03-28

1995-04-24

1995-04-28

1995-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

NI

Investor Resources

Learn more about NiSource on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

NiSource- (NI)-based in Merrillville, Ind., is a Fortune 500 company engaged in natural gas transmission, storage and distribution, as well as electric generation, transmission and distribution. NiSource operating companies deliver energy to 3.8 million customers located within the high-demand energy corridor stretching from the Gulf Coast through the Midwest to New England.

