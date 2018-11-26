Best Dividend Stocks
Avista Corp.

Stock

AVA

Price as of:

$49.21 +0.21 +0.43%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

Avista Corp. (AVA)

AVA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.16%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.55

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

67.27%

EPS $2.30

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


AVA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

489,280

Open Price

$49.12

Day's Range

$48.88 - $49.31

Previous Close

$49.0

52 week low / high

$39.75 - $49.33

Percent off 52 week high

-0.24%

AVA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AVA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

AVA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AVA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-20

$0.3875

2019-08-21

$0.3875

2019-05-22

$0.3875

2019-02-21

$0.3875

2018-11-29

$0.3725

2018-08-30

$0.3725

2018-05-24

$0.3725

2018-02-22

$0.3725

2017-11-30

$0.3575

2017-08-29

$0.3575

2017-05-23

$0.3575

2017-02-22

$0.3575

2016-11-16

$0.3425

2016-08-30

$0.3425

2016-05-24

$0.3425

2016-02-17

$0.3425

2015-11-17

$0.33

2015-09-01

$0.33

2015-05-19

$0.33

2015-02-18

$0.33

2014-12-02

$0.3175

2014-08-19

$0.3175

2014-05-20

$0.3175

2014-02-19

$0.3175

2013-11-19

$0.305

2013-08-20

$0.305

2013-05-21

$0.305

2013-02-20

$0.305

2012-11-27

$0.29

2012-08-21

$0.29

2012-05-22

$0.29

2012-02-22

$0.29

2011-11-29

$0.275

2011-08-23

$0.275

2011-05-24

$0.275

2011-02-16

$0.275

2010-11-30

$0.25

2010-08-24

$0.25

2010-05-25

$0.25

2010-02-23

$0.25

2009-12-01

$0.21

2009-08-25

$0.21

2009-05-19

$0.21

2009-02-24

$0.18

2008-12-02

$0.18

2008-08-26

$0.18

2008-05-20

$0.165

2008-02-26

$0.165

2007-11-27

$0.15

2007-08-21

$0.15

2007-05-22

$0.15

2007-02-21

$0.145

2006-11-28

$0.145

2006-08-29

$0.145

2006-05-23

$0.14

2006-02-22

$0.14

2005-11-28

$0.14

2005-08-23

$0.135

2005-05-24

$0.135

2005-02-23

$0.135

2004-11-22

$0.13

2004-08-24

$0.13

2004-05-25

$0.13

2004-02-17

$0.125

2003-11-19

$0.125

2003-08-19

$0.125

2003-05-21

$0.12

2003-02-19

$0.12

2002-11-20

$0.12

2002-08-20

$0.12

2002-05-21

$0.12

2002-02-20

$0.12

2001-11-20

$0.12

2001-08-17

$0.12

2001-05-18

$0.12

2001-02-21

$0.12

2000-11-17

$0.12

2000-08-18

$0.12

2000-05-19

$0.12

2000-02-17

$0.12

1999-11-19

$0.12

1999-08-20

$0.12

1999-05-21

$0.12

1999-02-19

$0.12

1998-12-01

$0.12

1998-08-21

$0.31

1998-05-21

$0.31

1998-02-20

$0.31

1997-11-21

$0.31

1997-08-21

$0.31

1997-05-28

$0.31

1997-02-21

$0.31

1996-11-21

$0.31

1996-08-21

$0.31

1996-05-22

$0.31

1996-02-21

$0.31

1995-11-20

$0.31

1995-08-22

$0.31

1995-05-18

$0.31

AVA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AVA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AVA

Metric

AVA Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

AVA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.20%

4.03%

16years

AVA

News
AVA

Research
AVA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AVA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

AVA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3875

2019-11-05

2019-11-20

2019-11-21

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2019-08-08

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2019-05-09

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3875

2019-02-05

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2018-11-19

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2018-08-15

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2018-05-10

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2018-02-02

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3575

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3575

2017-08-17

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3575

2017-05-11

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3575

2017-02-03

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2016-11-04

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2016-08-18

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2016-05-12

2016-05-24

2016-05-26

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2016-02-05

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-11-06

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-08-21

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-05-07

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-02-06

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2014-11-14

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2014-08-08

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2014-05-08

2014-05-20

2014-05-22

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

2014-02-07

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-11-08

2013-11-19

2013-11-21

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-08-09

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-05-09

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-02-08

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-11-09

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-08-01

2012-08-21

2012-08-23

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-05-10

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-02-03

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-11-10

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-08-12

2011-08-23

2011-08-25

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-05-12

2011-05-24

2011-05-26

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-02-04

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-11-12

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-08-13

2010-08-24

2010-08-26

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-05-14

2010-05-25

2010-05-27

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-02-16

2010-02-23

2010-02-25

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-08-13

2009-08-25

2009-08-27

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2009-05-07

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2009-02-13

2009-02-24

2009-02-26

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-11-14

2008-12-02

2008-12-04

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2008-08-13

2008-08-26

2008-08-28

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-05-09

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2008-02-15

2008-02-26

2008-02-28

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-11-09

2007-11-27

2007-11-29

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-08-09

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-05-10

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2007-02-09

2007-02-21

2007-02-23

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2006-11-10

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2006-08-16

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-05-12

2006-05-23

2006-05-25

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-02-13

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-11-14

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2005-08-11

2005-08-23

2005-08-25

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2005-05-16

2005-05-24

2005-05-26

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2005-02-14

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-11-15

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-08-16

2004-08-24

2004-08-26

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-05-13

2004-05-25

2004-05-27

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-02-09

2004-02-17

2004-02-19

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-11-10

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-08-11

2003-08-19

2003-08-21

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-05-12

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-02-10

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-11-11

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-08-12

2002-08-20

2002-08-22

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-05-13

2002-05-21

2002-05-23

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-02-11

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-11-12

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-08-10

2001-08-17

2001-08-21

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-05-11

2001-05-18

2001-05-22

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-02-08

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-11-10

2000-11-17

2000-11-21

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-08-11

2000-08-18

2000-08-22

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-05-12

2000-05-19

2000-05-23

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-02-11

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-11-12

1999-11-19

1999-11-23

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-08-13

1999-08-20

1999-08-24

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-05-13

1999-05-21

1999-05-25

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-02-12

1999-02-19

1999-02-23

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1998-11-13

1998-12-01

1998-12-03

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-08-17

1998-08-21

1998-08-25

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-05-16

1998-05-21

1998-05-26

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1998-02-13

1998-02-20

1998-02-24

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-11-14

1997-11-21

1997-11-25

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-08-15

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-05-21

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1997-02-14

1997-02-21

1997-02-25

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-11-15

1996-11-21

1996-11-25

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-08-12

1996-08-21

1996-08-23

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-05-14

1996-05-22

1996-05-24

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1996-02-13

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-11-03

1995-11-20

1995-11-22

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-08-03

1995-08-22

1995-08-24

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-05-11

1995-05-18

1995-05-24

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

AVA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Avista Corp. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AVA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Avista Corp- (AVA)- is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides service to 352,000 electric and 311,000 natural gas customers in three Western states. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

