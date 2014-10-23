Best Dividend Stocks
Ameren Corp

Stock

AEE

Price as of:

$76.03 +0.42 +0.56%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Ameren Corp (AEE)

AEE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.62%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.98

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

60.53%

EPS $3.27

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AEE DARS™ Rating

AEE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$76.03

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,484,455

Open Price

$75.57

Day's Range

$75.03 - $76.14

Previous Close

$75.61

52 week low / high

$62.51 - $80.85

Percent off 52 week high

-5.96%

AEE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AEE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

AEE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AEE's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-10

$0.495

2019-09-10

$0.475

2019-06-11

$0.475

2019-03-12

$0.475

2018-12-11

$0.475

2018-09-11

$0.4575

2018-06-12

$0.4575

2018-03-13

$0.4575

2017-12-12

$0.4575

2017-09-12

$0.44

2017-06-12

$0.44

2017-03-10

$0.44

2016-12-05

$0.44

2016-09-06

$0.425

2016-06-06

$0.425

2016-03-07

$0.425

2015-12-07

$0.425

2015-09-08

$0.41

2015-06-08

$0.41

2015-03-09

$0.41

2014-12-08

$0.41

2014-09-08

$0.4

2014-06-09

$0.4

2014-03-10

$0.4

2013-12-09

$0.4

2013-09-09

$0.4

2013-06-10

$0.4

2013-03-11

$0.4

2012-12-10

$0.4

2012-09-10

$0.4

2012-06-11

$0.4

2012-03-12

$0.4

2011-12-05

$0.4

2011-09-06

$0.385

2011-06-06

$0.385

2011-03-07

$0.385

2010-12-06

$0.385

2010-09-07

$0.385

2010-06-07

$0.385

2010-03-08

$0.385

2009-12-07

$0.385

2009-09-08

$0.385

2009-06-08

$0.385

2009-03-09

$0.385

2008-12-08

$0.635

2008-09-08

$0.635

2008-06-09

$0.635

2008-03-03

$0.635

2007-12-03

$0.635

2007-09-04

$0.635

2007-06-04

$0.635

2007-03-05

$0.635

2006-12-04

$0.635

2006-09-05

$0.635

2006-06-05

$0.635

2006-03-06

$0.635

2005-12-05

$0.635

2005-09-06

$0.635

2005-06-06

$0.635

2005-03-07

$0.635

2004-12-06

$0.635

2004-09-07

$0.635

2004-06-07

$0.635

2004-03-08

$0.635

2003-12-08

$0.635

2003-09-08

$0.635

2003-06-09

$0.635

2003-03-10

$0.635

2002-12-09

$0.635

2002-09-09

$0.635

2002-06-06

$0.635

2002-03-07

$0.635

2001-12-06

$0.635

2001-09-07

$0.635

2001-06-06

$0.635

2001-03-06

$0.635

2000-12-07

$0.635

2000-09-07

$0.635

2000-06-06

$0.635

2000-03-07

$0.635

1999-12-06

$0.635

1999-09-03

$0.635

1999-06-07

$0.635

1999-03-08

$0.635

1998-12-07

$0.635

1998-09-08

$0.635

1998-06-08

$0.635

1998-03-06

$0.635

AEE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AEE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AEE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AEE Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AEE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.91%

7.17%

5years

AEE

News
AEE

Research
AEE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AEE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

AEE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4950

2019-10-11

2019-12-10

2019-12-11

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-08-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-05-03

2019-06-11

2019-06-12

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-02-08

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-10-12

2018-12-11

2018-12-12

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2018-08-10

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2018-05-04

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2018-02-09

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4575

2017-10-13

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-08-11

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-04-28

2017-06-12

2017-06-14

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2017-02-10

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2016-10-14

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-08-12

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-04-29

2016-06-06

2016-06-08

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2016-02-12

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4250

2015-10-09

2015-12-07

2015-12-09

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-08-14

2015-09-08

2015-09-10

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-04-24

2015-06-08

2015-06-10

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-02-13

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2014-10-10

2014-12-08

2014-12-10

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-08-08

2014-09-08

2014-09-10

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-04-24

2014-06-09

2014-06-11

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2014-02-14

2014-03-10

2014-03-12

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-10-11

2013-12-09

2013-12-11

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-08-09

2013-09-09

2013-09-11

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-04-23

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-02-08

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-10-12

2012-12-10

2012-12-12

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-08-10

2012-09-10

2012-09-12

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-04-24

2012-06-11

2012-06-13

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-02-10

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2011-10-14

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2011-08-12

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2011-04-21

2011-06-06

2011-06-08

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2011-02-09

2011-03-07

2011-03-09

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2010-10-08

2010-12-06

2010-12-08

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2010-08-13

2010-09-07

2010-09-09

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2010-04-27

2010-06-07

2010-06-09

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2010-02-12

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-10-09

2009-12-07

2009-12-09

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-08-14

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-04-28

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

2009-02-17

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2008-10-10

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2008-08-08

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2008-04-22

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2008-02-08

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2007-10-12

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2007-08-10

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2007-04-24

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2007-02-09

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2006-10-13

2006-12-04

2006-12-06

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2006-08-25

2006-09-05

2006-09-07

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2006-05-02

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2006-02-10

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2005-10-14

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2005-08-26

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2005-04-26

2005-06-06

2005-06-08

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2005-02-11

2005-03-07

2005-03-09

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2004-10-08

2004-12-06

2004-12-08

2004-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2004-08-27

2004-09-07

2004-09-09

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2004-04-27

2004-06-07

2004-06-09

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2004-02-13

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2003-10-10

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2003-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2003-08-22

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2003-04-22

2003-06-09

2003-06-11

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2003-02-14

2003-03-10

2003-03-12

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2002-10-11

2002-12-09

2002-12-11

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2002-08-23

2002-09-09

2002-09-11

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2002-04-23

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2002-02-08

2002-03-07

2002-03-11

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2001-10-12

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2001-08-24

2001-09-07

2001-09-11

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2001-04-24

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2001-02-09

2001-03-06

2001-03-08

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2000-10-13

2000-12-07

2000-12-11

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2000-08-25

2000-09-07

2000-09-11

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2000-04-25

2000-06-06

2000-06-08

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

2000-02-11

2000-03-07

2000-03-09

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1999-10-08

1999-12-06

1999-12-08

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1999-08-27

1999-09-03

1999-09-08

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1999-04-27

1999-06-07

1999-06-09

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1999-02-12

1999-03-08

1999-03-10

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1998-10-09

1998-12-07

1998-12-09

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1998-08-28

1998-09-08

1998-09-10

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1998-04-28

1998-06-08

1998-06-10

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6350

1998-02-13

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

AEE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Ameren Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AEE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Ameren Corp- (AEE) - the company through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in Missouri and Illinois. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas, as well as engages in nonregulated electricity operations. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

