Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond Index Fund

Stock

VGSH

Price as of:

$62.2 -0.02 -0.03%

Industry

Other

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond Index Fund (VGSH)

VGSH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.17

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VGSH DARS™ Rating

VGSH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$62.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

688,237

Open Price

$62.11

Day's Range

$62.11 - $62.22

Previous Close

$62.22

52 week low / high

$60.05 - $62.47

Percent off 52 week high

-0.43%

VGSH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VGSH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VGSH

VGSH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VGSH’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.0972

2020-02-03

$0.1016

2019-12-23

$0.1062

2019-12-02

$0.1022

2019-11-01

$0.1108

2019-10-01

$0.1122

2019-09-03

$0.114

2019-08-01

$0.1218

2019-07-01

$0.1156

2019-06-03

$0.1244

2019-05-01

$0.1188

2019-04-01

$0.1256

2019-03-01

$0.1105

2019-02-01

$0.1246

2018-12-24

$0.1114

2018-12-03

$0.1037

2018-11-01

$0.1061

2018-10-01

$0.1022

2018-09-04

$0.1

2018-08-01

$0.0941

2018-07-02

$0.0885

2018-06-01

$0.0857

2018-05-01

$0.0802

2018-04-02

$0.0782

2018-03-01

$0.0659

2018-02-01

$0.0627

2017-12-26

$0.076

2017-12-01

$0.064

2017-11-01

$0.06

2017-10-02

$0.063

2017-09-01

$0.055

2017-08-01

$0.054

2017-07-03

$0.055

2017-06-01

$0.054

2017-05-01

$0.052

2017-04-03

$0.048

2017-03-01

$0.049

2017-02-01

$0.032

2016-12-22

$0.056

2016-12-22

$0.0081

2016-12-22

$0.0015

2016-12-01

$0.045

2016-11-01

$0.04

2016-10-03

$0.043

2016-09-01

$0.045

2016-08-01

$0.042

2016-07-01

$0.046

2016-06-01

$0.041

2016-05-02

$0.04

2016-04-01

$0.038

2016-03-01

$0.038

2016-02-01

$0.026

2015-12-23

$0.012

2015-12-23

$0.056

2015-12-23

$0.012

2015-12-01

$0.033

2015-11-02

$0.035

2015-10-01

$0.04

2015-09-01

$0.027

2015-08-03

$0.033

2015-07-01

$0.033

2015-06-01

$0.033

2015-05-01

$0.031

2015-04-01

$0.03

2015-03-02

$0.03

2015-02-02

$0.025

2014-12-23

$0.012

2014-12-23

$0.032

2014-12-23

$0.021

2014-12-01

$0.025

2014-11-03

$0.024

2014-10-01

$0.024

2014-09-02

$0.02

2014-08-01

$0.019

2014-07-01

$0.021

2014-06-02

$0.02

2014-05-01

$0.016

2014-04-01

$0.014

2014-03-03

$0.017

2014-02-03

$0.014

2013-12-24

$0.016

2013-12-24

$0.039

2013-12-24

$0.009

2013-11-29

$0.014

2013-10-31

$0.012

2013-09-30

$0.014

2013-08-30

$0.013

2013-07-31

$0.011

2013-06-28

$0.013

2013-05-31

$0.011

2013-04-30

$0.013

2013-03-28

$0.012

2013-02-28

$0.013

2013-01-31

$0.015

2012-12-24

$0.066

2012-12-24

$0.012

2012-12-24

$0.03

2012-11-30

$0.015

2012-11-02

$0.015

2012-09-28

$0.015

2012-08-31

$0.019

2012-07-31

$0.02

2012-06-29

$0.019

2012-05-31

$0.022

2012-04-30

$0.022

2012-03-30

$0.021

2012-02-29

$0.02

2012-01-31

$0.023

2011-12-23

$0.054

2011-12-23

$0.051

2011-12-23

$0.023

2011-11-30

$0.026

2011-10-31

$0.025

2011-09-30

$0.027

2011-08-31

$0.031

2011-07-29

$0.033

2011-06-30

$0.029

2011-05-31

$0.034

2011-04-29

$0.034

2011-03-31

$0.035

2011-02-28

$0.03

2011-01-31

$0.033

2010-12-27

$0.033

2010-12-27

$0.024

2010-11-30

$0.037

2010-10-29

$0.038

2010-09-30

$0.038

2010-08-31

$0.037

2010-07-30

$0.044

2010-06-30

$0.043

2010-05-28

$0.038

2010-04-30

$0.041

2010-03-31

$0.04

2010-02-26

$0.033

2010-01-29

$0.027

2009-12-24

$0.046

VGSH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VGSH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VGSH

Stock not rated.

VGSH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

20.78%

-15.89%

6years

VGSH

VGSH

VGSH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VGSH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

VGSH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0972

2020-02-27

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1016

2020-01-30

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1062

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1108

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1156

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1244

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1188

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1256

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1246

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1114

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1061

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1022

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0941

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0885

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0782

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0627

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0520

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0015

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0081

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0320

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0170

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0090

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0140

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0130

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0130

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0130

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0130

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0190

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0220

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0230

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0540

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0250

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0340

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0350

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0430

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0270

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VGSH

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

