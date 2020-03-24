Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond Index Fund

Stock

VGIT

Price as of:

$69.93 -0.36 -0.51%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond Index Fund (VGIT)

VGIT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.



1.88%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.



$1.29

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.



0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.



2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.




Get VGIT DARS™ Rating

VGIT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

279,633

Open Price

$69.83

Day's Range

$69.83 - $70.01

Previous Close

$70.29

52 week low / high

$63.81 - $70.83

Percent off 52 week high

-1.27%

VGIT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VGIT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VGIT

Compare VGIT to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade VGIT's Upcoming Dividend



VGIT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VGIT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.1079

2020-02-03

$0.1162

2019-12-23

$0.12

2019-12-02

$0.1164

2019-11-01

$0.121

2019-10-01

$0.1177

2019-09-03

$0.1222

2019-08-01

$0.1241

2019-07-01

$0.126

2019-06-03

$0.1314

2019-05-01

$0.1244

2019-04-01

$0.1275

2019-03-01

$0.1186

2019-02-01

$0.1237

2018-12-24

$0.1268

2018-12-03

$0.1178

2018-11-01

$0.1219

2018-10-01

$0.1177

2018-09-04

$0.1174

2018-08-01

$0.1095

2018-07-02

$0.0997

2018-06-01

$0.1037

2018-05-01

$0.1014

2018-04-02

$0.1041

2018-03-01

$0.0909

2018-02-01

$0.0904

2017-12-26

$0.1045

2017-12-01

$0.095

2017-11-01

$0.09

2017-10-02

$0.1

2017-09-01

$0.09

2017-08-01

$0.086

2017-07-03

$0.09

2017-06-01

$0.086

2017-05-01

$0.089

2017-04-03

$0.08

2017-03-01

$0.087

2017-02-01

$0.072

2016-12-22

$0.095

2016-12-22

$0.0675

2016-12-22

$0.0133

2016-12-01

$0.08

2016-11-01

$0.079

2016-10-03

$0.085

2016-09-01

$0.082

2016-08-01

$0.084

2016-07-01

$0.084

2016-06-01

$0.084

2016-05-02

$0.086

2016-04-01

$0.078

2016-03-01

$0.088

2016-02-01

$0.075

2015-12-23

$0.109

2015-12-23

$0.015

2015-12-23

$0.012

2015-12-01

$0.088

2015-11-02

$0.085

2015-10-01

$0.092

2015-09-01

$0.085

2015-08-03

$0.086

2015-07-01

$0.091

2015-06-01

$0.086

2015-05-01

$0.086

2015-04-01

$0.082

2015-03-02

$0.089

2015-02-02

$0.085

2014-12-23

$0.097

2014-12-01

$0.093

2014-11-03

$0.085

2014-10-01

$0.084

2014-09-02

$0.079

2014-08-01

$0.082

2014-07-01

$0.085

2014-06-02

$0.081

2014-05-01

$0.081

2014-04-01

$0.069

2014-03-03

$0.081

2014-02-03

$0.079

2013-12-24

$0.015

2013-12-24

$0.074

2013-12-24

$0.0174

2013-11-29

$0.074

2013-10-31

$0.071

2013-09-30

$0.066

2013-08-30

$0.069

2013-07-31

$0.068

2013-06-28

$0.072

2013-05-31

$0.066

2013-04-30

$0.069

2013-03-28

$0.064

2013-02-28

$0.07

2013-01-31

$0.071

2012-12-24

$0.198

2012-12-24

$0.079

2012-12-24

$0.482

2012-11-30

$0.077

2012-11-02

$0.077

2012-09-28

$0.079

2012-08-31

$0.084

2012-07-31

$0.08

2012-06-29

$0.084

2012-05-31

$0.087

2012-04-30

$0.09

2012-03-30

$0.083

2012-02-29

$0.09

2012-01-31

$0.093

2011-12-23

$0.102

2011-12-23

$0.068

2011-12-23

$0.056

2011-11-30

$0.101

2011-10-31

$0.099

2011-09-30

$0.101

2011-08-31

$0.106

2011-07-29

$0.108

2011-06-30

$0.107

2011-05-31

$0.109

2011-04-29

$0.109

2011-03-31

$0.113

2011-02-28

$0.101

2011-01-31

$0.11

2010-12-27

$0.112

2010-12-27

$0.616

2010-11-30

$0.11

2010-10-29

$0.111

2010-09-30

$0.108

2010-08-31

$0.11

2010-07-30

$0.117

2010-06-30

$0.106

2010-05-28

$0.122

2010-04-30

$0.105

2010-03-31

$0.074

2010-02-26

$0.089

2010-01-29

$0.077

2009-12-24

$0.16

VGIT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VGIT

Stock not rated.

VGIT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.58%

-12.10%

2years

VGIT

VGIT

VGIT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VGIT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

VGIT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1079

2020-02-27

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1162

2020-01-30

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-12-19

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2019-11-27

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1210

2019-10-30

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1177

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-08-29

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1241

2019-07-30

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2019-06-27

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1314

2019-05-30

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1244

2019-04-29

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1275

2019-03-28

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1186

2019-02-27

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1237

2019-01-30

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1268

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1178

2018-11-29

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1219

2018-10-30

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1177

2018-09-27

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1174

2018-08-30

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1095

2018-07-30

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0997

2018-06-28

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1037

2018-05-30

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1014

2018-04-27

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1041

2018-03-28

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0909

2018-02-27

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2018-01-30

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1045

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2017-11-29

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-10-30

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0950

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0120

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0920

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0910

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0174

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0150

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0660

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0640

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2013-01-29

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4820

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1980

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0830

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0930

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0680

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1020

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0990

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1070

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1090

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1130

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1010

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-01-27

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6160

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1120

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1110

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0770

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

VGIT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

