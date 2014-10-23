Best Dividend Stocks
Vanguard Financials ETF

Stock

VFH

Price as of:

$46.66 +3.86 +9.02%

Industry

Other

VFH

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.12%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

VFH

Daily Snapshot

Price

$46.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

380,710

Open Price

$45.37

Day's Range

$45.1 - $46.73

Previous Close

$42.8

52 week low / high

$42.34 - $77.95

Percent off 52 week high

-40.14%

VFH

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VFH has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

VFH

Compare VFH to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Trade VFH's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

VFH

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VFH's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-10

$0.3691

2019-12-16

$0.4643

2019-09-26

$0.4585

2019-06-21

$0.3752

2019-03-21

$0.3594

2018-12-13

$0.4025

2018-09-24

$0.3535

2018-06-28

$0.3604

2018-03-16

$0.2477

2017-12-14

$0.3521

2017-09-27

$0.305

2017-06-28

$0.27

2017-03-24

$0.147

2016-12-14

$0.264

2016-09-20

$0.291

2016-06-21

$0.283

2016-03-21

$0.131

2015-12-23

$0.367

2015-09-25

$0.287

2015-06-26

$0.238

2015-03-25

$0.076

2014-12-22

$0.331

2014-09-24

$0.241

2014-06-24

$0.237

2014-03-25

$0.113

2013-12-24

$0.292

2013-09-23

$0.208

2013-06-24

$0.227

2013-03-22

$0.083

2012-12-24

$0.295

2012-09-24

$0.197

2012-06-25

$0.191

2012-03-26

$0.042

2011-12-23

$0.219

2011-09-23

$0.154

2011-06-24

$0.152

2011-03-25

$0.033

2010-12-27

$0.19

2010-09-24

$0.108

2010-06-24

$0.105

2010-03-25

$0.031

2009-12-24

$0.193

2009-09-24

$0.123

2009-03-25

$0.061

2008-12-24

$0.403

2008-09-24

$0.328

2008-06-24

$0.317

2008-03-25

$0.283

2007-12-14

$0.414

2007-09-24

$0.447

2007-06-25

$0.386

2007-03-26

$0.243

2006-12-18

$0.437

2006-09-25

$0.303

2006-06-26

$0.303

2006-03-20

$0.243

2005-12-22

$0.421

2005-09-26

$0.263

2005-06-27

$0.258

2005-03-24

$0.07

2004-12-22

$1.148

VFH's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

VFH

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VFH

Stock not rated.

VFH

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.19%

-10.92%

9years

VFH

VFH

VFH

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VFH

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

VFH

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3691

2020-03-06

2020-03-10

2020-03-11

2020-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4643

2019-12-12

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4585

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3752

2019-06-19

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3594

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2018-12-11

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3535

2018-09-20

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3604

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2477

2018-03-14

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3521

2017-12-12

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2017-06-26

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2640

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2910

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1310

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3670

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2870

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2380

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0760

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3310

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2410

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2370

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1130

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2920

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2080

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0830

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1970

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1910

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2190

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1540

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1520

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0330

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1080

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1930

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1230

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1220

2009-06-22

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4030

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3280

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3170

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4140

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4470

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2430

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4370

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2006-09-21

2006-09-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2430

2006-03-16

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4210

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2630

2005-09-22

2005-09-26

2005-09-28

2005-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2580

2005-06-24

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-03-21

2005-03-24

2005-03-29

2005-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1480

2004-12-21

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2005-01-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VFH

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

