Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Fund

Stock

TIPZ

Price as of:

$60.85 +1.07 +1.8%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Fund (TIPZ)

TIPZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TIPZ DARS™ Rating

TIPZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$60.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,072

Open Price

$60.57

Day's Range

$60.57 - $60.94

Previous Close

$60.48

52 week low / high

$55.6 - $63.61

Percent off 52 week high

-4.92%

TIPZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TIPZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TIPZ

Compare TIPZ to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade TIPZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TIPZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TIPZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.21

2019-12-02

$0.12

2019-11-01

$0.07

2019-10-01

$0.18

2019-09-03

$0.03

2019-08-01

$0.13

2019-07-01

$0.25

2018-12-28

$0.1

2018-12-03

$0.16

2018-11-01

$0.07

2018-09-04

$0.09

2018-08-01

$0.18

2018-07-02

$0.2

2018-06-01

$0.13

2018-05-01

$0.22

2018-04-02

$0.2

2017-12-01

$0.27

2017-11-01

$0.11

2017-09-01

$0.04

2017-08-01

$0.04

2017-07-03

$0.17

2017-06-01

$0.04

2017-05-01

$0.15

2017-04-03

$0.17

2016-12-28

$0.07

2016-12-01

$0.12

2016-09-01

$0.21

2016-08-01

$0.21

2015-08-31

$0.18

2015-07-31

$0.13

2014-08-29

$0.08

2014-07-31

$0.16

2014-06-30

$0.18

2014-05-30

$0.2

2013-11-29

$0.04

2013-10-31

$0.07

2013-09-30

$0.05

2013-08-30

$0.19

2013-07-31

$0.05

2012-12-27

$0.127

2012-12-12

$0.004343

2012-11-30

$0.15

2012-10-31

$0.031

2012-06-29

$0.21

2012-05-31

$0.35

2012-04-30

$0.15

2011-11-30

$0.09998

2011-10-31

$0.15717

2011-09-30

$0.06438

2011-08-31

$0.00807

2011-07-29

$0.23886

2011-06-30

$0.35461

2011-05-31

$0.50517

2011-04-29

$0.26145

2011-03-31

$0.25795

2011-02-28

$0.1105

2011-01-31

$0.01161

2010-12-29

$0.13474

2010-12-08

$0.31477

2010-11-30

$0.0715

2010-10-29

$0.09318

2010-09-30

$0.03207

2010-07-30

$0.07495

2010-06-30

$0.15207

2010-05-28

$0.20359

2010-04-30

$0.05613

2010-03-31

$0.14455

2010-01-29

$0.07155

2009-12-29

$0.07643

2009-12-16

$0.06689697

2009-11-30

$0.08372

2009-10-30

$0.13078

TIPZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TIPZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TIPZ

Stock not rated.

TIPZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

TIPZ

News
TIPZ

Research
TIPZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TIPZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TIPZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2020-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2700

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1700

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2015-08-28

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1300

2015-07-30

2015-07-31

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-08-28

2014-08-29

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1600

2014-07-30

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2014-06-27

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2000

2014-05-29

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-11-27

2013-11-29

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

2013-10-30

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-09-27

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1900

2013-08-29

2013-08-30

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2013-07-30

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0043

2012-12-11

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-11-29

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2012-10-30

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2012-06-28

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3500

2012-05-30

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2012-04-27

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2011-11-29

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1572

2011-10-28

2011-10-31

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0644

2011-09-29

2011-09-30

2011-10-04

2011-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0081

Unknown

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2389

Unknown

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3546

Unknown

2011-06-30

2011-07-05

2011-07-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.5052

Unknown

2011-05-31

2011-06-02

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2615

Unknown

2011-04-29

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2580

Unknown

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1105

Unknown

2011-02-28

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0116

Unknown

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1347

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3148

Unknown

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0715

Unknown

2010-11-30

2010-12-02

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0932

Unknown

2010-10-29

2010-11-02

2010-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0321

Unknown

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

Unknown

2010-07-30

2010-08-03

2010-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1521

Unknown

2010-06-30

2010-07-02

2010-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2036

Unknown

2010-05-28

2010-06-02

2010-06-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0561

Unknown

2010-04-30

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1446

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0716

Unknown

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0764

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

Unknown

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0837

Unknown

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1308

Unknown

2009-10-30

2009-11-03

2009-11-05

Initial

Regular

Monthly

TIPZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X