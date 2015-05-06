Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

SPDR S&P 500

Stock

SPY

Price as of:

$243.15 +20.2 +9.06%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

SPY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.34%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$5.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SPY DARS™ Rating

SPY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$243.15

Quote Time

Today's Volume

235,494,400

Open Price

$234.42

Day's Range

$233.8 - $244.1

Previous Close

$222.95

52 week low / high

$218.26 - $339.08

Percent off 52 week high

-28.29%

SPY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SPY

Compare SPY to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SPY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SPY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-20

$1.405559

2019-12-20

$1.569992

2019-09-20

$1.383619

2019-06-21

$1.43164

2019-03-15

$1.233119

2018-12-21

$1.435429

2018-09-21

$1.322611

2018-06-15

$1.245568

2018-03-16

$1.096775

2017-12-15

$1.351333

2017-09-15

$1.234574

2017-06-16

$1.183108

2017-03-17

$1.033118

2016-12-16

$1.32893

2016-09-16

$1.082068

2016-06-17

$1.078442

2016-03-18

$1.049604

2015-12-18

$1.21155

2015-09-18

$1.03343

2015-06-19

$1.03007

2015-03-20

$0.93081

2014-12-19

$1.13492

2014-09-19

$0.93919

2014-06-20

$0.93669

2014-03-21

$0.82461

2013-12-20

$0.98025

2013-09-20

$0.83795

2013-06-21

$0.83912

2013-03-15

$0.69372

2012-12-21

$1.02183

2012-09-21

$0.77945

2012-06-15

$0.68826

2012-03-16

$0.61389

2011-12-16

$0.77013

2011-09-16

$0.62495

2011-06-17

$0.62762

2011-03-18

$0.55332

2010-12-17

$0.65276

2010-09-17

$0.60213

2010-06-18

$0.53128

2010-03-19

$0.48038

2009-12-18

$0.59019

2009-09-18

$0.50833

2009-06-19

$0.51819

2009-03-20

$0.56143

2008-12-19

$0.71934

2008-09-19

$0.69092

2008-06-20

$0.66922

2008-03-20

$0.64195

2007-12-21

$0.77541

2007-09-21

$0.71872

2007-06-15

$0.6556

2007-03-16

$0.55127

2006-12-15

$0.79265

2006-09-15

$0.57934

2006-06-16

$0.55547

2006-03-17

$0.51947

2005-12-16

$0.67167

2005-09-16

$0.52169

2005-06-17

$0.48762

2005-03-18

$0.46709

2004-12-17

$0.56789

2004-09-17

$0.46878

2004-06-18

$0.41376

2004-03-19

$0.39476

2003-12-19

$0.51559

2003-09-19

$0.40006

2003-06-20

$0.36025

2003-03-21

$0.35438

2002-12-20

$0.43584

2002-09-20

$0.3781

2002-06-21

$0.35337

2002-03-15

$0.33098

2001-12-21

$0.39277

2001-09-21

$0.369

2001-06-15

$0.34644

2001-03-16

$0.31551

2000-12-15

$0.41133

2000-09-15

$0.375319

2000-06-16

$0.348408

2000-03-17

$0.370823

1999-12-17

$0.347552

1999-09-17

$0.372218

1999-06-18

$0.40497

1999-03-19

$0.319853

1998-12-18

$0.391823

1998-09-18

$0.35853

1998-06-19

$0.35201

1998-03-20

$0.313421

1997-12-19

$0.379504

1997-09-19

$0.348355

1997-06-20

$0.349953

1997-03-21

$0.299258

1996-12-20

$0.36681

1996-09-20

$0.35194

1996-06-21

$0.35094

1996-03-15

$0.28545

1995-12-15

$0.382

1995-09-15

$0.31226

1995-06-16

$0.31621

1993-03-19

$0.2126

SPY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SPY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPY

Stock not rated.

SPY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.40%

0.07%

10years

SPY

News
SPY

Research
SPY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SPY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.4056

2020-03-19

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5700

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3836

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4316

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2331

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4354

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3226

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2456

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0968

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3513

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2346

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1831

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0331

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3289

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0821

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0784

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0496

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2116

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0334

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0301

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9308

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1349

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9392

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9367

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8246

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9803

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8380

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8391

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6937

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0218

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7795

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6883

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6139

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7701

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6276

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5533

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6528

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6021

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5313

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4804

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5902

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5083

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5182

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5614

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7193

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6909

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6692

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6420

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7754

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7187

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6556

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5513

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7927

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5793

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5555

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5195

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6717

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5217

2005-09-15

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4876

2005-06-16

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4671

2005-03-17

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5679

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4688

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4138

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3948

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5156

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4001

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3603

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3544

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4358

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3781

Unknown

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3534

Unknown

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3310

Unknown

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3928

Unknown

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3690

Unknown

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3464

Unknown

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3155

Unknown

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4113

Unknown

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3753

Unknown

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3484

Unknown

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3708

Unknown

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3476

Unknown

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3722

Unknown

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

Unknown

1999-06-18

1999-06-22

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3199

1999-03-08

1999-03-19

1999-03-23

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3918

Unknown

1998-12-18

1998-12-22

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3585

Unknown

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3520

Unknown

1998-06-19

1998-06-23

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3134

Unknown

1998-03-20

1998-03-24

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3795

Unknown

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1998-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3484

Unknown

1997-09-19

1997-09-23

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

Unknown

1997-06-20

1997-06-24

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2993

Unknown

1997-03-21

1997-03-25

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3668

Unknown

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3519

Unknown

1996-09-20

1996-09-24

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3509

Unknown

1996-06-21

1996-06-25

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2855

Unknown

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3820

Unknown

1995-12-15

1995-12-19

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3123

Unknown

1995-09-15

1995-09-19

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3162

Unknown

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2126

Unknown

1993-03-19

1993-03-25

1993-04-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SPY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) is an exchange traded fund. SPY corresponds to the price and yield actions of the S&P 500. The S&P 500 Index is composed of 500 selected stocks, and includes 24 industries. The fund’s investment sectors include information technology, financials, energy, health care, consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, utilities and telecommunication services. SPY is based in New York, NY. SPY is closely tied to earnings of other companies as well as the global macroeconomic environment. As a passively managed exchange traded fund, SPY does not have control over its earnings. SPY currently pays out $3.58 annually. SPY was formed as the first ETF in 1993, and has paid dividends every year since then. SPY pays its dividend quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X