SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

Stock

SLYV

Price as of:

$38.76 +3.02 +8.45%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

SLYV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.94%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.05

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SLYV DARS™ Rating

SLYV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

863,500

Open Price

$37.76

Day's Range

$37.24 - $38.88

Previous Close

$35.74

52 week low / high

$34.77 - $66.5

Percent off 52 week high

-41.71%

SLYV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SLYV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SLYV

Compare SLYV to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.70% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 5.26% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 4.0 4.54% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.44% 42.07% 20.51% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.21% 44.91% 16.45% 33
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SLYV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SLYV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SLYV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-23

$0.262485

2019-12-23

$0.347592

2019-09-23

$0.261223

2019-06-24

$0.271502

2019-03-18

$0.213482

2018-12-24

$0.355193

2018-09-24

$0.306312

2018-06-18

$0.27753

2018-03-19

$0.10728175

2017-12-15

$0.167005

2017-12-15

$0.23866625

2017-12-15

$0.98972325

2017-09-15

$0.1098725

2017-06-16

$0.10122425

2017-03-17

$0.13282525

2016-12-16

$0.12628825

2016-12-16

$0.0335455

2016-12-16

$0.210572

2016-09-16

$0.0948145

2016-06-17

$0.098144

2016-03-18

$0.0853295

2015-12-18

$0.11632475

2015-12-18

$0.691153

2015-12-18

$0.41969725

2015-09-18

$0.093217

2015-06-19

$0.09775675

2015-03-20

$0.10224275

2014-12-19

$0.7432855

2014-12-19

$0.1260315

2014-12-19

$0.82891725

2014-09-19

$0.09428425

2014-06-20

$0.10222175

2014-03-21

$0.08733

2013-12-20

$0.092151

2013-12-20

$0.046035

2013-12-20

$0.091789

2013-09-20

$0.070992

2013-06-21

$0.08860675

2013-03-15

$0.03170225

2012-12-21

$0.167038

2012-09-21

$0.065936

2012-06-15

$0.10325125

2012-03-16

$0.051146

2011-12-16

$0.06812875

2011-09-16

$0.0561895

2011-06-17

$0.053149

2011-03-18

$0.02212775

2010-12-17

$0.121383

2010-09-17

$0.079262

2010-06-18

$0.083127

2010-03-19

$0.05988575

2009-12-18

$0.04871575

2009-09-18

$0.07907183225

2009-06-19

$0.0859102175

2009-03-20

$0.0766001635

2008-12-19

$0.04856675

2008-12-19

$0.04292075

2008-09-19

$0.10820975

2008-06-20

$0.116589

2008-03-20

$0.0804175

2007-12-21

$0.10150025

2007-12-21

$0.07318275

2007-09-21

$0.0917495

SLYV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SLYV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SLYV

Stock not rated.

SLYV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-15.49%

-4.01%

1years

SLYV

News
SLYV

Research
SLYV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SLYV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SLYV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2625

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-24

2020-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3476

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2612

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2715

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2135

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3552

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3063

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1073

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9897

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2387

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1670

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1099

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1012

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1328

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2106

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0335

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1263

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0948

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0981

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4197

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.6912

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1163

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8289

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7433

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0943

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0873

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0918

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0460

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-03

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0922

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0886

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0317

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1670

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0659

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0511

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0681

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0562

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0221

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1214

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0793

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0831

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0599

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0487

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0791

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0859

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0766

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0429

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0486

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1082

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1166

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0804

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0732

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1015

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0917

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SLYV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

