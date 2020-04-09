Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Stock

SLQD

Price as of:

$51.23 +0.49 +0.97%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)

SLQD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.83%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.44

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SLQD DARS™ Rating

SLQD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

480,100

Open Price

$50.88

Day's Range

$50.88 - $51.45

Previous Close

$50.74

52 week low / high

$43.34 - $51.84

Percent off 52 week high

-1.18%

SLQD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SLQD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SLQD

Compare SLQD to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Uncategorized Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SLQD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SLQD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SLQD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-01

$0.119864

2020-03-02

$0.110111

2020-02-03

$0.118247

2019-12-19

$0.124448

2019-12-02

$0.01133

2019-12-02

$0.11901

2019-11-01

$0.123574

2019-10-01

$0.120801

2019-09-03

$0.124258

2019-08-01

$0.121111

2019-07-01

$0.120426

2019-06-03

$0.121964

2019-05-01

$0.120755

2019-04-01

$0.124677

2019-03-01

$0.121911

2019-02-01

$0.122322

2018-12-18

$0.119519

2018-12-03

$0.119804

2018-11-01

$0.112938

2018-10-01

$0.110447

2018-09-04

$0.103892

2018-08-01

$0.112603

2018-07-02

$0.104428

2018-06-01

$0.105106

2018-05-01

$0.09672

2018-04-02

$0.094894

2018-03-01

$0.094824

2018-02-01

$0.090116

2017-12-21

$0.057909

2017-12-01

$0.088992

2017-11-01

$0.087202

2017-10-02

$0.088151

2017-09-01

$0.086523

2017-08-01

$0.085502

2017-07-03

$0.086214

2017-06-01

$0.084418

2017-05-01

$0.084814

2017-04-03

$0.082354

2017-03-01

$0.080161

2017-02-01

$0.081145

2016-12-22

$0.058943

2016-12-01

$0.079996

2016-11-01

$0.079252

2016-10-03

$0.08038

2016-09-01

$0.079225

2016-08-01

$0.079509

2016-07-01

$0.079427

2016-06-01

$0.078315

2016-05-02

$0.074736

2016-04-01

$0.074395

2016-03-01

$0.074454

2016-02-01

$0.072259

2015-12-24

$0.065893

2015-12-01

$0.066943

2015-11-02

$0.065168

2015-10-01

$0.05927

2015-09-01

$0.056041

2015-08-03

$0.05972

2015-07-01

$0.057032

2015-06-01

$0.057002

2015-05-01

$0.060423

2015-04-01

$0.060065

2015-03-02

$0.055236

2015-02-02

$0.054531

2014-12-24

$0.05014

2014-12-01

$0.053717

2014-11-03

$0.049009

2014-10-01

$0.049027

2014-09-02

$0.050009

2014-08-01

$0.051003

2014-07-01

$0.050544

2014-06-02

$0.053647

2014-05-01

$0.054537

2014-04-01

$0.050983

2014-03-03

$0.057038

2014-02-03

$0.051683

2013-12-26

$0.0467

2013-12-02

$0.066832

SLQD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SLQD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SLQD

Stock not rated.

SLQD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.13%

-2.59%

6years

SLQD

News
SLQD

Research
SLQD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SLQD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SLQD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1199

2020-03-31

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1101

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1182

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-04

2020-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1244

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1190

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0113

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1236

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1243

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1211

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1204

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1208

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1247

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1219

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1223

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1195

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1198

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1129

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1104

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1039

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1126

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1044

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1051

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0967

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0949

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0948

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0901

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0872

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0882

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0865

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0862

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0844

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0848

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0824

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2017-02-28

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0811

2017-01-31

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0793

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0804

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2016-08-31

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2016-07-29

2016-08-01

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2016-06-30

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0783

2016-05-31

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0747

2016-04-29

2016-05-02

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0744

2016-03-31

2016-04-01

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0745

2016-02-29

2016-03-01

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2016-01-29

2016-02-01

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0659

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0669

2015-11-30

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0652

2015-10-30

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0593

2015-09-30

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2015-08-31

2015-09-01

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0597

2015-07-31

2015-08-03

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-06-30

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2015-05-29

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2015-04-30

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2015-03-31

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0552

2015-02-27

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2015-01-30

2015-02-02

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0537

2014-11-28

2014-12-01

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2014-10-31

2014-11-03

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0536

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0545

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2014-03-31

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2014-02-28

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0517

2014-01-31

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0467

2013-12-24

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0668

2013-11-29

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SLQD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X