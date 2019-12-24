Best Dividend Stocks
ProShares UltraShort Utilities

Stock

SDP

Price as of:

$14.91 -0.01 -0.07%

Industry

Other

SDP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.19%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.18

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SDP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,981

Open Price

$15.05

Day's Range

$14.9 - $15.05

Previous Close

$14.92

52 week low / high

$14.56 - $24.55

Percent off 52 week high

-39.27%

SDP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SDP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

SDP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SDP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.044396

2019-06-25

$0.049607

2019-03-20

$0.024172

2018-12-26

$0.011366

2009-12-23

$12.394953512070629

2009-09-24

$496.35220806391976

2009-06-24

$620.4402600798998

2009-03-24

$634.867660453246

2008-12-23

$6.854710566422278

2008-12-23

$4100.808556304052

2008-09-24

$18.854169484800117

2008-06-24

$18.747396044693343

2008-03-25

$49.476503530557586

2007-09-25

$159.6565935304674

2007-06-26

$71.44586027468911

SDP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SDP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SDP

Stock not rated.

SDP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

1462.41%

0years

SDP

SDP

SDP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SDP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2010

2009

2008

2007

SDP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0444

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0496

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0242

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$12.3950

2009-12-22

2009-12-23

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$496.3522

2009-09-23

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$620.4403

2009-06-23

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$634.8677

2009-03-23

2009-03-24

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$4,100.8086

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$6.8547

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$18.8542

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$18.7474

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$49.4765

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$159.6566

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$71.4459

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SDP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X