Stock

Price as of:

$74.4 -0.4 -0.53%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

5.68%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$4.25

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$74.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,400

Open Price

$74.34

Day's Range

$74.26 - $74.53

Previous Close

$74.8

52 week low / high

$61.75 - $77.58

Percent off 52 week high

-4.10%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCJ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCJ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$2.123693

2019-06-17

$1.191273

2018-12-18

$0.526838

2018-06-19

$0.413187

2017-12-19

$0.545712

2017-06-20

$0.608738

2016-12-21

$1.205366

2016-06-22

$0.47706

2015-12-21

$0.491056

2015-06-25

$0.403898

2014-12-17

$0.825782

2014-06-25

$0.365439

2013-12-18

$0.773216

2013-06-27

$0.232964

2012-12-18

$0.764372

2012-06-21

$0.51442

2011-12-20

$0.729416

2011-06-22

$0.345401

2010-12-21

$0.552842

2010-06-23

$0.343441

2009-12-22

$0.589663

2009-06-23

$0.242334

2008-12-23

$0.440767

2008-06-25

$0.13696

SCJ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCJ

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

36.16%

351.84%

0years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.1237

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1913

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5268

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4132

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5457

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6087

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2054

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4771

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4911

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4039

2015-06-24

2015-06-25

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8258

2014-12-16

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3654

2014-06-24

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7732

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2330

2013-06-26

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7644

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5144

2012-06-20

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7294

2011-12-19

2011-12-20

2011-12-22

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3454

2011-06-21

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5528

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3434

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5897

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2423

Unknown

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4408

Unknown

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1370

Unknown

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-06-30

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

