Charles Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Stock

SCHP

Price as of:

$56.48 -0.12 -0.21%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Charles Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)

SCHP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.14%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.22

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCHP DARS™ Rating

SCHP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.48

Quote Time

Today's Volume

570,000

Open Price

$56.59

Day's Range

$56.47 - $56.6

Previous Close

$56.6

52 week low / high

$53.05 - $57.75

Percent off 52 week high

-2.20%

SCHP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCHP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SCHP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SCHP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.2386

2019-12-02

$0.1015

2019-11-01

$0.1365

2019-10-01

$0.0458

2019-09-03

$0.0688

2019-08-01

$0.0899

2019-07-01

$0.2447

2019-06-03

$0.178

2019-05-01

$0.0374

2018-12-19

$0.1933

2018-12-03

$0.0795

2018-11-01

$0.0704

2018-10-01

$0.0929

2018-09-04

$0.1564

2018-08-01

$0.2099

2018-07-02

$0.1441

2018-06-01

$0.1181

2018-05-01

$0.1878

2018-04-02

$0.1463

2017-12-27

$0.2181

2017-12-01

$0.1433

2017-11-01

$0.1244

2017-10-02

$0.0884

2017-09-01

$0.0686

2017-08-01

$0.0841

2017-07-03

$0.0982

2017-06-01

$0.079

2017-05-01

$0.0915

2017-04-03

$0.0587

2016-12-28

$0.4075

2016-12-01

$0.133

2016-11-01

$0.1185

2016-10-03

$0.0975

2015-12-29

$0.1463

2014-10-01

$0.0547

2014-09-02

$0.0893

2014-08-01

$0.1519

2014-07-01

$0.1532

2014-06-02

$0.1618

2014-05-01

$0.0942

2013-11-01

$0.0394

2013-10-01

$0.0405

2013-09-03

$0.0805

2013-08-01

$0.0485

2013-06-03

$0.0899

2013-05-01

$0.0531

2012-12-27

$0.1276

2012-12-03

$0.1495

2012-11-01

$0.0995

2012-07-02

$0.1856

2012-06-01

$0.2196

2012-05-01

$0.1164

2012-04-02

$0.0264

2011-12-01

$0.0877

2011-11-01

$0.0999

2011-10-03

$0.072

2011-09-01

$0.108

2011-08-01

$0.2609

2011-07-01

$0.2777

2011-06-01

$0.2938

2011-05-02

$0.1622

2011-04-01

$0.1402

2011-03-01

$0.045

2011-02-01

$0.0143

2010-12-29

$0.0873

2010-12-01

$0.0571

2010-11-01

$0.0408

2010-10-01

$0.0103

SCHP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SCHP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHP

Stock not rated.

SCHP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.20%

-12.92%

3years

SCHP

News
SCHP

Research
SCHP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SCHP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2386

2019-12-18

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1015

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1365

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0458

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0688

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2447

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1780

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0374

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1933

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-20

2018-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0795

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0929

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1564

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2099

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-02

2018-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1441

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1181

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-04

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1878

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1463

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-03

2018-04-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2181

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-28

2018-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1433

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-04

2017-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1244

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0884

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-03

2017-10-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0686

2017-08-31

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2017-07-31

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0982

2017-06-30

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2017-05-31

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0915

2017-04-28

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2017-03-31

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4075

2016-12-27

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1330

2016-11-30

2016-12-01

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1185

2016-10-31

2016-11-01

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0975

2016-09-30

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-02-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1463

2015-12-28

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-11-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-04-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-02-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2014-09-30

2014-10-01

2014-10-03

2014-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0893

2014-08-29

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1519

2014-07-31

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1532

2014-06-30

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1618

2014-05-30

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0942

2014-04-30

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0394

2013-10-31

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0405

2013-09-30

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2013-08-30

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0485

2013-07-31

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0899

2013-05-31

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0531

2013-04-30

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1276

2012-12-26

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1495

2012-11-30

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0995

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-10-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-08-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1856

2012-06-29

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2196

2012-05-31

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1164

2012-04-30

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0264

2012-03-30

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2011-11-30

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0999

2011-10-31

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0720

2011-09-30

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1080

2011-08-31

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2609

2011-07-29

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2777

2011-06-30

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2938

2011-05-31

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1622

2011-04-29

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1402

2011-03-31

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2011-02-28

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0143

2011-01-31

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0873

2010-12-28

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2010-11-30

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2010-10-29

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

2010-09-30

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-07

Initial

Regular

Monthly

SCHP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

