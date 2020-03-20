Best Dividend Stocks
Rydex S&P Equal Weight Technology ETF

Stock

RYT

Price as of:

$146.29 -1.42 -0.96%

Industry

Other

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

RYT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.32%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.93

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RYT DARS™ Rating

RYT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$146.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

59,671

Open Price

$151.13

Day's Range

$144.47 - $152.19

Previous Close

$148.28

52 week low / high

$139.0 - $212.55

Percent off 52 week high

-30.91%

RYT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RYT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

RYT

RYT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RYT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.48352

2019-09-23

$0.44756

2019-06-24

$0.46542

2019-03-18

$0.42977

2018-12-24

$0.42035

2018-09-24

$0.41279

2018-06-15

$0.33321

2018-03-16

$0.2092

2017-12-15

$0.4143

2017-09-15

$0.2966

2017-06-16

$0.2596

2017-03-17

$0.2327

2016-12-16

$0.210591

2016-09-16

$0.228781

2016-06-17

$0.251167

2016-03-18

$0.567958

2015-12-18

$0.390394

2015-09-18

$0.254236

2015-06-19

$0.244839

2015-03-20

$0.200654

2014-12-19

$0.490218

2014-09-19

$0.199474

2014-06-20

$0.217947

2014-03-21

$0.146813

2013-12-20

$0.173115

2013-09-20

$0.147327

2013-06-21

$0.196756

2013-03-15

$0.100851

2012-12-21

$0.216249

2012-09-21

$0.114461

2012-06-15

$0.109358

2012-03-16

$0.13234

2011-09-16

$0.049242

2011-06-17

$0.097062

2011-03-18

$0.091072

2010-12-17

$0.036329

2010-09-17

$0.03661

2010-06-18

$0.029817

2010-03-19

$0.042994

2009-12-18

$0.018322

2009-09-18

$0.021145

2009-06-19

$0.04104

2009-03-20

$0.035499

2008-12-19

$0.040508

2008-09-19

$0.031178

2008-06-20

$0.01054

2008-03-20

$0.013189

2007-12-21

$0.015084

RYT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RYT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RYT

Stock not rated.

RYT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

17.14%

5.90%

2years

RYT

RYT

RYT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RYT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

RYT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4835

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4476

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4654

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4298

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4204

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4128

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3332

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2092

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4143

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2966

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2596

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2327

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2106

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2288

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2512

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5680

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3904

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2542

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2448

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2007

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4902

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1995

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2179

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1468

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1731

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1473

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1968

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1009

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2162

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1145

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1094

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1323

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0971

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0911

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0366

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0298

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0211

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0355

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0405

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0312

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0151

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RYT

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

