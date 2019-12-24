Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Rydex S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Stock

RPV

Price as of:

$69.19 -0.22 -0.32%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rydex S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

RPV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RPV DARS™ Rating

RPV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

89,400

Open Price

$69.29

Day's Range

$69.0 - $69.29

Previous Close

$69.41

52 week low / high

$53.22 - $69.64

Percent off 52 week high

-0.65%

RPV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RPV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RPV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RPV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RPV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.41515

2019-06-24

$0.40411

2019-03-18

$0.38549

2018-12-24

$0.39006

2018-09-24

$0.38248

2018-06-15

$0.31451

2018-03-16

$0.3269

2017-12-15

$0.2442

2017-09-15

$0.3024

2017-06-16

$0.2939

2017-03-17

$0.3076

2016-12-16

$0.156621

2016-09-16

$0.264891

2016-06-17

$0.238285

2016-03-18

$0.338281

2015-12-18

$0.26213

2015-09-18

$0.276823

2015-06-19

$0.294754

2015-03-20

$0.341516

2014-12-19

$0.198221

2014-09-19

$0.226682

2014-06-20

$0.205895

2014-03-21

$0.229996

2013-12-20

$0.107559

2013-09-20

$0.150342

2013-06-21

$0.176028

2013-03-15

$0.127826

2012-12-21

$0.145898

2012-09-21

$0.131061

2012-06-15

$0.1228

2012-03-16

$0.108164

2011-12-16

$0.131601

2011-09-16

$0.123801

2011-06-17

$0.088207

2011-03-18

$0.110324

2010-12-17

$0.063076

2010-09-17

$0.093298

2010-06-18

$0.091243

2010-03-19

$0.097541

2009-12-18

$0.072364

2009-09-18

$0.092556

2009-06-19

$0.110768

2009-03-20

$0.163404

2008-12-19

$0.176994

2008-09-19

$0.206412

2008-06-20

$0.256289

2008-03-20

$0.257186

2007-12-21

$0.322066

2007-09-21

$0.205117

2007-06-15

$0.180726

2007-03-16

$0.167751

2006-12-27

$0.194928

2006-09-15

$0.278175

RPV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RPV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RPV

Stock not rated.

RPV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.50%

17.44%

2years

RPV

News
RPV

Research
RPV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RPV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RPV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4152

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4041

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3855

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3901

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3825

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3145

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3269

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2442

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3024

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2939

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3076

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1566

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2649

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2383

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3383

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2621

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2768

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2948

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3415

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1982

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2267

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2059

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1076

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1503

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1278

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1459

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1311

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1228

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1082

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1316

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1238

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0882

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1103

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0631

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0912

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0724

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0926

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1108

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1634

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1770

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2064

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2563

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2572

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3221

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2051

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1807

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1678

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1949

2006-12-26

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2782

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RPV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X