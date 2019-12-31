Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Rydex S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value

Stock

RFV

Price as of:

$68.95 +0.3 +0.44%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Rydex S&P Midcap 400 Pure Value (RFV)

RFV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.65%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.16

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get RFV DARS™ Rating

RFV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$68.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,000

Open Price

$68.7

Day's Range

$68.5 - $69.22

Previous Close

$68.65

52 week low / high

$55.65 - $70.98

Percent off 52 week high

-2.86%

RFV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RFV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RFV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
RFV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RFV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.2888

2019-06-24

$0.27018

2019-03-18

$0.23071

2018-12-24

$0.17721

2018-09-24

$0.20541

2018-06-15

$0.19638

2018-03-16

$0.2005

2017-12-15

$0.231

2017-09-15

$0.2276

2017-06-16

$0.2936

2017-03-17

$0.1973

2016-12-16

$0.063191

2016-09-16

$0.145354

2016-06-17

$0.148443

2016-03-18

$0.18617

2015-12-18

$0.191225

2015-09-18

$0.228829

2015-06-19

$0.233179

2015-03-20

$0.201746

2014-12-19

$0.161166

2014-09-19

$0.165935

2014-06-20

$0.156226

2014-03-21

$0.164396

2013-12-20

$0.11773

2013-09-20

$0.121074

2013-06-21

$0.135101

2013-03-15

$0.033454

2012-12-21

$0.272394

2012-09-21

$0.108647

2012-06-15

$0.119989

2012-03-16

$0.12606

2011-12-16

$0.118507

2011-09-16

$0.117827

2011-06-17

$0.100363

2011-03-18

$0.115831

2010-12-17

$0.070105

2010-09-17

$0.086834

2010-06-18

$0.094304

2010-03-19

$0.084332

2009-12-18

$0.096332

2009-09-18

$0.082711

2009-06-19

$0.125382

2009-03-20

$0.184603

2008-12-19

$0.155042

2008-09-19

$0.203568

2008-06-20

$0.236789

2008-03-20

$0.214074

2007-12-21

$0.192348

2007-09-21

$0.207328

2007-06-15

$0.186407

2007-03-16

$0.16297

2006-12-27

$0.25415

2006-09-15

$0.296602

RFV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
RFV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RFV

Stock not rated.

RFV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

28.60%

48.20%

0years

RFV

News
RFV

Research
RFV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RFV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

RFV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2888

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2702

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2307

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1772

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2054

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1964

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2005

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2310

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2276

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2936

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1973

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0632

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1454

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1484

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1862

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1912

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2288

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2332

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2017

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1612

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1659

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1562

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1644

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1177

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1211

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1351

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0335

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2724

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1086

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1261

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1185

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1178

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1004

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1158

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0701

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0868

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0943

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0843

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2009-12-17

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0827

2009-09-17

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1254

2009-06-18

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1846

2009-03-19

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2008-12-18

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2036

2008-09-18

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2368

2008-06-19

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2141

2008-03-19

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1923

2007-12-20

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2073

2007-09-20

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1864

2007-06-14

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1630

2007-03-15

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2542

2006-12-26

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2966

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

RFV

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X