First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Stock

QTEC

Price as of:

$100.26 +0.13 +0.13%

Industry

Other

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC)

QTEC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.90%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.89

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get QTEC DARS™ Rating

QTEC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$100.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

158,900

Open Price

$100.56

Day's Range

$100.2 - $100.67

Previous Close

$100.13

52 week low / high

$63.3 - $100.67

Percent off 52 week high

-0.41%

QTEC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QTEC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade QTEC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
QTEC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QTEC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.2216

2019-09-25

$0.1988

2019-06-14

$0.1437

2019-03-21

$0.1179

2018-12-18

$0.1998

2018-09-14

$0.1482

2018-06-21

$0.1738

2018-03-22

$0.0962

2017-12-21

$0.2006

2017-09-21

$0.1532

2017-06-22

$0.1267

2017-03-23

$0.0938

2016-12-21

$0.1044

2016-09-21

$0.0798

2016-06-22

$0.1263

2016-03-23

$0.3695

2015-12-23

$0.1196

2015-09-23

$0.107

2015-06-24

$0.0966

2015-03-25

$0.0975

2014-12-23

$0.3185

2014-09-23

$0.0588

2014-06-24

$0.0832

2014-03-25

$0.0715

2013-12-18

$0.0836

2013-09-20

$0.0722

2013-06-21

$0.0619

2013-03-21

$0.0383

2012-12-21

$0.0839

2012-09-21

$0.1308

2011-06-21

$0.0788

2010-12-21

$0.0791

2010-06-22

$0.0214

2009-12-22

$0.0136

QTEC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
QTEC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QTEC

Stock not rated.

QTEC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.24%

43.43%

1years

QTEC

QTEC

QTEC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QTEC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

QTEC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2216

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1988

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1437

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1179

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1998

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1482

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1738

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0962

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2006

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1532

2017-09-20

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2017-06-21

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2017-03-22

2017-03-23

2017-03-27

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1044

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0798

2016-09-20

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1263

2016-06-21

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3695

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1196

2015-12-22

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1070

2015-09-22

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0966

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3185

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0832

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0715

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0836

2013-12-17

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0722

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0619

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0383

2013-03-20

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0839

Unknown

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1308

Unknown

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0788

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0791

2010-12-20

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0214

2010-06-21

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0136

2009-12-21

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

QTEC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

