ProShares UltraShort QQQ

Stock

QID

Price as of:

$23.76 -0.1 -0.42%

Industry

Other

QID

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.70%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.66

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

QID

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,455,400

Open Price

$23.7

Day's Range

$23.68 - $23.79

Previous Close

$23.86

52 week low / high

$23.68 - $55.72

Percent off 52 week high

-57.36%

QID

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

QID has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

QID

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast QID’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-25

$0.165056

2019-06-25

$0.20696

2019-03-20

$0.119204

2018-12-26

$0.246339

2018-09-26

$0.187519

2018-06-20

$0.135159

2018-03-21

$0.353776

2017-12-26

$0.162592

2008-12-23

$36.7296

2008-12-23

$60795.392

2008-09-24

$1291.776

2008-06-24

$590.336

2008-03-25

$1737.6

2007-12-20

$3013.888

2007-09-25

$3523.904

2007-06-26

$2661.44

2007-03-27

$2188.992

2006-12-20

$3626.176

QID's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

QID

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for QID

Stock not rated.

QID

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-28.45%

1years

QID

QID

QID

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

QID

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2009

2008

2007

2006

QID

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1651

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2070

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1192

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2463

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1352

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-21

2018-06-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3538

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1626

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-04

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$60,795.3920

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$36.7296

2008-12-22

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1,291.7760

2008-09-23

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$590.3360

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1,737.6000

2008-03-24

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3,013.8880

2007-12-19

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3,523.9040

2007-09-24

2007-09-25

2007-09-27

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2,661.4400

2007-06-25

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2,188.9920

2007-03-26

2007-03-27

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$3,626.1760

2006-12-19

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

Initial

Regular

Annual

QID

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

