Invesco PowerShares Dynamic Energy

Stock

PXI

Price as of:

$27.98 +0.2 +0.72%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
PXI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.54%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PXI DARS™ Rating

PXI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,400

Open Price

$27.6

Day's Range

$27.51 - $28.01

Previous Close

$27.78

52 week low / high

$23.75 - $33.94

Percent off 52 week high

-17.56%

PXI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PXI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PXI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PXI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.17496

2019-06-24

$0.24007

2019-03-18

$0.09038

2018-12-24

$0.08057

2018-09-24

$0.03532

2018-06-18

$0.14673

2017-12-18

$0.13211

2017-09-18

$0.11378

2017-06-16

$0.06848

2016-12-16

$0.04401

2016-09-16

$0.12886

2016-06-17

$0.07935

2016-03-18

$0.06721

2015-12-18

$0.14207

2015-09-18

$0.1164

2015-06-19

$0.33598

2015-03-20

$0.0992

2014-12-19

$0.2515

2014-09-19

$0.06169

2014-06-20

$0.20223

2013-12-20

$0.08087

2013-09-20

$0.06214

2013-06-21

$0.18287

2013-03-15

$0.09225

2012-12-21

$0.41471

2012-09-21

$0.057

2012-06-15

$0.09723

2011-12-16

$0.03368

2011-09-16

$0.05964

2011-06-17

$0.15158

2010-12-17

$0.12684

2010-09-17

$0.04326

2010-06-18

$0.04473

2009-12-18

$0.08661

2009-09-18

$0.08973

2009-06-19

$0.05309

2008-09-19

$0.03672

2008-06-20

$0.09883

2008-03-20

$0.00394

2007-12-21

$0.00191

2007-09-21

$0.0485

2007-06-15

$0.02896

2007-03-16

$0.0083

2006-12-15

$0.02386

PXI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PXI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PXI

Stock not rated.

PXI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

29.88%

166.48%

0years

PXI

News
PXI

Research
PXI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PXI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

PXI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1750

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2401

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0904

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0806

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0353

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1321

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1138

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0685

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0440

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1289

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0794

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0672

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1421

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1164

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3360

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0992

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2515

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0617

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2022

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0809

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0621

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1829

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0923

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4147

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0972

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0337

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0596

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1516

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1268

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0447

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0866

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0897

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0531

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0988

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0039

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0019

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0485

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0290

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0083

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0239

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PXI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

