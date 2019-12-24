Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Buyback Achievers

Stock

PKW

Price as of:

$69.05 -0.1 -0.14%

Industry

Other

PKW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.46%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.01

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PKW DARS™ Rating

PKW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

121,000

Open Price

$69.08

Day's Range

$68.98 - $69.12

Previous Close

$69.15

52 week low / high

$48.95 - $69.32

Percent off 52 week high

-0.39%

PKW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PKW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PKW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PKW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.25157

2019-06-24

$0.26626

2019-03-18

$0.13115

2018-12-24

$0.20937

2018-09-24

$0.17881

2018-06-18

$0.21167

2018-03-19

$0.07629

2017-12-18

$0.11884

2017-09-18

$0.14801

2017-06-16

$0.11388

2016-12-16

$0.31506

2016-09-16

$0.15789

2016-06-17

$0.20705

2016-03-18

$0.12273

2015-12-18

$0.16443

2015-09-18

$0.13282

2015-06-19

$0.16677

2015-03-20

$0.05433

2014-12-19

$0.16672

2014-09-19

$0.11992

2014-06-20

$0.19128

2014-03-21

$0.01736

2013-12-20

$0.09586

2013-09-20

$0.06594

2013-06-21

$0.08888

2013-03-15

$0.01583

2012-12-21

$0.18868

2012-09-21

$0.05329

2012-06-15

$0.09122

2012-03-16

$0.03866

2011-12-16

$0.07697

2011-09-16

$0.06119

2011-06-17

$0.08746

2010-12-17

$0.05264

2010-09-17

$0.0209

2009-12-18

$0.09283

2009-09-18

$0.05802

2009-06-19

$0.11722

2008-12-19

$0.09815

2008-09-19

$0.05534

2008-06-20

$0.04854

2008-03-20

$0.0516

2007-12-21

$0.02352

2007-09-21

$0.01037

2007-06-15

$0.01102

2007-03-16

$0.02102

PKW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PKW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PKW

Stock not rated.

PKW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.82%

48.83%

1years

PKW

PKW

PKW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PKW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PKW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2516

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2663

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1312

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2094

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2117

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0763

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1188

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1480

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1139

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3151

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1579

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2071

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1227

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1644

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1328

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1668

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0543

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0174

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0959

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0659

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1887

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0912

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0387

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0770

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0612

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0526

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0209

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0928

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0580

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1172

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0982

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0553

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0485

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0516

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0235

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0104

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0210

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PKW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X