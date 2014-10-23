Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares Intl Dividend Achievers

Stock

PID

Price as of:

$16.93 -0.24 -1.4%

Industry

Other

PID

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PID DARS™ Rating

PID

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

73,800

Open Price

$16.95

Day's Range

$16.91 - $16.95

Previous Close

$17.17

52 week low / high

$13.59 - $17.17

Percent off 52 week high

-1.40%

PID

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PID has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PID's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PID

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PID’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.13494

2019-06-24

$0.30123

2019-03-18

$0.03695

2018-12-24

$0.14657

2018-09-24

$0.20342

2018-06-18

$0.15227

2018-03-19

$0.04439

2017-12-18

$0.17468

2017-09-18

$0.15358

2017-06-16

$0.22684

2017-03-17

$0.01675

2016-12-16

$0.17859

2016-09-16

$0.15089

2016-06-17

$0.22003

2016-03-18

$0.01256

2015-12-18

$0.19267

2015-09-18

$0.12853

2015-06-19

$0.20323

2015-03-20

$0.0834

2014-12-19

$0.13187

2014-09-19

$0.13986

2014-06-20

$0.12106

2014-03-21

$0.29352

2013-12-20

$0.07964

2013-09-20

$0.10138

2013-06-21

$0.16402

2013-03-15

$0.05372

2012-12-21

$0.0715

2012-09-21

$0.0754

2012-06-15

$0.20919

2012-03-16

$0.07104

2011-12-16

$0.12745

2011-09-16

$0.09681

2011-06-17

$0.19495

2011-03-18

$0.06515

2010-12-17

$0.21697

2010-09-17

$0.10468

2010-06-18

$0.07837

2010-03-19

$0.02327

2009-12-18

$0.24125

2009-09-18

$0.07114

2009-06-19

$0.13529

2009-03-20

$0.02639

2008-12-19

$0.08713

2008-09-19

$0.13885

2008-06-20

$0.29649

2008-03-20

$0.19796

2007-12-21

$0.11408

2007-09-21

$0.10051

2007-06-15

$0.14313

2007-03-16

$0.1102

2006-12-15

$0.16748

2006-09-15

$0.12589

2006-06-16

$0.12567

2006-03-17

$0.1191

2005-12-16

$0.07747

PID's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PID

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PID

Stock not rated.

PID

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.34%

-1.26%

0years

PID

News
PID

Research
PID

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PID

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

PID

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1349

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3012

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1466

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2034

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1523

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1747

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1536

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2268

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0168

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1786

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1509

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0126

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1927

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1285

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2032

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0834

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1319

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1399

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1211

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2935

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0796

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1014

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1640

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0537

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0715

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0754

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2092

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0710

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0968

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0652

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1047

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0784

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2413

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1353

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0264

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0871

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1389

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2965

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1141

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1005

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1431

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1102

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1259

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1257

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1191

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PID

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

