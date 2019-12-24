Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio

Stock

PDP

Price as of:

$64.26 -0.15 -0.23%

Industry

Other

Invesco PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (PDP)

PDP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.43%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.27

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PDP DARS™ Rating

PDP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$64.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

84,400

Open Price

$64.43

Day's Range

$64.24 - $64.45

Previous Close

$64.41

52 week low / high

$45.25 - $64.45

Percent off 52 week high

-0.29%

PDP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PDP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

PDP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PDP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-23

$0.06808

2019-06-24

$0.046721

2018-12-24

$0.04298

2018-09-24

$0.00737

2018-06-18

$0.03519

2017-09-18

$0.08672

2017-06-16

$0.0563

2016-12-16

$0.19368

2016-09-16

$0.04291

2016-06-17

$0.10242

2015-12-18

$0.02572

2015-09-18

$0.03311

2015-06-19

$0.05412

2015-03-20

$0.04702

2014-09-19

$0.06272

2013-12-20

$0.02495

2013-09-20

$0.034

2013-06-21

$0.04549

2012-12-21

$0.17459

2012-09-21

$0.01761

2012-06-15

$0.04453

2011-12-16

$0.02184

2011-09-16

$0.01721

2010-12-17

$0.03748

2010-06-18

$0.01811

2009-12-18

$0.00737

2009-09-18

$0.01795

2009-06-19

$0.07532

2008-12-19

$0.0392

2007-09-21

$0.02466

PDP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PDP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PDP

Stock not rated.

PDP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.04%

218.35%

0years

PDP

PDP

PDP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PDP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

PDP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0681

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0430

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1937

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0429

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1024

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0257

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0541

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0470

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0627

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0455

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1746

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0445

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0172

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0753

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0392

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-09-28

Initial

Regular

Quarter

PDP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X