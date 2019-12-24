Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P 100 Index Fund

Stock

OEF

Price as of:

$143.71 +0.3 +0.21%

Industry

Other

iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (OEF)

OEF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.84%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.62

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get OEF DARS™ Rating

OEF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$143.71

Quote Time

Today's Volume

348,900

Open Price

$143.79

Day's Range

$143.63 - $143.85

Previous Close

$143.41

52 week low / high

$104.23 - $143.85

Percent off 52 week high

-0.10%

OEF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OEF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OEF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

OEF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OEF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.654838

2019-09-24

$0.629569

2019-06-17

$0.830387

2019-03-20

$0.577804

2018-12-17

$0.625003

2018-09-26

$0.563679

2018-06-26

$0.611031

2018-03-22

$0.529225

2017-12-19

$0.568523

2017-09-26

$0.536221

2017-06-27

$0.54975

2017-03-24

$0.496081

2016-12-21

$0.560811

2016-09-26

$0.511898

2016-06-21

$0.509425

2016-03-23

$0.470641

2015-12-24

$0.486137

2015-09-25

$0.484754

2015-06-24

$0.476555

2015-03-25

$0.476827

2014-12-24

$0.469753

2014-09-24

$0.437048

2014-06-24

$0.388134

2014-03-25

$0.383345

2013-12-23

$0.464399

2013-09-24

$0.410512

2013-06-26

$0.395645

2013-03-25

$0.341985

2012-12-19

$0.458267

2012-09-25

$0.339346

2012-06-19

$0.318834

2012-03-26

$0.290296

2011-12-22

$0.345618

2011-09-26

$0.286017

2011-06-23

$0.295075

2011-03-25

$0.254206

2010-12-23

$0.269308

2010-09-24

$0.320873

2010-06-23

$0.258923

2010-03-25

$0.244514

2009-12-24

$0.26572

2009-09-23

$0.278186

2009-06-23

$0.258912

2009-03-25

$0.315699

2008-12-24

$0.328502

2008-09-25

$0.398181

2008-06-24

$0.35889

2008-03-25

$0.37453

2007-12-27

$0.33694

2007-09-26

$0.31865

2007-06-29

$0.35794

2007-03-26

$0.29933

2006-12-21

$0.34604

2006-09-27

$0.25819

2006-06-23

$0.20765

2006-03-27

$0.2414

2002-03-11

$0.140854

2001-12-17

$0.190275

2001-10-02

$0.201441

2001-06-11

$0.053998

2001-03-12

$0.147267

2000-12-13

$0.147886

OEF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OEF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OEF

Stock not rated.

OEF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.46%

12.47%

8years

OEF

News
OEF

Research
OEF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OEF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

OEF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6548

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6296

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8304

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5778

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5637

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-09-27

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6110

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5292

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5685

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5362

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-09-27

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5498

2017-06-26

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4961

2017-03-23

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5608

2016-12-20

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5119

2016-09-23

2016-09-26

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5094

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4706

2016-03-22

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4861

2015-12-23

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4848

2015-09-24

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4766

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4768

2015-03-24

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4698

2014-12-23

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4370

2014-09-23

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3881

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3833

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4644

2013-12-20

2013-12-23

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4105

2013-09-23

2013-09-24

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3956

2013-06-25

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3420

2013-03-22

2013-03-25

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4583

2012-12-18

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3393

2012-09-24

2012-09-25

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3188

2012-06-18

2012-06-19

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2903

2012-03-23

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3456

2011-12-21

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2860

2011-09-23

2011-09-26

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2951

2011-06-22

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2542

2011-03-24

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2693

2010-12-22

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3209

2010-09-23

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2589

2010-06-22

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2445

2010-03-24

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2657

2009-12-23

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2782

2009-09-22

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2589

2009-06-22

2009-06-23

2009-06-25

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3157

2009-03-24

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3285

2008-12-23

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3982

2008-09-24

2008-09-25

2008-09-29

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3589

2008-06-23

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3745

Unknown

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3369

Unknown

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3187

Unknown

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3579

Unknown

2007-06-29

2007-07-03

2007-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2993

Unknown

2007-03-26

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3460

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2582

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2077

Unknown

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2414

Unknown

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2878

Unknown

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2658

Unknown

Unknown

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2281

Unknown

Unknown

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2786

Unknown

Unknown

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6167

Unknown

Unknown

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1878

Unknown

Unknown

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2263

Unknown

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2156

Unknown

Unknown

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2887

Unknown

Unknown

2003-12-17

2003-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2416

Unknown

Unknown

2003-09-17

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1646

Unknown

Unknown

2003-06-18

2003-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1326

Unknown

Unknown

2003-03-12

2003-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2447

Unknown

Unknown

2002-12-18

2002-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1339

Unknown

Unknown

2002-09-18

2002-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1624

Unknown

Unknown

2002-06-19

2002-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1409

Unknown

2002-03-11

2002-03-13

2002-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1903

Unknown

2001-12-17

2001-12-19

2001-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2014

Unknown

2001-10-02

2001-10-04

2001-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0540

Unknown

2001-06-11

2001-06-13

2001-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1473

Unknown

2001-03-12

2001-03-14

2001-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1479

Unknown

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-22

Initial

Regular

Quarter

OEF

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

