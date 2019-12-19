Best Dividend Stocks
iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund

Stock

MXI

Price as of:

$66.8 +0.16 +0.24%

Industry

Other

MXI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.13%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.43

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MXI DARS™ Rating

MXI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,336

Open Price

$66.72

Day's Range

$66.72 - $66.92

Previous Close

$66.73

52 week low / high

$54.93 - $67.84

Percent off 52 week high

-1.40%

MXI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MXI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MXI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MXI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-16

$0.713437

2019-06-17

$1.68099

2018-12-18

$0.72966

2018-06-19

$0.856596

2017-12-21

$0.469925

2017-06-20

$0.760292

2016-12-22

$0.25537

2016-06-21

$0.465407

2015-12-21

$0.625975

2015-06-24

$1.012934

2014-12-19

$0.525785

2014-06-24

$0.773652

2013-12-17

$0.497855

2013-06-25

$0.833785

2012-12-17

$0.60934

2012-06-20

$0.69789

2011-12-19

$0.559144

2011-06-21

$0.707602

2010-12-20

$0.720779

2010-06-21

$0.483303

2009-12-21

$0.217328

2009-06-22

$0.23875

2008-12-22

$0.492969

2008-06-23

$0.55179

2007-12-24

$0.48224

2006-12-21

$0.162536

MXI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MXI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MXI

Stock not rated.

MXI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.56%

-10.05%

2years

MXI

MXI

MXI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MXI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

MXI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7134

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-17

2019-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6810

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7297

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8566

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4699

2017-12-20

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7603

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2554

2016-12-21

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4654

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6260

2015-12-18

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0129

2015-06-23

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5258

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2014-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7737

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4979

2013-12-16

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8338

2013-06-24

2013-06-25

2013-06-27

2013-07-02

Income, Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.6093

2012-12-14

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6979

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5591

2011-12-16

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7076

2011-06-20

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7208

2010-12-17

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4833

2010-06-18

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2173

2009-12-18

2009-12-21

2009-12-23

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2388

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4930

Unknown

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5518

Unknown

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4822

Unknown

2007-12-24

2007-12-27

2008-01-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1625

Unknown

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

Initial

Regular

Annual

MXI

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

