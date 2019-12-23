Best Dividend Stocks
Western Asset Municipal Term Trust Inc.

Stock

MTT

Price as of:

$20.91 -0.13 -0.62%

Industry

Other

MTT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.35%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.71

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get MTT DARS™ Rating

MTT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

95,677

Open Price

$21.1

Day's Range

$20.75 - $21.15

Previous Close

$21.04

52 week low / high

$19.37 - $22.5

Percent off 52 week high

-7.07%

MTT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0590

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0590

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

$0.0590

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Regular

MTT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MTT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.059

2020-01-23

$0.059

2019-12-19

$0.059

2019-11-21

$0.069

2019-10-17

$0.069

2019-09-19

$0.069

2019-08-22

$0.079

2019-07-18

$0.079

2019-06-20

$0.079

2019-05-23

$0.079

2019-04-17

$0.079

2019-03-21

$0.079

2019-02-14

$0.079

2019-01-17

$0.079

2018-12-20

$0.079

2018-11-21

$0.079

2018-10-18

$0.079

2018-09-20

$0.079

2018-08-23

$0.079

2018-07-19

$0.079

2018-06-21

$0.079

2018-05-24

$0.084

2018-04-19

$0.084

2018-03-22

$0.084

2018-02-15

$0.084

2018-01-18

$0.084

2017-12-21

$0.084

2017-11-22

$0.084

2017-10-19

$0.084

2017-09-21

$0.084

2017-08-23

$0.084

2017-07-19

$0.084

2017-06-21

$0.084

2017-05-17

$0.084

2017-04-19

$0.084

2017-03-22

$0.084

2017-02-15

$0.084

2017-01-18

$0.084

2016-12-27

$0.079901

2016-12-21

$0.084

2016-11-16

$0.084

2016-10-19

$0.084

2016-09-21

$0.084

2016-08-17

$0.084

2016-07-20

$0.084

2016-06-15

$0.084

2016-05-18

$0.084

2016-04-20

$0.084

2016-03-16

$0.084

2016-02-17

$0.084

2016-01-20

$0.084

2015-12-23

$0.038

2015-12-16

$0.084

2015-11-18

$0.084

2015-10-21

$0.084

2015-09-16

$0.084

2015-08-19

$0.084

2015-07-22

$0.084

2015-06-17

$0.084

2015-05-20

$0.084

2015-04-15

$0.084

2015-03-18

$0.084

2015-02-18

$0.084

2015-01-21

$0.084

2014-12-17

$0.084

2014-11-19

$0.084

2014-10-22

$0.084

2014-09-17

$0.084

2014-08-20

$0.084

2014-07-16

$0.084

2014-06-18

$0.084

2014-05-21

$0.084

2014-04-15

$0.084

2014-03-19

$0.084

2014-02-19

$0.084

2014-01-22

$0.084

2013-12-18

$0.084

2013-11-20

$0.084

2013-10-16

$0.084

2013-09-18

$0.084

2013-08-21

$0.084

2013-07-17

$0.084

2013-06-19

$0.084

2013-05-22

$0.084

2013-04-17

$0.084

2013-03-13

$0.084

2013-02-13

$0.084

2013-01-16

$0.084

2012-12-12

$0.084

2012-11-20

$0.084

2012-10-17

$0.084

2012-09-19

$0.084

2012-08-22

$0.084

2012-07-18

$0.084

2012-06-20

$0.084

2012-05-16

$0.084

2012-04-18

$0.084

2012-03-21

$0.084

2012-02-15

$0.084

2012-01-18

$0.084

2011-12-14

$0.084

2011-11-16

$0.084

2011-10-19

$0.084

2011-09-21

$0.084

2011-08-17

$0.084

2011-07-20

$0.084

2011-06-15

$0.084

2011-05-18

$0.084

2011-04-19

$0.084

2011-03-16

$0.084

2011-02-16

$0.084

2011-01-19

$0.084

2010-12-21

$0.084

2010-11-17

$0.088

2010-10-20

$0.088

2010-09-15

$0.088

2010-08-18

$0.09

2010-07-21

$0.09

2010-06-16

$0.09

2010-05-19

$0.09

2010-04-21

$0.09

2010-03-17

$0.09

2010-03-17

$0.0017

2010-02-17

$0.09

2010-01-20

$0.09

2009-12-16

$0.09

2009-12-16

$0.048

2009-11-18

$0.09

2009-10-21

$0.09

2009-09-16

$0.09

2009-08-19

$0.09

2009-07-22

$0.09

2009-06-17

$0.09

2009-05-20

$0.09

MTT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MTT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MTT

Stock not rated.

MTT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-13.34%

-27.24%

0years

MTT

MTT

MTT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MTT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

MTT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0590

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0590

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2019-08-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2019-08-20

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0690

2019-08-20

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2019-05-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2019-05-21

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2019-05-21

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2019-02-20

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2019-02-20

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2019-02-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-11-12

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-11-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-11-12

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-08-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-08-20

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-05-14

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-05-14

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0790

2018-05-14

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-02-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2018-02-15

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-11-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-11-13

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-08-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-08-14

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-05-17

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-05-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-05-17

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-02-14

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-02-14

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2017-02-14

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0799

2016-12-20

2016-12-27

2016-12-29

2017-01-06

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-11-15

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-11-15

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-11-15

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-08-15

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-08-15

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-05-17

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-05-17

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-02-18

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-02-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0380

2015-12-17

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-11-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-11-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-08-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-05-20

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-05-20

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-02-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-02-18

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-11-18

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-11-18

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-08-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-08-18

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-05-20

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-05-20

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-02-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-02-13

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-11-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-11-18

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-08-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-08-19

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-05-21

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-05-21

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-02-19

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-02-19

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-11-13

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-11-13

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-08-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-08-13

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-05-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-05-14

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-02-13

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-02-13

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-11-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-11-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-08-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-08-12

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-05-16

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-05-16

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-02-14

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-02-14

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-11-15

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-11-15

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2010-08-16

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2010-08-16

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0880

2010-08-16

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2010-05-17

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2010-05-17

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2010-05-17

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2010-02-16

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2010-02-16

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2010-02-16

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2010-02-16

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-11-16

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-11-16

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0480

2009-11-16

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-11-16

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-08-13

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-08-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-08-13

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-05-08

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-05-08

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-05-08

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2009-05-08

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-26

Initial

Regular

Monthly

MTT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

