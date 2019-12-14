Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.

Stock

MSADF

Price as of:

$33.23 +0.95 +2.94%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADF)

MSADF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MSADF DARS™ Rating

MSADF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$33.23

Day's Range

$33.23 - $33.23

Previous Close

$32.28

52 week low / high

$32.28 - $33.23

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

MSADF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MSADF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MSADF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MSADF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MSADF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-03-28

$0.6085

2017-09-27

$0.5758

2017-03-29

$0.6301

2016-09-28

$0.496

2016-03-29

$0.4876

2015-09-28

$0.2918

2015-03-27

$0.302

2014-09-26

$0.2654

2014-03-27

$0.274

2013-09-26

$0.2828

2013-03-27

$0.2863

2012-09-26

$0.3475

2012-03-28

$0.3256

2011-09-28

$0.3527

2011-03-29

$0.3276

2010-09-28

$0.3218

2009-09-25

$0.3005

2009-03-26

$0.2732

2008-09-25

$0.2539

MSADF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MSADF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MSADF

Stock not rated.

MSADF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

422.12%

98.28%

4years

MSADF

News
MSADF

Research
MSADF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MSADF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MSADF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$75.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$70.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-31

2019-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$70.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6085

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5758

Unknown

2017-09-27

2017-09-30

2017-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6301

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4960

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4876

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2918

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3020

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2654

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2740

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2828

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2863

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3475

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3256

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3527

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3276

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3218

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$27.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-31

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3005

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-12-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2732

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2539

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

MSADF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X