Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

UBS E-TRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index

Stock

MLPG

Price as of:

$18.36 +0.29 +1.6%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

UBS E-TRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (MLPG)

MLPG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.29%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.65

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MLPG DARS™ Rating

MLPG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,800

Open Price

$17.95

Day's Range

$17.95 - $18.36

Previous Close

$18.07

52 week low / high

$16.08 - $23.48

Percent off 52 week high

-21.81%

MLPG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MLPG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MLPG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MLPG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MLPG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-10

$0.4136

2019-07-12

$0.4025

2019-04-11

$0.4048

2019-01-11

$0.4064

2018-10-11

$0.4034

2018-07-13

$0.3736

2018-04-12

$0.3847

2018-01-12

$0.354

2017-10-12

$0.3588

2017-07-12

$0.3471

2017-04-10

$0.3564

2017-01-11

$0.3675

2016-10-11

$0.3691

2016-07-12

$0.3505

2016-04-08

$0.5075

2016-01-11

$0.466

2015-10-08

$0.4412

2015-07-10

$0.4329

2015-04-09

$0.4735

2015-01-09

$0.471

2014-10-08

$0.4474

2014-07-10

$0.4326

2014-04-09

$0.4398

2014-01-09

$0.4523

2013-10-09

$0.4596

2013-07-11

$0.4407

2013-04-10

$0.4368

2013-01-10

$0.4433

2012-10-10

$0.4287

2012-07-12

$0.4487

2012-04-11

$0.4366

2012-01-11

$0.4202

2011-10-11

$0.3961

2011-07-12

$0.3741

2011-04-08

$0.3672

2011-01-10

$0.3648

2010-10-08

$0.3568

MLPG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MLPG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MLPG

Stock not rated.

MLPG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.77%

9.15%

1years

MLPG

News
MLPG

Research
MLPG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MLPG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MLPG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4136

2019-10-04

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

2019-07-08

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4048

2019-04-05

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4064

2019-01-04

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4034

2018-10-05

2018-10-11

2018-10-12

2018-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3736

2018-07-06

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3847

2018-04-06

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3540

2018-01-05

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3588

2017-10-06

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3471

2017-07-06

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3564

2017-04-05

2017-04-10

2017-04-12

2017-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2017-01-06

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3691

2016-10-05

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3505

2016-07-06

2016-07-12

2016-07-14

2016-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5075

2016-04-05

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4660

2016-01-06

2016-01-11

2016-01-13

2016-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4412

2015-10-06

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4329

2015-07-07

2015-07-10

2015-07-14

2015-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4735

2015-04-02

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4710

Unknown

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4474

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-13

2014-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4326

Unknown

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4398

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4523

Unknown

2014-01-09

2014-01-13

2014-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4596

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4407

Unknown

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4368

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4433

Unknown

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4287

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4487

Unknown

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4366

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4202

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3961

Unknown

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3741

Unknown

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

Unknown

2011-04-08

2011-04-12

2011-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3648

Unknown

2011-01-10

2011-01-12

2011-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3568

Unknown

2010-10-08

2010-10-13

2010-10-21

Initial

Regular

Quarter

MLPG

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X