Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Growth

Stock

MGK

Price as of:

$144.42 +0.83 +0.58%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Growth (MGK)

MGK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.04%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MGK DARS™ Rating

MGK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$144.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

63,811

Open Price

$143.66

Day's Range

$143.66 - $144.42

Previous Close

$143.59

52 week low / high

$99.51 - $144.42

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

MGK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MGK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MGK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MGK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MGK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-01

$0.3732

2019-06-27

$0.4174

2019-03-25

$0.0885

2018-12-24

$0.1128

2018-09-28

$0.3997

2018-06-28

$0.4283

2018-03-22

$0.2582

2017-12-26

$0.422

2017-09-27

$0.353

2017-06-23

$0.347

2017-03-29

$0.242

2016-12-20

$0.402

2016-09-20

$0.34

2016-06-21

$0.304

2016-03-21

$0.283

2015-12-17

$0.349

2015-09-21

$0.3

2015-06-22

$0.303

2015-03-23

$0.236

2014-12-18

$0.323

2014-09-22

$0.239

2014-06-23

$0.256

2014-03-24

$0.198

2013-12-20

$0.306

2013-09-23

$0.239

2013-06-24

$0.217

2013-03-22

$0.173

2012-12-20

$0.388

2012-09-24

$0.209

2012-06-25

$0.181

2012-03-26

$0.143

2011-12-21

$0.217

2011-09-23

$0.146

2011-06-24

$0.165

2011-03-25

$0.124

2010-12-22

$0.179

2010-09-24

$0.173

2010-06-24

$0.123

2010-03-25

$0.107

2009-12-22

$0.198

2009-09-24

$0.126

2009-03-25

$0.137

2008-12-22

$0.133

2008-09-24

$0.135

2008-06-24

$0.098

2008-03-25

$0.06

MGK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MGK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MGK

Stock not rated.

MGK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.95%

24.50%

0years

MGK

News
MGK

Research
MGK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MGK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MGK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3732

2019-09-27

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4174

2019-06-25

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0885

2019-03-21

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1128

2018-12-20

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2018-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3997

2018-09-26

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4283

2018-06-26

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2582

2018-03-20

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4220

2017-12-21

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3530

2017-09-25

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3470

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2420

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4020

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3040

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3490

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2015-09-17

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3030

2015-06-18

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2360

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3230

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2390

2014-09-18

2014-09-22

2014-09-24

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2560

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-26

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3060

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2390

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2013-06-20

2013-06-24

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1730

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3880

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2090

2012-09-20

2012-09-24

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1810

2012-06-21

2012-06-25

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2011-12-19

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1240

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1790

2010-12-20

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1730

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1230

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1070

2010-03-23

2010-03-25

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1980

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2009-06-22

Unknown

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1370

2009-03-23

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1330

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2008-09-22

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0980

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

MGK

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X