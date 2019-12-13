Best Dividend Stocks
Meggitt plc - ADR

Stock

MEGGY

Price as of:

$16.97 +0.08 +0.47%

Industry

Other

MEGGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.41%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


MEGGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

700

Open Price

$16.97

Day's Range

$16.97 - $16.97

Previous Close

$16.89

52 week low / high

$11.51 - $16.97

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

MEGGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MEGGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

MEGGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MEGGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-05

$0.120039

2019-03-21

$0.261446

2018-09-06

$0.121478

2018-03-22

$0.256665

2017-09-07

$0.118823

2017-03-22

$0.234014

2016-09-07

$0.109384

2016-03-24

$0.249148

2015-09-02

$0.122614

2015-03-18

$0.257957

2014-08-14

$0.119636

2014-03-12

$0.268683

2013-08-14

$0.114787

2013-03-14

$0.227888

MEGGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MEGGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MEGGY

Stock not rated.

MEGGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-12.51%

-36.51%

1years

MEGGY

MEGGY

MEGGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MEGGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

MEGGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1200

Unknown

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2614

Unknown

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1215

Unknown

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2567

Unknown

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1188

Unknown

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2340

Unknown

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1094

Unknown

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2491

Unknown

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1226

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2580

Unknown

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1196

Unknown

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-10-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2687

Unknown

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1148

Unknown

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2279

Unknown

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

MEGGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

