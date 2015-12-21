Best Dividend Stocks
SPDR MidCap Trust Series I

Stock

MDY

Price as of:

$374.95 +1.4 +0.37%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY)

MDY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.47%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$5.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MDY DARS™ Rating

MDY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$374.95

Quote Time

Today's Volume

387,669

Open Price

$373.73

Day's Range

$373.17 - $374.95

Previous Close

$373.55

52 week low / high

$284.45 - $374.95

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

MDY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MDY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MDY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MDY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-20

$1.37261

2019-06-21

$1.33663

2019-03-15

$0.8844

2018-12-21

$1.26779

2018-09-21

$1.05595

2018-06-15

$1.00983

2018-03-16

$0.86141

2017-12-15

$1.2987

2017-09-15

$1.44505

2017-06-16

$0.52413

2017-03-17

$0.82281

2016-12-16

$1.16472

2016-09-16

$1.1125

2016-06-17

$0.84802

2016-03-18

$0.81624

2015-12-18

$1.00301

2015-09-18

$0.90101

2015-06-19

$0.92369

2015-03-20

$0.6137

2014-12-19

$1.0741

2014-09-19

$0.55968

2014-06-20

$0.77877

2014-03-21

$0.68541

2013-12-20

$0.71012

2013-09-20

$0.6618

2013-06-21

$0.736

2013-03-15

$0.49723

2012-12-21

$0.81562

2012-09-21

$0.41058

2012-06-15

$0.51015

2012-03-16

$0.38344

2011-12-16

$0.52938

2011-09-16

$0.27196

2011-06-17

$0.46857

2011-03-18

$0.44357

2010-12-17

$0.45559

2010-09-17

$0.28325

2010-06-18

$0.36851

2010-03-19

$0.39612

2009-12-18

$0.48815

2009-09-18

$0.38873

2009-06-19

$0.39392

2009-03-20

$0.33702

2008-12-19

$0.55529

2008-09-19

$0.43667

2008-06-20

$0.43487

2008-03-20

$0.39285

2007-12-21

$0.44746

2007-09-21

$0.35057

2007-06-15

$0.42361

2007-03-16

$0.2271

2006-12-15

$0.59885

2006-09-15

$0.34009

2006-06-16

$0.40535

2006-03-17

$0.38021

2005-12-16

$0.33073

2005-09-16

$0.28019

2005-06-17

$0.27988

2005-03-18

$0.2305

2004-12-17

$0.30589

2004-09-17

$0.23505

2004-06-18

$0.26891

2004-03-19

$0.24562

2003-12-19

$0.23625

2003-09-19

$0.20153

2003-06-20

$0.19846

2003-03-21

$0.22292

2002-12-20

$0.1914

2002-09-20

$0.17491

2002-06-21

$0.17922

2002-03-15

$0.17307

2001-12-21

$0.19586

2001-09-21

$0.17053

2001-06-15

$0.18069

2001-03-16

$0.16718

2000-12-15

$0.18834

2000-09-15

$0.20232

2000-06-16

$0.20707

2000-03-17

$0.17912

1999-12-17

$0.18461

1999-09-17

$0.16973

1999-06-18

$0.17904

1999-03-19

$0.17502

1998-12-18

$0.15797

1998-09-18

$0.14641

1998-06-19

$0.14195

1998-03-20

$0.14954

1997-12-19

$0.15466

1997-09-19

$0.15309

1997-06-20

$0.15007

1997-03-21

$0.15145

1996-12-20

$0.19305

1996-09-20

$0.15319

1996-06-21

$0.16168

1996-03-15

$0.13572

1995-12-28

$0.18377

1995-12-15

$0.17335

1995-06-16

$0.09467

MDY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MDY

Stock not rated.

MDY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.68%

30.88%

8years

MDY

News
MDY

Research
MDY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MDY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MDY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.3726

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.3366

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8844

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2678

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0560

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0098

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8614

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2987

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4451

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5241

2017-06-15

2017-06-16

2017-06-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8228

2017-03-16

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1647

2016-12-15

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.1125

2016-09-15

2016-09-16

2016-09-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8480

2016-06-16

2016-06-17

2016-06-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8162

2016-03-17

2016-03-18

2016-03-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0030

2015-12-17

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9010

2015-09-17

2015-09-18

2015-09-22

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9237

2015-06-18

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6137

2015-03-19

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0741

2014-12-18

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5597

2014-09-18

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7788

2014-06-19

2014-06-20

2014-06-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6854

2014-03-20

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7101

2013-12-19

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6618

2013-09-19

2013-09-20

2013-09-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7360

2013-06-20

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4972

2013-03-14

2013-03-15

2013-03-19

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8156

2012-12-20

2012-12-21

2012-12-26

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4106

2012-09-20

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5102

2012-06-14

2012-06-15

2012-06-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3834

2012-03-15

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5294

2011-12-15

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2720

2011-09-15

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4686

2011-06-16

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4436

2011-03-17

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4556

2010-12-16

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2833

2010-09-16

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3685

2010-06-17

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3961

2010-03-18

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4882

Unknown

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3887

Unknown

2009-09-18

2009-09-22

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3939

Unknown

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3370

Unknown

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5553

Unknown

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4367

Unknown

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4349

Unknown

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3929

Unknown

2008-03-20

2008-03-25

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4475

Unknown

2007-12-21

2007-12-26

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3506

Unknown

2007-09-21

2007-09-25

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4236

Unknown

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2271

Unknown

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5989

Unknown

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3401

Unknown

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4054

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3802

Unknown

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3307

Unknown

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2802

Unknown

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2799

Unknown

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2305

Unknown

2005-03-18

2005-03-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3059

Unknown

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2351

Unknown

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2689

Unknown

2004-06-18

2004-06-22

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2456

Unknown

2004-03-19

2004-03-23

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2363

Unknown

2003-12-19

2003-12-23

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2015

Unknown

2003-09-19

2003-09-23

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1985

Unknown

2003-06-20

2003-06-24

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2229

Unknown

2003-03-21

2003-03-25

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1914

Unknown

2002-12-20

2002-12-24

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1749

Unknown

2002-09-20

2002-09-24

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1792

Unknown

2002-06-21

2002-06-25

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1731

Unknown

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1959

Unknown

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1705

Unknown

2001-09-21

2001-09-25

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1807

Unknown

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1672

Unknown

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1883

Unknown

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2023

Unknown

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2071

Unknown

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1791

Unknown

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1846

Unknown

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1697

Unknown

1999-09-17

1999-09-21

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1790

Unknown

1999-06-18

1999-06-22

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1999-03-08

1999-03-19

1999-03-23

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

Unknown

1998-12-18

1998-12-22

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1464

Unknown

1998-09-18

1998-09-22

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1420

Unknown

1998-06-19

1998-06-23

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1495

Unknown

1998-03-20

1998-03-24

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1547

Unknown

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1998-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1531

Unknown

1997-09-19

1997-09-23

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1501

Unknown

1997-06-20

1997-06-24

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1515

Unknown

1997-03-21

1997-03-25

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1931

Unknown

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1532

Unknown

1996-09-20

1996-09-24

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1617

Unknown

1996-06-21

1996-06-25

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1357

Unknown

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1838

Unknown

1995-12-28

1995-12-29

1996-01-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1734

Unknown

1995-12-15

1995-12-19

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0947

Unknown

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-07-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

MDY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

