Legal & General Group plc - ADR

Stock

LGGNY

Price as of:

$20.32 -0.26 -1.26%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Legal & General Group plc - ADR (LGGNY)

LGGNY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.66%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.55

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

26.51%

EPS $2.06

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get LGGNY DARS™ Rating

LGGNY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

50,541

Open Price

$20.14

Day's Range

$20.14 - $20.4

Previous Close

$20.58

52 week low / high

$13.21 - $21.35

Percent off 52 week high

-4.82%

LGGNY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LGGNY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LGGNY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LGGNY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LGGNY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-16

$0.273421

2019-04-25

$0.721042

2018-08-17

$0.272086

2018-04-26

$0.709543

2017-08-17

$0.261879

2017-04-26

$0.638837

2016-08-17

$0.232188

2016-04-27

$0.689544

2015-08-13

$0.238044

2015-04-22

$0.621897

2014-08-27

$0.214795

2014-04-23

$0.557871

2013-08-28

$0.178977

2013-04-24

$0.410107

2012-08-29

$0.138995

2012-04-18

$0.350905

2011-09-07

$0.113691

2011-04-21

$0.26097

2010-09-01

$0.092637

2010-04-14

$0.177583

2009-09-02

$0.077467

2009-04-15

$0.147946

2008-09-03

$0.15767

2008-04-16

$0.38098

2007-09-05

$0.17092

2007-04-18

$0.35499

2006-09-06

$0.14382

2006-04-19

$0.31886

2005-09-07

$0.12762

2005-03-30

$0.3059

2004-09-08

$0.1278

2004-03-31

$0.2752

2003-09-10

$0.1153

2003-04-02

$0.2398

2002-09-11

$0.1157

2002-04-03

$0.2519

2001-09-12

$0.1198

2001-04-04

$0.2304

LGGNY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LGGNY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LGGNY

Stock not rated.

LGGNY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-15.97%

-44.29%

1years

LGGNY

News
LGGNY

Research
LGGNY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LGGNY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

LGGNY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2734

Unknown

2019-08-16

2019-08-19

2019-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7210

Unknown

2019-04-25

2019-04-26

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2721

Unknown

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-10-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7095

Unknown

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2619

Unknown

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6388

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2322

Unknown

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6895

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-06-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2380

Unknown

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6219

Unknown

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2148

Unknown

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5579

Unknown

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1790

Unknown

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4101

Unknown

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1390

Unknown

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3509

Unknown

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-06-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1137

Unknown

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2610

Unknown

2011-04-21

2011-04-26

2011-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0926

Unknown

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1776

Unknown

2010-04-14

2010-04-16

2010-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0775

Unknown

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1479

Unknown

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1577

Unknown

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3810

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1709

Unknown

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3550

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1438

Unknown

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3189

Unknown

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1276

Unknown

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3059

Unknown

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1278

Unknown

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-10-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2752

Unknown

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1153

Unknown

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2398

Unknown

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1157

Unknown

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2519

Unknown

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1198

Unknown

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-10-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2304

Unknown

2001-04-04

2001-04-06

2001-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

LGGNY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X