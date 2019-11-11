Best Dividend Stocks
Kyocera Corporation

Stock

KYOCF

Price as of:

$65.36 -0.84 -1.27%

Industry

Other

KYOCF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.55%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.36

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

KYOCF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$65.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

100

Open Price

$65.36

Day's Range

$65.36 - $65.36

Previous Close

$66.2

52 week low / high

$49.55 - $66.2

Percent off 52 week high

-1.27%

KYOCF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KYOCF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KYOCF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KYOCF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-27

$0.181

2018-03-28

$0.5617

2017-09-28

$0.5315

2017-03-29

$0.5401

2016-09-28

$0.496

2016-03-29

$0.4432

2015-09-28

$0.4169

2015-03-27

$0.5034

2014-09-26

$0.366

2014-03-27

$0.3914

2013-09-26

$0.8079

2013-03-27

$0.159

2012-09-26

$0.19305

2012-03-28

$0.1809

2011-09-28

$0.196

2011-03-29

$0.2123

2010-09-28

$0.1788

2010-03-29

$0.16215

2009-09-25

$0.167

2009-03-26

$0.1518

2008-09-25

$0.1411

2008-03-26

$0.15155

2007-09-25

$0.1308

2007-03-27

$0.12705

2003-03-26

$0.0624

KYOCF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KYOCF

Stock not rated.

KYOCF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-27.22%

-99.40%

4years

KYOCF

News
KYOCF

Research
KYOCF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KYOCF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

KYOCF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$80.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1810

Unknown

2019-03-27

2019-03-31

2019-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$60.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-30

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5617

Unknown

2018-03-28

2018-03-31

2018-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5315

Unknown

2017-09-28

2017-09-30

2017-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5401

Unknown

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4960

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4432

Unknown

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4169

Unknown

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5034

Unknown

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3660

Unknown

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3914

Unknown

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8079

Unknown

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1590

Unknown

2013-03-27

2013-03-31

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1931

Unknown

2012-09-26

2012-09-30

2012-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1809

Unknown

2012-03-28

2012-03-31

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1960

Unknown

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2123

Unknown

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1788

Unknown

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1622

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1670

Unknown

2009-09-25

2009-09-30

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1518

Unknown

2009-03-26

2009-03-31

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1411

Unknown

2008-09-25

2008-09-30

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1516

Unknown

2008-03-26

2008-03-31

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1308

Unknown

2007-09-25

2007-09-30

2007-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1271

Unknown

2007-03-27

2007-03-31

2007-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$25.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-09-30

2006-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$25.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2006-03-31

2006-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$25.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-09-30

2005-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$25.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2005-03-31

2005-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-09-30

2004-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2004-03-31

2004-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2003-09-30

2003-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0624

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-31

2003-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-09-30

2002-12-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2002-03-31

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-09-30

2001-12-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2001-03-31

2001-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2000-09-30

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$15.0000 (JPY)

Unknown

Unknown

2000-03-31

2000-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KYOCF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

