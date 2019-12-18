Best Dividend Stocks
Keppel Corporation Limited - ADR - Level I

Stock

KPELY

Price as of:

$9.93 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.33%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.23

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

35.89%

EPS $0.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KPELY DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.93

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,099

Open Price

$9.93

Day's Range

$9.93 - $9.93

Previous Close

$9.93

52 week low / high

$8.04 - $10.8

Percent off 52 week high

-8.06%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KPELY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade KPELY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KPELY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-07-26

$0.115565

2019-04-26

$0.219748

2018-07-27

$0.146359

2018-04-25

$0.208628

2017-08-02

$0.117302

2017-04-25

$0.170007

2016-08-04

$0.119065

2016-04-22

$0.323434

2015-08-04

$0.170612

2015-04-21

$0.541475

2014-08-06

$0.191831

2014-04-22

$0.480192

2013-07-31

$0.157591

2013-04-24

$0.438382

2012-07-26

$0.288901

2012-04-25

$0.414772

2011-07-28

$0.27862

2011-04-26

$0.421189

2010-08-04

$0.236023

2010-04-27

$0.331627

2009-08-05

$0.2077274

2009-04-28

$0.2858698

2008-08-13

$0.1974612

2008-05-01

$0.144425187

KPELY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KPELY

Stock not rated.

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-19.47%

-34.89%

1years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1156

Unknown

2019-07-26

2019-07-29

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2197

Unknown

2019-04-26

2019-04-29

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1464

Unknown

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2086

Unknown

2018-04-25

2018-04-26

2018-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1173

Unknown

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

Unknown

2017-04-25

2017-04-27

2017-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1191

Unknown

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3234

Unknown

2016-04-22

2016-04-26

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1706

Unknown

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5415

Unknown

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1918

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4802

Unknown

2014-04-22

2014-04-24

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1576

Unknown

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4384

Unknown

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2889

Unknown

2012-07-26

2012-07-30

2012-08-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4148

Unknown

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2786

Unknown

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4212

Unknown

2011-04-26

2011-04-28

2011-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2360

Unknown

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3316

Unknown

2010-04-27

2010-04-29

2010-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2077

Unknown

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2859

Unknown

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1975

Unknown

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1444

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-02

2008-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

