Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares

Stock

KNOW

Price as of:

$39.67 +0.21 +0.53%

Industry

Other

Direxion All Cap Insider Sentiment Shares (KNOW)

KNOW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.12%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

KNOW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.67

Quote Time

Today's Volume

7,337

Open Price

$39.49

Day's Range

$39.49 - $39.7

Previous Close

$39.46

52 week low / high

$31.96 - $40.34

Percent off 52 week high

-1.66%

KNOW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KNOW has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

KNOW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KNOW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-24

$0.20918

2019-06-25

$0.26226

2019-03-19

$0.19734

2018-12-27

$0.24167

2018-09-25

$0.19945

2018-09-25

$0.97255

2018-06-19

$0.30309

2018-03-20

$0.05932

2017-12-19

$0.22546

2017-12-13

$2.60402

2017-09-19

$0.05913

2017-06-20

$0.10643

2017-03-21

$0.0631275

2016-12-20

$0.0949

2016-12-20

$0.74736

2016-09-20

$0.062585

2016-06-21

$0.077605

2016-03-22

$0.112545

2015-12-22

$0.0147275

2015-09-22

$0.0492575

2015-06-23

$0.04012

2015-03-24

$0.019125

2014-12-23

$0.0285575

2014-09-23

$0.06095

2014-06-24

$0.0432475

2014-03-25

$0.06179

2013-09-17

$0.03829

2013-06-18

$0.0625475

2013-03-19

$0.0514225

2012-12-18

$0.04679

2012-12-12

$0.386025

2012-09-19

$0.0222075

2012-06-20

$0.0467075

KNOW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KNOW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KNOW

Stock not rated.

KNOW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.58%

-52.89%

0years

KNOW

KNOW

KNOW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KNOW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

KNOW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2092

2019-09-23

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2623

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-06-26

2019-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1973

2019-03-18

2019-03-19

2019-03-20

2019-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2417

2018-12-24

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9726

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1995

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3031

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-06-20

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0593

2018-03-19

2018-03-20

2018-03-21

2018-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2255

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$2.6040

2017-12-12

2017-12-13

2017-12-14

2017-12-20

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0591

2017-09-18

2017-09-19

2017-09-20

2017-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1064

2017-06-19

2017-06-20

2017-06-22

2017-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0631

2017-03-20

2017-03-21

2017-03-23

2017-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7474

2016-12-19

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0949

2016-12-19

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0626

2016-09-19

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0776

2016-06-20

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2016-03-21

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0147

2015-12-21

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0493

2015-09-21

2015-09-22

2015-09-24

2015-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0401

2015-06-22

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0191

2015-03-23

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0286

2014-12-22

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0610

2014-09-22

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0432

2014-06-23

2014-06-24

2014-06-26

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

2014-03-24

2014-03-25

2014-03-27

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0383

2013-09-16

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2013-06-17

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0514

2013-03-18

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0468

2012-12-17

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3860

2012-12-11

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-19

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2012-09-18

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2012-06-19

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-27

Initial

Regular

Quarter

KNOW

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

