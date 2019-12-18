Best Dividend Stocks
Kingfisher Plc - ADR

Stock

KGFHY

Price as of:

$5.59 -0.12 -2.1%

Industry

Other

KGFHY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.56%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.15

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.76%

EPS $0.53

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KGFHY DARS™ Rating

KGFHY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

253,058

Open Price

$5.63

Day's Range

$5.59 - $5.65

Previous Close

$5.71

52 week low / high

$4.57 - $6.99

Percent off 52 week high

-20.03%

KGFHY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

KGFHY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

KGFHY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KGFHY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-03

$0.073041

2019-06-06

$0.167399

2018-10-04

$0.074586

2018-05-03

$0.178185

2017-10-05

$0.075712

2017-05-03

$0.161838

2016-10-05

$0.068912

2016-05-04

$0.182105

2015-10-07

$0.084621

2015-05-13

$0.192391

2014-10-08

$0.086875

2014-05-14

$0.209747

2013-10-09

$0.088632

2013-05-08

$0.180081

2012-10-10

$0.086014

2012-05-02

$0.179087

2011-10-05

$0.069654

2011-05-04

$0.145977

2010-10-06

$0.054634

2010-05-05

$0.093013

2009-10-07

$0.056594

2009-05-06

$0.098044

2008-10-08

$0.04961

2008-04-16

$0.11607

2007-10-03

$0.13791

2007-04-05

$0.24703

2006-09-20

$0.12883

2006-04-05

$0.23377

2005-09-21

$0.11784

2005-03-30

$0.2292

2004-09-22

$0.1248

2004-03-31

$0.2035

KGFHY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
KGFHY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KGFHY

Stock not rated.

KGFHY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.51%

-42.21%

1years

KGFHY

KGFHY

KGFHY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KGFHY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

KGFHY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0730

Unknown

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1674

Unknown

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-07-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0746

Unknown

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1782

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0757

Unknown

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1618

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0689

Unknown

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1821

Unknown

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0846

Unknown

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1924

Unknown

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0869

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-11-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2097

Unknown

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0886

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-11-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1801

Unknown

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0860

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1791

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0697

Unknown

2011-10-05

2011-10-07

2011-11-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1460

Unknown

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0546

Unknown

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0930

Unknown

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-06-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0566

Unknown

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0980

Unknown

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0496

Unknown

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1161

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1379

Unknown

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2470

Unknown

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1288

Unknown

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-11-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2338

Unknown

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1178

Unknown

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-11-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2292

Unknown

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1248

Unknown

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-11-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2035

Unknown

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

KGFHY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X