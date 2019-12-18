Best Dividend Stocks
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Stock

JMM

Price as of:

$7.4 +0.08 +1.09%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)

JMM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.92%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.36

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


JMM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,172

Open Price

$7.29

Day's Range

$7.28 - $7.4

Previous Close

$7.32

52 week low / high

$6.58 - $7.59

Percent off 52 week high

-2.50%

JMM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JMM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

JMM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JMM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.03

2019-11-14

$0.03

2019-10-11

$0.03

2019-09-12

$0.03

2019-08-14

$0.03

2019-07-12

$0.03

2019-06-13

$0.03

2019-05-14

$0.03

2019-04-12

$0.03

2019-03-14

$0.03

2019-02-14

$0.03

2019-01-14

$0.03

2018-12-13

$0.03

2018-11-14

$0.03

2018-10-12

$0.03

2018-09-13

$0.03

2018-08-14

$0.03

2018-07-12

$0.03

2018-06-14

$0.03

2018-05-14

$0.03

2018-04-12

$0.03

2018-03-14

$0.03

2018-02-14

$0.033

2018-01-11

$0.033

2017-12-14

$0.033

2017-11-14

$0.036

2017-10-12

$0.036

2017-09-14

$0.036

2017-08-11

$0.036

2017-07-12

$0.036

2017-06-13

$0.036

2017-05-11

$0.036

2017-04-11

$0.036

2017-03-13

$0.036

2017-02-13

$0.036

2017-01-11

$0.036

2016-12-13

$0.036

2016-11-10

$0.036

2016-10-12

$0.036

2016-09-13

$0.036

2016-08-11

$0.036

2016-07-13

$0.036

2016-06-13

$0.036

2016-05-11

$0.04

2016-04-13

$0.04

2016-03-11

$0.04

2016-02-10

$0.04

2016-01-13

$0.04

2015-12-11

$0.04

2015-11-10

$0.04

2015-10-13

$0.04

2015-09-11

$0.04

2015-08-12

$0.04

2015-07-13

$0.04

2015-06-11

$0.04

2015-05-13

$0.04

2015-04-13

$0.04

2015-03-11

$0.04

2015-02-11

$0.04

2015-01-13

$0.04

2014-12-11

$0.04

2014-11-12

$0.04

2014-10-10

$0.04

2014-09-02

$0.04

2014-08-01

$0.04

2014-07-01

$0.04

2014-06-02

$0.04

2014-05-01

$0.04

2014-04-01

$0.04

2014-03-03

$0.04

2014-02-03

$0.04

2013-12-26

$0.04

2013-12-02

$0.04

2013-11-01

$0.04

2013-10-01

$0.044

2013-09-03

$0.044

2013-08-01

$0.044

2013-07-01

$0.044

2013-06-03

$0.044

2013-05-01

$0.0475

2013-04-01

$0.0475

2013-03-01

$0.0475

2013-02-01

$0.0475

2012-12-26

$0.0475

2012-12-03

$0.0475

2012-11-01

$0.0475

2012-10-01

$0.05

2012-09-04

$0.05

2012-08-01

$0.05

2012-07-02

$0.05

2012-06-01

$0.05

2012-05-01

$0.05

2012-04-02

$0.05

2012-03-01

$0.05

2012-02-01

$0.0525

2011-12-28

$0.0525

2011-12-01

$0.0525

2011-11-01

$0.0525

2011-10-03

$0.0525

2011-09-01

$0.0525

2011-08-01

$0.0525

2011-07-01

$0.0525

2011-06-01

$0.0525

2011-05-02

$0.0525

2011-04-01

$0.0525

2011-03-01

$0.0525

2011-02-01

$0.0525

2010-12-28

$0.0575

2010-12-01

$0.0575

2010-11-01

$0.06

2010-10-01

$0.06

2010-09-01

$0.0625

2010-08-02

$0.0625

2010-07-01

$0.0625

2010-06-01

$0.0625

2010-05-03

$0.0625

2010-04-01

$0.0625

2010-03-02

$0.0625

2010-02-02

$0.0625

2009-12-28

$0.0625

2009-12-01

$0.0625

2009-11-02

$0.0625

2009-10-01

$0.06

2009-09-02

$0.06

2009-08-03

$0.06

2009-07-01

$0.0575

2009-06-01

$0.055

2009-05-01

$0.055

2009-04-01

$0.0525

2009-03-02

$0.0525

2009-02-02

$0.0525

2008-12-26

$0.049

2008-12-01

$0.049

2008-11-03

$0.049

2008-10-01

$0.0475

2008-09-02

$0.0475

2008-08-01

$0.046

2008-07-01

$0.046

2008-06-02

$0.046

2008-05-01

$0.0425

2008-04-01

$0.0425

2008-03-03

$0.0425

2008-02-01

$0.0425

2007-12-26

$0.0425

2007-12-03

$0.0425

2007-11-01

$0.0425

2007-10-01

$0.0425

2007-09-04

$0.0425

2007-08-01

$0.0425

2007-07-02

$0.0425

2007-06-01

$0.0425

2007-05-01

$0.0425

2007-04-02

$0.0425

2007-03-01

$0.0425

2007-02-01

$0.0425

2006-12-26

$0.0425

2006-12-01

$0.0425

2006-11-01

$0.0425

2006-10-02

$0.045

2006-09-01

$0.045

2006-08-01

$0.045

2006-07-03

$0.045

2006-06-01

$0.045

2006-05-01

$0.0425

2006-04-03

$0.0425

2006-03-01

$0.0425

2006-02-01

$0.0425

2005-12-22

$0.0425

2005-12-01

$0.0425

2005-11-01

$0.0425

2005-10-03

$0.0425

2005-09-01

$0.0425

2005-08-01

$0.0425

2005-07-01

$0.0425

2005-06-01

$0.045

2005-05-02

$0.045

2005-04-01

$0.0475

2005-03-01

$0.0475

2005-02-01

$0.05

2004-12-23

$0.05

2004-12-01

$0.05

2004-11-01

$0.05

2004-10-01

$0.05

2004-09-01

$0.05

2004-08-02

$0.0525

2004-07-01

$0.0525

2004-06-01

$0.0525

2004-05-03

$0.0525

2004-04-01

$0.0525

2004-03-01

$0.055

2004-02-02

$0.055

2003-12-26

$0.055

2003-12-01

$0.055

2003-11-03

$0.055

2003-10-01

$0.055

2003-09-02

$0.055

2003-08-01

$0.055

2003-07-01

$0.055

2003-06-02

$0.0575

2003-05-01

$0.0575

2003-04-01

$0.0575

2003-03-03

$0.0575

2003-02-03

$0.0575

2002-12-26

$0.0575

2002-12-02

$0.0575

2002-11-01

$0.0575

2002-10-01

$0.0575

2002-09-03

$0.0575

2002-08-01

$0.0575

2002-07-01

$0.0575

2002-06-03

$0.0575

2002-05-01

$0.0575

2002-04-01

$0.0575

2002-02-28

$0.0575

2002-01-31

$0.0575

2001-12-26

$0.0575

2001-12-03

$0.0575

2001-11-01

$0.055

2001-10-01

$0.055

2001-09-04

$0.055

2001-08-01

$0.055

2001-07-02

$0.055

2001-06-01

$0.055

2001-05-01

$0.055

2001-04-02

$0.055

2001-03-01

$0.055

2001-02-01

$0.055

2000-12-13

$0.06

2000-11-13

$0.06

2000-10-12

$0.06

2000-09-13

$0.06

2000-08-11

$0.06

2000-07-12

$0.06

2000-06-13

$0.06

2000-05-11

$0.06

2000-04-12

$0.06

2000-03-13

$0.06

2000-02-11

$0.06

2000-01-12

$0.06

1999-12-13

$0.06

1999-11-10

$0.06

1999-10-13

$0.06

1999-09-13

$0.06

1999-08-12

$0.06

1999-07-13

$0.06

1999-06-11

$0.06

1999-05-13

$0.06

1999-04-13

$0.06

1999-03-11

$0.06

1999-02-11

$0.06

1999-01-13

$0.06

1998-12-11

$0.06

1998-11-12

$0.06

1998-10-13

$0.06

1998-09-11

$0.06

1998-08-13

$0.06

1998-07-13

$0.06

1998-06-11

$0.06

1998-05-13

$0.06

1998-04-13

$0.06

1998-03-12

$0.07

1998-02-11

$0.07

1998-01-13

$0.07

1997-12-11

$0.07

1997-11-13

$0.07

1997-10-10

$0.07

1997-09-11

$0.07

1997-08-13

$0.07

1997-07-11

$0.07

1997-06-12

$0.07

1997-05-13

$0.07

1997-04-11

$0.07

1997-03-13

$0.07

1997-02-13

$0.07

1997-01-13

$0.07

1996-12-12

$0.07

1996-11-13

$0.07

1996-10-10

$0.07

1996-09-12

$0.07

1996-08-13

$0.07

1996-07-11

$0.07

1996-06-12

$0.07

1996-05-13

$0.07

1996-04-11

$0.07

1996-03-13

$0.07

1996-02-13

$0.07

1996-01-10

$0.07

1995-12-13

$0.07

1995-11-13

$0.07

1995-10-12

$0.07

1995-09-13

$0.07

1995-08-11

$0.07

1995-07-12

$0.07

1995-06-09

$0.07

1995-05-09

$0.07

1995-04-10

$0.07

JMM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JMM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JMM

Stock not rated.

JMM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-7.31%

-1.64%

0years

JMM

News
JMM

Research
JMM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JMM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

JMM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0300

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0300

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0330

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-08-22

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-09-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-07-18

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-06-20

2014-07-01

2014-07-03

2014-07-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-05-23

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-04-18

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-03-21

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-02-21

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2014-01-17

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-12-13

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-11-22

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2013-10-18

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2013-09-20

2013-10-01

2013-10-03

2013-10-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2013-08-23

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2013-07-19

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2013-06-21

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0440

2013-05-17

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2013-04-19

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2013-03-22

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2013-02-22

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2013-01-18

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2012-12-14

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2012-11-16

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2012-10-19

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-09-21

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-08-24

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-09-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-07-20

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-06-22

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-05-18

2012-06-01

2012-06-05

2012-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-04-20

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-03-23

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2012-02-24

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2012-01-20

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-12-16

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-11-18

2011-12-01

2011-12-05

2011-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-10-24

2011-11-01

2011-11-03

2011-11-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-09-23

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-08-19

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-07-22

2011-08-01

2011-08-03

2011-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-06-17

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-05-20

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

2011-05-04

2011-05-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-03-18

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-02-18

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2011-01-21

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2010-12-17

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2010-11-19

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2010-10-22

2010-11-01

2010-11-03

2010-11-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2010-09-24

2010-10-01

2010-10-05

2010-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-08-20

2010-09-01

2010-09-03

2010-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-07-23

2010-08-02

2010-08-04

2010-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-06-18

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-05-21

2010-06-01

2010-06-03

2010-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-04-23

2010-05-03

2010-05-05

2010-05-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-03-19

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-02-19

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

2010-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2010-01-22

2010-02-02

2010-02-04

2010-02-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2009-11-20

2009-12-01

2009-12-03

2009-12-16

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0625

2009-10-23

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2009-09-25

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2009-08-21

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2009-07-24

2009-08-03

2009-08-05

2009-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2009-06-19

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-05-22

2009-06-01

2009-06-03

2009-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2009-04-24

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-03-20

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-02-20

2009-03-02

2009-03-04

2009-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2009-01-23

2009-02-02

2009-02-04

2009-02-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-12-18

2008-12-26

2008-12-30

2009-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-11-21

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2008-10-24

2008-11-03

2008-11-05

2008-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2008-09-19

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2008-08-22

2008-09-02

2008-09-04

2008-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-07-25

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-06-20

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2008-05-23

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2008-04-25

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2008-03-24

2008-04-01

2008-04-03

2008-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2008-02-22

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2008-01-25

2008-02-01

2008-02-05

2008-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-12-18

2007-12-26

2007-12-28

2008-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-11-23

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2007-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-10-26

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-09-21

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-08-24

2007-09-04

2007-09-06

2007-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-07-20

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-06-22

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-05-25

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-04-20

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-03-23

2007-04-02

2007-04-04

2007-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-02-23

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2007-01-26

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2006-12-18

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2006-11-24

2006-12-01

2006-12-05

2006-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2006-10-20

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-09-22

2006-10-02

2006-10-04

2006-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-08-25

2006-09-01

2006-09-06

2006-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-07-21

2006-08-01

2006-08-03

2006-08-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-06-23

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2006-05-26

2006-06-01

2006-06-05

2006-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2006-04-21

2006-05-01

2006-05-03

2006-05-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2006-03-24

2006-04-03

2006-04-05

2006-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2006-02-17

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2006-01-20

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-12-16

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2006-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-11-18

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-10-21

2005-11-01

2005-11-03

2005-11-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-09-23

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-08-19

2005-09-01

2005-09-06

2005-09-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-07-22

2005-08-01

2005-08-03

2005-08-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2005-06-24

2005-07-01

2005-07-06

2005-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-05-20

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-06-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0450

2005-04-22

2005-05-02

2005-05-04

2005-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2005-03-18

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

2005-02-18

2005-03-01

2005-03-03

2005-03-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2005-01-21

2005-02-01

2005-02-03

2005-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-12-17

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2005-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-11-23

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-10-22

2004-11-01

2004-11-03

2004-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-09-22

2004-10-01

2004-10-05

2004-10-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2004-08-20

2004-09-01

2004-09-03

2004-09-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2004-07-22

2004-08-02

2004-08-04

2004-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2004-06-23

2004-07-01

2004-07-06

2004-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2004-05-21

2004-06-01

2004-06-03

2004-06-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2004-04-23

2004-05-03

2004-05-05

2004-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0525

2004-03-19

2004-04-01

2004-04-05

2004-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2004-02-20

2004-03-01

2004-03-03

2004-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2004-01-23

2004-02-02

2004-02-04

2004-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-12-19

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-11-21

2003-12-01

2003-12-03

2003-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-10-24

2003-11-03

2003-11-05

2003-11-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-09-19

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-08-22

2003-09-02

2003-09-04

2003-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-07-18

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2003-06-20

2003-07-01

2003-07-03

2003-07-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-05-23

2003-06-02

2003-06-04

2003-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-04-21

2003-05-01

2003-05-05

2003-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-03-21

2003-04-01

2003-04-03

2003-04-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-02-23

2003-03-03

2003-03-05

2003-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2003-01-17

2003-02-03

2003-02-05

2003-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-12-20

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-11-20

2002-12-02

2002-12-04

2002-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-10-21

2002-11-01

2002-11-05

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-09-20

2002-10-01

2002-10-03

2002-10-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-08-23

2002-09-03

2002-09-05

2002-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-07-19

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-06-21

2002-07-01

2002-07-03

2002-07-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-05-20

2002-06-03

2002-06-05

2002-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-04-19

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-03-22

2002-04-01

2002-04-03

2002-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

2002-03-04

2002-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2002-01-18

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2001-12-19

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2001-11-20

2001-12-03

2001-12-05

2001-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-10-22

2001-11-01

2001-11-05

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-09-21

2001-10-01

2001-10-03

2001-10-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-08-24

2001-09-04

2001-09-06

2001-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-07-20

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-06-25

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-05-21

2001-06-01

2001-06-05

2001-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-04-20

2001-05-01

2001-05-03

2001-05-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-03-23

2001-04-02

2001-04-04

2001-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-02-16

2001-03-01

2001-03-05

2001-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0550

2001-01-19

2001-02-01

2001-02-05

2001-02-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-10-02

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-09-03

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-08-03

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-07-03

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-10-01

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-09-01

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-08-02

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-05-04

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-02-01

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-11-02

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-08-03

1998-08-13

1998-08-17

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1998-03-02

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-16

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-12-31

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-11-03

1997-11-13

1997-11-17

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-08-04

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-06-02

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-05-02

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-04-02

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-03-04

1997-03-13

1997-03-17

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1997-02-07

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-12-30

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-06-03

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1996-02-01

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-12-29

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-12-01

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-10-02

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-07-03

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-06-01

1995-06-09

1995-06-13

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0700

1995-04-03

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

JMM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X